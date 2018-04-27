NFL Draft 2018 Results: Round 1 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 1

12:00am UTC Apr 27, 2018Dallas
Maurice Moton

The 2018 NFL draft marks an exciting time for teams and incoming rookies. This year's event takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Cleveland Browns will start the selection process with the No. 1 overall pick. It's a near certainty that general manager John Dorsey chooses his potential franchise signal-caller to headline the 2018 class. How many quarterbacks will come off the board in the opening round? Can the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals pull off a draft-day trade to take top passers? Will character concerns push running back Derrius Guice out of the first round? We'll find the answers to so many questions as the day unfolds. Stay tuned for the top-32 picks, surprises and new beginnings for players and their teams.

  1. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

    Another Trade!

  2. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    Washington Adds Run-Stopping Help in DT Da'Ron Payne at No. 13

    Washington gave up the most rushing yards during the 2017 season.

  3. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    Buccaneers Take Washington DT Vita Vea with 12th Overall Pick

    Buccaneers Take Washington DT Vita Vea with 12th Overall Pick

    Curtis Crabtree
    via ProFootballTalk

  4. Clock Icon9 minutes ago

    Buccaneers Take DT Vita Vea at No. 12

    Vea will immediately help bolster Tampa Bay's 23rd-ranked run defense. He'll occupy space in the middle next to Gerald McCoy.

  6. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11

    Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11

    Michael David Smith
    via ProFootballTalk

  7. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    Cardinals Trade Up to No. 10, Take Josh Rosen

    Cardinals Trade Up to No. 10, Take Josh Rosen

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

  8. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    Mike McGlinchey NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

    Mike McGlinchey NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

  9. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    Saquon Barkley Highest Player Picked in NFL Draft History with Female Agent

    Saquon Barkley Highest Player Picked in NFL Draft History with Female Agent

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

  11. Clock Icon23 minutes ago

    Cardinals Move Up to No. 10, Select QB Josh Rosen

    Rosen slipped a bit, but Arizona pulled off a trade with Oakland to take him off the board.

  12. Clock Icon25 minutes ago

    At No. 9, 49ers Select Tackle Mike McGlinchey

    At No. 9, 49ers Select Tackle Mike McGlinchey

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

  13. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

    49ers Take Offensive Tackle Mike McGlinchey at No. 9

    San Francisco decided to add perimeter pass protection for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

  14. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

    Bears Grab Roquan Smith with Eighth Pick in First Round

    Bears Grab Roquan Smith with Eighth Pick in First Round

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

  16. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Bills Trade Up to Select Josh Allen with Seventh Pick

    Bills Trade Up to Select Josh Allen with Seventh Pick

    Curtis Crabtree
    via ProFootballTalk

  17. Clock Icon34 minutes ago

    Chicago Adds a Do-it-all Linebacker in Roquan Smith

    Smith will line up alongside Danny Trevathan in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense.

  18. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    Details on the Bills-Buccaneers Trade

    The Buccaneers can still land an impact player at No. 12. They may look to strengthen the secondary on Day 2.

  19. Clock Icon41 minutes ago

    The Bills Move Up to No. 7, Select QB Josh Allen

    Interestingly, Josh Rosen remains on the board.

  21. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Colts Add Protection for QB Andrew Luck

    Indianapolis took the top offensive lineman in guard Quenton Nelson. He'll slide into the starting lineup as a big mauling bodyguard for Luck on the interior.

  22. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Denver Puts the AFC West on Notice

    Von Miller and Bradley Chubb could become the top pass-rushing duo in the league. Quarterbacks Derek Carr, Philip Rivers and Patrick Mahomes should be on high alert during their division matchups with the Broncos.

  23. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Denver Adds Another Pass-Rusher

    The Broncos are stacked at edge-rusher with Von Miller, Shane Ray and now Bradley Chubb.

  24. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Bills Cling to 1st-Round Picks

    Buffalo has several roster holes to address. General manager Brandon Beane wants a quarterback, but he'd likely prefer to keep at least one of his first-round selections.

  26. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Browns Pass on Bradley Chubb 😱

    Denzel Ward fills a need as a starting-caliber cornerback on Cleveland's roster.

  27. Clock Icon12:36 am

    Trade Chatter

    The Cardinals and Bills should work the phones to take quarterback Josh Rosen. Let's see if either team can pull it off.

  28. Clock Icon12:34 am

    Cleveland's Decision at No. 4: Trade Down or Draft Bradley Chubb?

    The Browns could land their preferred quarterback and the top pass-rusher in the draft.

  29. Clock Icon12:32 am

    Jets Take Sam Darnold Third Overall

    Jets Take Sam Darnold Third Overall

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

  31. Clock Icon12:30 am

    Did the Jets Land the Best QB in the Draft?

    The Jets' decision to trade up to No. 3 paid off. Sam Darnold goes to Gang Green.

