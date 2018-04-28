NFL Draft 2018 Results: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2

11:00pm UTC Apr 27, 2018Dallas
Maurice Moton

It's Day 2 of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Notable prospects remain on the board. Among the offensive talent, running backs Derrius Guice and Nick Chubb won't linger around. In a shallow class for pass-rushers, Harold Landry and Arden Key should hear their names called in the second round. Keep an eye on defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who was sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because of a heart condition but possesses first-round talent. After watching five teams select a quarterback Thursday, who's the next signal-caller in line? Stay tuned for all the selections between Rounds 2-3.

  1. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

    Did the Eagles Steal Dallas Goedert from Dallas?

    There's uncertainty surrounding tight end Jason Witten's future. He's contemplating retirement. Goedert may have ranked high on the Cowboys' big board.

  2. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    Scouting Eagles New TE Dallas Goedert

    Scouting Eagles New TE Dallas Goedert

    Matt Miller
  3. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    Uchenna Nwosu NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

    Uchenna Nwosu NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick

    Matt Miller
  4. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    Chargers Take LB Uchenna Nwosu at No. 48

    Nwosu recorded 9.5 sacks as a senior at USC. He also displayed good awareness in pass defense with 13 pass breakups.

  6. Clock Icon15 minutes ago

    Next Stephon Diggs? Scouting Christian Kirk 📝

    Next Stephon Diggs? Scouting Christian Kirk 📝

    Matt Miller
  7. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    WR Christian Kirk Will Learn the Position Behind Larry Fitzgerald

    Fitzgerald may pass the torch to Kirk in a year or two. Quarterback Josh Rosen and Kirk could develop into a solid tandem for years to come.

  8. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    Breeland Speaks NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

    Breeland Speaks NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick

    Matt Miller
  9. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    Packers Double Dip at Cornerback

    Green Bay selected Jaire Alexander at No. 18 and Josh Jackson at No. 45. It's an overhaul for a pass defense that ranked No. 23 in yards allowed in 2017.

  11. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

    Could Dante Pettis Reach 1,000 Receiving Yards as a Rookie?

    The 49ers don't have household names at wide receiver in Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin. Pettis could make an early impact with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. He caught 15 touchdown passes as a junior at Washington.

  12. Clock Icon26 minutes ago

    Josh Jackson NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

    Josh Jackson NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

    Matt Miller
  13. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

    Next Jamison Crowder? Scouting Dante Pettis

    Next Jamison Crowder? Scouting Dante Pettis

    Matt Miller
  14. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    Derrius Guice Doesn't Show Up for Second Day of Draft

    Derrius Guice Doesn't Show Up for Second Day of Draft

    Mike Florio
  16. April 27, 2018

  17. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    Kerryon Johnson NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

    Kerryon Johnson NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick

    Matt Miller
  18. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    Lions Select RB Kerryon Johnson at No. 43

    Johnson broke out for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior at Auburn. The Lions signed LeGarrette Blount during free agency, but their second-round pick adds a long-term asset to the backfield.

  19. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

    Next Jimmy Graham? Scouting Mike Gesicki 📝

    Next Jimmy Graham? Scouting Mike Gesicki 📝

    Matt Miller
  20. Clock Icon37 minutes ago

    Dolphins Take TE Mike Gesicki at No. 42

    Gesicki will open up Miami's passing game down the seam as a receiving tight end.

  22. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    Titan's Pick Harold Landry's Scouting Report

    Titan's Pick Harold Landry's Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
  23. Clock Icon42 minutes ago

    Titans Move Up to No. 41, Select DE/LB Harold Landry

    Landry will help bolster the Titans pass rush behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo.

  24. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Trade Alert 🚨

    Titans move up to No. 41 in place of the Raiders.

  25. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Courtland Sutton NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

    Courtland Sutton NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

    Matt Miller
  27. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Broncos Select WR Courtland Sutton at No. 40

    Denver adds a perimeter weapon for quarterback Case Keenum. Sutton joins Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver.

  28. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Ronald Jones II Drafted by Buccaneers; Twitter Excited About Big-Play Potential

    Ronald Jones II Drafted by Buccaneers; Twitter Excited About Big-Play Potential

    Joseph Zucker
  29. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Why'd Offensive Lineman James Daniels Fall to the 2nd Round?

    Injury and character concerns caused Daniels to slip, but the Bears took him at No. 38. It's a pick with high value and immediate starter potential.

  30. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    James Daniels NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

    James Daniels NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick

    Matt Miller
  32. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Next Jamal Charles? Scouting Ronald Jones II 📝

    Next Jamal Charles? Scouting Ronald Jones II 📝

    Matt Miller
  33. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Bucs Land RB Ronald Jones at No. 38

    Tampa Bay didn't re-sign Doug Martin, which created a need at running back. Ronald Jones II could develop into a workhorse ball-carrier with added bulk.

