Copy Link Icon

NFL Draft 2018 Results: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2

Dallas

It's Day 2 of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Notable prospects remain on the board. Among the offensive talent, running backs Derrius Guice and Nick Chubb won't linger around. In a shallow class for pass-rushers, Harold Landry and Arden Key should hear their names called in the second round. Keep an eye on defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who was sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because of a heart condition but possesses first-round talent. After watching five teams select a quarterback Thursday, who's the next signal-caller in line? Stay tuned for all the selections between Rounds 2-3.