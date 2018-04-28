NFL Draft 2018 Results: Rounds 2 & 3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2
It's Day 2 of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Notable prospects remain on the board. Among the offensive talent, running backs Derrius Guice and Nick Chubb won't linger around. In a shallow class for pass-rushers, Harold Landry and Arden Key should hear their names called in the second round. Keep an eye on defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, who was sent home from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis because of a heart condition but possesses first-round talent. After watching five teams select a quarterback Thursday, who's the next signal-caller in line? Stay tuned for all the selections between Rounds 2-3.
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Eagles trade up in front of Dallas to take a TE named Dallas ... Dallas Goedert of South Dakota State
Scouting Eagles New TE Dallas Goedert
Uchenna Nwosu NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers' Pick
Chargers Take LB Uchenna Nwosu at No. 48
Nwosu recorded 9.5 sacks as a senior at USC. He also displayed good awareness in pass defense with 13 pass breakups.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Chargers select LB Uchenna Nwosu with the No. 48 pick https://t.co/71Pk00NTks
Next Stephon Diggs? Scouting Christian Kirk 📝
WR Christian Kirk Will Learn the Position Behind Larry Fitzgerald
Fitzgerald may pass the torch to Kirk in a year or two. Quarterback Josh Rosen and Kirk could develop into a solid tandem for years to come.
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
Cardinals take Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk. AZ goes QB-WR in Rd 1 & Rd 2. Kirk goes back to his home state. Was an All-American at Saguaro HS in Scottsdale, AZ. #NFLDraft
Breeland Speaks NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Kansas City Chiefs' Pick
Packers Double Dip at Cornerback
Green Bay selected Jaire Alexander at No. 18 and Josh Jackson at No. 45. It's an overhaul for a pass defense that ranked No. 23 in yards allowed in 2017.
Doug Farrar @BR_DougFarrar
I have no clue how Josh Jackson lasted this long, but the Packers have improved their secondary a ton in this draft.
Could Dante Pettis Reach 1,000 Receiving Yards as a Rookie?
The 49ers don't have household names at wide receiver in Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin. Pettis could make an early impact with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. He caught 15 touchdown passes as a junior at Washington.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Raise your hand if you had Dante Pettis as the 4th WR selected. 49ers grab him; Kyle Shanahan is a savant about finding guys who fit his system
Josh Jackson NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick
Next Jamison Crowder? Scouting Dante Pettis
- via ProFootballTalk
Derrius Guice Doesn't Show Up for Second Day of Draft
- April 27, 2018
Kerryon Johnson NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions' Pick
Lions Select RB Kerryon Johnson at No. 43
Johnson broke out for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior at Auburn. The Lions signed LeGarrette Blount during free agency, but their second-round pick adds a long-term asset to the backfield.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
And the Lions get their back, snagging Auburn's Kerryon Johnson.
Next Jimmy Graham? Scouting Mike Gesicki 📝
Dolphins Take TE Mike Gesicki at No. 42
Gesicki will open up Miami's passing game down the seam as a receiving tight end.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Dolphins select TE Mike Gesicki with the No. 42 pick https://t.co/8v9imo50IX
Titan's Pick Harold Landry's Scouting Report
Titans Move Up to No. 41, Select DE/LB Harold Landry
Landry will help bolster the Titans pass rush behind Derrick Morgan and Brian Orakpo.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Titans trade up and select DE Harold Landry with the No. 41 pick https://t.co/aonvYIXHuy
Trade Alert 🚨
Titans move up to No. 41 in place of the Raiders.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Titans have come up and traded with the #Raiders. They will be on the clock at No. 41
Courtland Sutton NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick
Broncos Select WR Courtland Sutton at No. 40
Denver adds a perimeter weapon for quarterback Case Keenum. Sutton joins Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders at wide receiver.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Broncos select WR Courtland Sutton with the No. 40 pick https://t.co/YviGJQK9Nb
Ronald Jones II Drafted by Buccaneers; Twitter Excited About Big-Play Potential
Why'd Offensive Lineman James Daniels Fall to the 2nd Round?
Injury and character concerns caused Daniels to slip, but the Bears took him at No. 38. It's a pick with high value and immediate starter potential.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Bears get Iowa C/G James Daniels -- who was expected to go in the 20s -- at 39. Why'd he fall? Some injury concern dropped, plus a level of concern over his demeanor and whether or not he could lead a line at center.