  32. Clock Icon12:28 am

    Giants Take Saquon Barkely Second Overall

    Giants Take Saquon Barkely Second Overall

    Darin Gantt
    via ProFootballTalk

  33. Clock Icon12:26 am

    Browns Take Baker Mayfield No. 1 Overall

    Browns Take Baker Mayfield No. 1 Overall

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk

  34. Clock Icon12:26 am

    Giants Choose Saquon Barkley at No. 2

    Big Blue adds help to extend 37-year-old Eli Manning's career. The Giants land an impact running back to boost a subpar rushing offense.

  36. Clock Icon12:20 am

    It's Official, Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns 🏈

    The Browns put their quarterback chips behind the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.

  37. Clock Icon12:17 am

    Goodell Boos Were Crazy

  38. Clock Icon12:14 am

    The Handshake Seals the Deal

    Who's going to walk across the stage first?

  39. Clock Icon12:08 am

    A View Inside the Browns Draft War Room

    Cleveland's decision could finally steer the franchise in the right direction at quarterback.

  41. Clock Icon12:02 am

    The Cleveland Browns Are on the Clock ⏰

    Will general manager John Dorsey choose Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen or Sam Darnold?

  42. April 26, 2018

  43. Clock Icon11:56 pm

    Will Roger Goodell Dare Try to Pronounce Vita Vea's Full Name?

    Goodell should play it safe and go with the shortened version.

  44. Clock Icon11:51 pm

    Last-minute News, Rumors and Updates Ahead of NFL Draft

    Last-minute News, Rumors and Updates Ahead of NFL Draft

    SI.com
    via SI.com

  45. Clock Icon11:42 pm

    2018 NFL Draft: Bold Predictions for Round 1

    2018 NFL Draft: Bold Predictions for Round 1

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

  47. Clock Icon11:32 pm

    Pack Moving Up?

  48. Clock Icon11:31 pm

    Current Thinking on Giants: Barkley or Chubb

    Current Thinking on Giants: Barkley or Chubb

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

  49. Clock Icon11:27 pm

    Josh Allen: I'm a Different Person Than I Was Six Years Ago

    Josh Allen: I'm a Different Person Than I Was Six Years Ago

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

  50. Clock Icon11:26 pm

    Are You Ready for Some Trade Action?

    If the Browns pick quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1, we could see a flurry of trades in the first round.

  52. Clock Icon11:13 pm

    Potential Movement on the Back End of the 1st Round?

    Trades could become the topic of conversation after the top quarterbacks come off the board.

  53. Clock Icon11:07 pm

    Browns' No. 4 Pick Generating 'a Lot of Conversations'

    Browns' No. 4 Pick Generating 'a Lot of Conversations'

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

  54. Clock Icon11:04 pm

    Draft Buzz: Saints Seeking to Trade Up in Draft for QB?

    Draft Buzz: Saints Seeking to Trade Up in Draft for QB?

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

  55. Clock Icon10:52 pm

    Baker Mayfield to the Browns?

    According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Oklahoma prospect Baker Mayfield will go to the Browns at No. 1 overall.

  57. Clock Icon10:45 pm

    Arizona Believed to No Longer Be Looking to Trade Up

    Arizona Believed to No Longer Be Looking to Trade Up

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk
  58. April 27, 2018

  59. Clock Icon12:04 am

    Miller's Final NFL Mock Draft for All 7 Rounds

    Miller's Final NFL Mock Draft for All 7 Rounds

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report
  60. April 26, 2018

  61. Clock Icon10:44 pm

    Ravens Taking a Look at an Offensive Tackle at No. 16?

    Baltimore acquired wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead during free agency to help with the passing attack. The addition of a solid right tackle would keep quarterback Joe Flacco upright and able to push the ball downfield to his pass-catchers.

  62. Clock Icon10:24 pm

    Jets Coaches Want Josh Allen?

    New York has the luxury of sitting Allen for a year behind quarterbacks Josh McCown or Teddy Bridgewater. It's possible Jets coaches like the Wyoming prospect's strong arm in a home city that deals with inclement weather late in the season.

  64. Clock Icon10:10 pm

    James Franklin: Draft Prospect Saquon Barkley 'Bigger and Faster Marshall Faulk'

    James Franklin: Draft Prospect Saquon Barkley 'Bigger and Faster Marshall Faulk'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

  65. Clock Icon10:09 pm

    Late Risers on Draft Boards 🔥

  66. Clock Icon10:03 pm

    Will Josh Allen Slide?

    Will Josh Allen Slide?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

  67. Clock Icon9:41 pm

    Report: Jets Will Take Josh Rosen Over Sam Darnold If Both Are on the Board

    Report: Jets Will Take Josh Rosen Over Sam Darnold If Both Are on the Board

    Charean Williams
    via ProFootballTalk