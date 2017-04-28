NFL Draft 2017 Results: Rounds 2-3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2
Follow live coverage on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia. The Green Bay Packers will kick off the second round with the first pick. Will they add a ball-carrier with character flags to their backfield? Though talented, running backs Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon remain available due to checkered pasts. How far does Notre Dame product DeShone Kizer fall? In Round 1, seven offensive players came off the board within the top 10. Will defensive talent headline Day 2?
Live NFL Draft Results, Big Board
Underwhelming Production, High Potential
The Seattle Seahawks hope to unlock defensive tackle Malik McDowell's strengths. On film, he shows flashes with a quick first step, but he lacks consistency. Despite his label as an interior pass-rusher, he logged just 7.5 sacks over three season at Michigan State.
The @Seahawks select @MSU_Football DT @MSU_LEEK4 with the 35th overall pick! #NFLDraft
RB Leonard Fournette + OT Cam Robinson 💪💪
The Jaguars continue to go strong with power and grit. Robinson may be able to play inside as well as right tackle to spruce up the ground attack. Fournette will take plenty of carries behind the 6'6", 322-pound offensive lineman.
The @Jaguars select @AlabamaFTBL OT Cam Robinson with the #34 overall pick (via the @Seahawks)! #NFLDraft
The Jaguars and Seahawks Flip Spots
Jacksonville will make the No. 34 overall pick—expect offensive tackle Cam Robinson to hear his name called.
Jacksonville has traded their second- (35th) and sixth-round (187th) picks to the @Seahawks for their second-round (34th) pick.
Packers Pass Defense Ranked No. 31 in Yards Allowed in 2016
Green Bay selects cornerback Kevin King, a 6'3", 200-pound defender, at No. 33 overall. He covers well in space and has experience in the slot. Typically, the Packers like to move defensive backs around in the secondary. King should be a solid fit.
Jordan Willis Had 20 Sacks Over the Past Two Seasons
The Kansas State prospect should hear his name called early in the second round as teams load up on pass-rushers.
Bill Polian said on ESPN that he sees "a little Robert Mathis" in Kansas St. DE Jordan Willis, who figures to go sometime early tonight.
7 Quarterbacks in 3 Rounds?😯
Not bad for a mediocre quarterback class.
With as many as 11 teams needing QB, expect at least these passers to go tonight: Davis Webb, DeShone Kizer, Nate Peterman, Josh Dobbs.
Another Nice Draft Night, Ready to Go😎
Who's going to be the first pick on Day 2?
Another picture-perfect Philly night. #EaglesDraft
2017 NFL Draft Day 1 Headlines
-Chicago Bears trade up to No. 2 for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky
-Jacksonville Jaguars select running back Leonard Fournette at No.4
-San Francisco 49ers add defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster
-Cleveland Browns inquire about quarterback Kirk Cousins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport
-Kansas City Chiefs trade up to No. 10 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes
-Houston Texans trade up for quarterback Deshaun Watson at No. 12
-Oakland Raiders take cornerback Gareon Conley at No. 24 despite rape accusations
Kevin King Draft Prediction: No. 34 to the Seattle Seahawks
After all the trade talks surrounding cornerback Richard Sherman, the Seahawks may go after another rangy cornerback. King stands at 6'3", 200 pounds and should fit well into Seattle's defensive scheme.
Understand that @UWAthletics CB Kevin King will likely be the only draftee that returned for round 2. Tough kid! Won't be there long tonight
DeShone Kizer to the Packers?😕
For a prospect with so much confidence in his game, how would he feel sitting behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers for three to four seasons?
An interesting name in play at No. 33 for the #Packers: #NotreDame QB DeShone Kizer. GB is getting trade calls, but could stick and pick.
Joe Mixon Prediction: No. 43 to the Eagles
The Eagles don't have a reliable three-down back. Ryan Mathews can't stay healthy. Darren Sproles turns 34 in June. Wendell Smallwood still needs to develop in his second year.
I don't think Joe Mixon will be waiting long to hear his name called.
Flaring Interest in the No. 33 Overall Pick
The Chargers and Jets may try to land a cornerback for their weak pass defenses. The Buccaneers may have interest in a safety.
Chargers, Jets and Buccaneers amongst the teams calling Packers, interesting in trading up for top pick in second round, per source.
Report: Giants Were After Mahomes Before Chiefs Traded Up
We Could See a Draft-Day Trade Involving Sheldon Richardson
The Jets already have Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson on the defensive line, which makes Richardson expendable in a contract year.
#Jets have been making calls regarding a potential trade of DL Sheldon Richardson. This was their plan coming in. Won't give him away, tho
Foster Left Saints Hanging 😂
Tyrann Mathieu 2.0?
The Arizona Cardinals drafted safety Budda Baker, who just like Mathieu, brings versatility. He can play safety and cornerback. The Cardinals have been looking for a perimeter defender to play opposite Patrick Peterson. Baker could fit the mold.