  34. Clock Icon11:30 pm

    Braden Smith NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

    Braden Smith NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

    Matt Miller
  35. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Colts Select OT Braden Smith at No. 37

    Assuming quarterback Andrew Luck returns to action, he'll have added protection on the perimeter. Braden Smith will compete for a starting job at right tackle.

  37. Clock Icon11:29 pm

    Darius Leonard NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

    Darius Leonard NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

    Matt Miller
  38. Clock Icon11:29 pm

    Colts Take Linebacker Darius Leonard

    General manager Chris Ballard looks to revamp the defense with a new coaching staff. Leonard can rush the passer, stuff the box against the run and match up against receiving tight ends.

  39. Clock Icon11:26 pm

    The Next Ajayi? Scouting Nick Chubb 📝

    The Next Ajayi? Scouting Nick Chubb 📝

    Matt Miller
  40. Clock Icon11:25 pm

    Cleveland's Projected Ground Attack Looks Strong 💪

    Nick Chubb and Carlos Hyde will likely split carries with Duke Johnson as the primary receiving tailback.

  42. Clock Icon11:28 pm

    Giants Pick Will Hernandez's Scouting Report

    Giants Pick Will Hernandez's Scouting Report

    Matt Miller
  43. Clock Icon11:22 pm

    Giants Select Guard Will Hernandez at No. 34

    New York selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall selection. Hernandez shouldn't have an issue winning a starting job within a depleted unit. He'll clear lanes for the ground attack.

  44. Clock Icon11:18 pm

    Austin Corbett NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

    Austin Corbett NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

    Matt Miller
  45. Clock Icon11:17 pm

    Browns Take a Versatile Offensive Lineman at No. 33

    Austin Corbett can compete for spots at guard, center or tackle for the Browns.

  47. Clock Icon11:16 pm

    Arden Key Rumored to Be 2018 NFL Draft Target for Falcons

    Arden Key Rumored to Be 2018 NFL Draft Target for Falcons

    Alec Nathan
  48. Clock Icon11:08 pm

    Teams Removed DT Maurice Hurst Off Their Draft Boards

    Hurst may fall to Day 3 due to a heart condition that hurt his draft stock but didn't prevent him from participating in Michigan's pro day.

  49. Clock Icon10:59 pm

    Day 2 Trade Frenzy?

    With talents like Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb, Josh Jackson and Harold Landry available, we could see a lot of movement at the top of the second round.

  50. Clock Icon11:05 pm

    Seahawks GM: A Team Tried to Trade for Rashaad Penny

    Seahawks GM: A Team Tried to Trade for Rashaad Penny

    NFL.com
  52. Clock Icon10:42 pm

    Nike Signs Shaq Griffin ✔️

    Nike Signs Shaq Griffin ✔️

    Alec Nathan
  53. Clock Icon10:33 pm

    Teams Reportedly Getting Calls About Petty

    Teams Reportedly Getting Calls About Petty

    Timothy Rapp
  54. Clock Icon11:08 pm

    Lamar Jackson Speaks on Draft Day 1

    Jackson will sit for at least a year behind Joe Flacco, but the incumbent starter should look over his shoulder if he struggles throughout the 2018 season. The Baltimore Ravens added wideouts Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead, John Brown this offseason and drafted tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round. There's no excuse for offensive struggles in the upcoming season.

  55. Clock Icon10:16 pm

    Projecting Where Nick Chubb Will Land

    Projecting Where Nick Chubb Will Land

    Scott Polacek
  57. Clock Icon10:16 pm

    Shaquem Griffin Doesn’t Mind If He’s the Last Man in the Green Room

    Shaquem Griffin Doesn’t Mind If He’s the Last Man in the Green Room

    Michael David Smith
  58. Clock Icon9:56 pm

    Rosen Pops Bottles in Dallas Bar After Draft 🍾

    Rosen Pops Bottles in Dallas Bar After Draft 🍾

    Rob Goldberg
  59. Clock Icon9:54 pm

    Buzz: SEA Taking Calls for Earl Thomas

    Buzz: SEA Taking Calls for Earl Thomas

    Tim Daniels
  60. Clock Icon9:41 pm

    Billy Price 'Ahead of Schedule' with Pec Injury

    Billy Price 'Ahead of Schedule' with Pec Injury

    Kyle Newport
  62. Clock Icon9:34 pm

    Sanchez to Darnold: How to Avoid My Jets Fate

    Sanchez to Darnold: How to Avoid My Jets Fate

    Timothy Rapp
  63. Clock Icon9:28 pm

    Report: Chargers Trying to Trade Up for Mason Rudolph

    Report: Chargers Trying to Trade Up for Mason Rudolph

    Tim Daniels