- via Bleacher Report
James Daniels NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears' Pick
Next Jamal Charles? Scouting Ronald Jones II 📝
Bucs Land RB Ronald Jones at No. 38
Tampa Bay didn't re-sign Doug Martin, which created a need at running back. Ronald Jones II could develop into a workhorse ball-carrier with added bulk.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Bucs select RB Ronald Jones with the No. 38 pick https://t.co/WGfpeJUagl
Braden Smith NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick
Colts Select OT Braden Smith at No. 37
Assuming quarterback Andrew Luck returns to action, he'll have added protection on the perimeter. Braden Smith will compete for a starting job at right tackle.
mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL
Colts finally understand it's legal to draft offensive linemen.
Darius Leonard NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick
Colts Take Linebacker Darius Leonard
General manager Chris Ballard looks to revamp the defense with a new coaching staff. Leonard can rush the passer, stuff the box against the run and match up against receiving tight ends.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Colts select LB Darius Leonard with the No. 36 pick https://t.co/TcVECxDDcC
The Next Ajayi? Scouting Nick Chubb 📝
Cleveland's Projected Ground Attack Looks Strong 💪
Nick Chubb and Carlos Hyde will likely split carries with Duke Johnson as the primary receiving tailback.
Adam Caplan @caplannfl
Updated #Browns RB roster: Carlos Hyde Duke Johnson Nick Chubb Matt Dayes Darius Jackson #NFLDraft
Giants Pick Will Hernandez's Scouting Report
Giants Select Guard Will Hernandez at No. 34
New York selected running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall selection. Hernandez shouldn't have an issue winning a starting job within a depleted unit. He'll clear lanes for the ground attack.
Bleacher Report NFL @BR_NFL
Giants select OL Will Hernandez with the No. 34 pick https://t.co/WvgZxskT0Q
Austin Corbett NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick
Browns Take a Versatile Offensive Lineman at No. 33
Austin Corbett can compete for spots at guard, center or tackle for the Browns.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Browns are making at picks at No. 33, taking #Nevada OL Austin Corbet, a name that got really hot late.
Arden Key Rumored to Be 2018 NFL Draft Target for Falcons
Teams Removed DT Maurice Hurst Off Their Draft Boards
Hurst may fall to Day 3 due to a heart condition that hurt his draft stock but didn't prevent him from participating in Michigan's pro day.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Hearing from a number of teams that there remains serious concern about the heart condition with DT Maurice Hurst. He is off a number of boards
Day 2 Trade Frenzy?
With talents like Derrius Guice, Nick Chubb, Josh Jackson and Harold Landry available, we could see a lot of movement at the top of the second round.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The 2nd round of this draft is the sweet spot with a lot of talent, though it falls off a bit in the third round. Those spots at the top are coveted. Who wants to trade up? “Everybody,” one source said.
Seahawks GM: A Team Tried to Trade for Rashaad Penny
Nike Signs Shaq Griffin ✔️
Teams Reportedly Getting Calls About Petty
Lamar Jackson Speaks on Draft Day 1
Jackson will sit for at least a year behind Joe Flacco, but the incumbent starter should look over his shoulder if he struggles throughout the 2018 season. The Baltimore Ravens added wideouts Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead, John Brown this offseason and drafted tight end Hayden Hurst in the first round. There's no excuse for offensive struggles in the upcoming season.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Lamar Jackson told me it‘s a relief to end the pre-draft process and know he’s with the #Ravens — as a quarterback. “Other people would’ve probably come out and said things off the wall. But I’m just humbled about the situation. I turned the negative into positive.” @nflnetwork https://t.co/UCvTWM3OnZ
Projecting Where Nick Chubb Will Land
- via ProFootballTalk
Shaquem Griffin Doesn’t Mind If He’s the Last Man in the Green Room
Rosen Pops Bottles in Dallas Bar After Draft 🍾
Buzz: SEA Taking Calls for Earl Thomas
Billy Price 'Ahead of Schedule' with Pec Injury
Sanchez to Darnold: How to Avoid My Jets Fate
Report: Chargers Trying to Trade Up for Mason Rudolph
Did the Eagles Steal Dallas Goedert from Dallas?
There's uncertainty surrounding tight end Jason Witten's future. He's contemplating retirement. Goedert may have ranked high on the Cowboys' big board.