    NFL Draft 2017 Results: Rounds 2-3 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 2

    11:00pm UTC Apr 28, 2017Philadelphia
    Maurice Moton

    Follow live coverage on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia. The Green Bay Packers will kick off the second round with the first pick. Will they add a ball-carrier with character flags to their backfield? Though talented, running backs Dalvin Cook and Joe Mixon remain available due to checkered pasts. How far does Notre Dame product DeShone Kizer fall? In Round 1, seven offensive players came off the board within the top 10. Will defensive talent headline Day 2?

    1. 27 minutes ago

      NFL Draft Day 2 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 2 2017

      Live NFL Draft Results, Big Board

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

    2. a minute ago

      Tyrann Mathieu 2.0?

      The Arizona Cardinals drafted safety Budda Baker, who just like Mathieu, brings versatility. He can play safety and cornerback. The Cardinals have been looking for a perimeter defender to play opposite Patrick Peterson. Baker could fit the mold.

    3. 7 minutes ago

      Underwhelming Production, High Potential

      The Seattle Seahawks hope to unlock defensive tackle Malik McDowell's strengths. On film, he shows flashes with a quick first step, but he lacks consistency. Despite his label as an interior pass-rusher, he logged just 7.5 sacks over three season at Michigan State.

    4. 13 minutes ago

      RB Leonard Fournette + OT Cam Robinson 💪💪

      The Jaguars continue to go strong with power and grit. Robinson may be able to play inside as well as right tackle to spruce up the ground attack. Fournette will take plenty of carries behind the 6'6", 322-pound offensive lineman.

    6. 13 minutes ago

      The Jaguars and Seahawks Flip Spots

      Jacksonville will make the No. 34 overall pick—expect offensive tackle Cam Robinson to hear his name called.

    7. 19 minutes ago

      Packers Pass Defense Ranked No. 31 in Yards Allowed in 2016

      Green Bay selects cornerback Kevin King, a 6'3", 200-pound defender, at No. 33 overall. He covers well in space and has experience in the slot. Typically, the Packers like to move defensive backs around in the secondary. King should be a solid fit.

    8. 25 minutes ago

      Jordan Willis Had 20 Sacks Over the Past Two Seasons

      The Kansas State prospect should hear his name called early in the second round as teams load up on pass-rushers.

    9. 30 minutes ago

      7 Quarterbacks in 3 Rounds?😯

      Not bad for a mediocre quarterback class.

    11. 32 minutes ago

      Another Nice Draft Night, Ready to Go😎

      Who's going to be the first pick on Day 2?

    12. 23 minutes ago

      2017 NFL Draft Day 1 Headlines

      -Chicago Bears trade up to No. 2 for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky

      -Jacksonville Jaguars select running back Leonard Fournette at No.4

      -San Francisco 49ers add defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Reuben Foster

      -Cleveland Browns inquire about quarterback Kirk Cousins, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

      -Kansas City Chiefs trade up to No. 10 for quarterback Patrick Mahomes

      -Houston Texans trade up for quarterback Deshaun Watson at No. 12

      -Oakland Raiders take cornerback Gareon Conley at No. 24 despite rape accusations

    13. 42 minutes ago

      Kevin King Draft Prediction: No. 34 to the Seattle Seahawks

      After all the trade talks surrounding cornerback Richard Sherman, the Seahawks may go after another rangy cornerback. King stands at 6'3", 200 pounds and should fit well into Seattle's defensive scheme.

    14. an hour ago

      DeShone Kizer to the Packers?😕

      For a prospect with so much confidence in his game, how would he feel sitting behind quarterback Aaron Rodgers for three to four seasons?

    16. an hour ago

      Joe Mixon Prediction: No. 43 to the Eagles

      The Eagles don't have a reliable three-down back. Ryan Mathews can't stay healthy. Darren Sproles turns 34 in June. Wendell Smallwood still needs to develop in his second year.

    17. 10:32 pm

      Flaring Interest in the No. 33 Overall Pick

      The Chargers and Jets may try to land a cornerback for their weak pass defenses. The Buccaneers may have interest in a safety.

    18. an hour ago

      NFL Draft Day 2 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 2 2017

      Report: Giants Were After Mahomes Before Chiefs Traded Up

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

    19. 20 minutes ago

      We Could See a Draft-Day Trade Involving Sheldon Richardson

      The Jets already have Leonard Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson on the defensive line, which makes Richardson expendable in a contract year.

    21. an hour ago

      NFL Draft Day 2 2017 logo
      NFL Draft Day 2 2017

      Foster Left Saints Hanging 😂

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report