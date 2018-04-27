NFL Draft 2018 Results: Round 1 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 1
The 2018 NFL draft marks an exciting time for teams and incoming rookies. This year's event takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Cleveland Browns will start the selection process with the No. 1 overall pick. It's a near certainty that general manager John Dorsey chooses his potential franchise signal-caller to headline the 2018 class. How many quarterbacks will come off the board in the opening round? Can the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals pull off a draft-day trade to take top passers? Will character concerns push running back Derrius Guice out of the first round? We'll find the answers to so many questions as the day unfolds. Stay tuned for the top-32 picks, surprises and new beginnings for players and their teams.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Saints give up No. 27, No. 147 and next year’s first-rounder to come up to No. 14.
Washington Adds Run-Stopping Help in DT Da'Ron Payne at No. 13
Washington gave up the most rushing yards during the 2017 season.
Jeff Howe @jeffphowe
At No. 13, the Redskins take Da'Ron Payne.
Buccaneers Take Washington DT Vita Vea with 12th Overall Pick
Buccaneers Take DT Vita Vea at No. 12
Vea will immediately help bolster Tampa Bay's 23rd-ranked run defense. He'll occupy space in the middle next to Gerald McCoy.
Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano
The Buccaneers select Vita Vea...
Dolphins Bolster Secondary with Minkah Fitzpatrick at 11
Cardinals Trade Up to No. 10, Take Josh Rosen
Mike McGlinchey NFL Draft 2018: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers' Pick
Saquon Barkley Highest Player Picked in NFL Draft History with Female Agent
Cardinals Move Up to No. 10, Select QB Josh Rosen
Rosen slipped a bit, but Arizona pulled off a trade with Oakland to take him off the board.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
Trade! The #AZCardinals are now on the clock, trading with the #Raiders. Big move for a QB.
At No. 9, 49ers Select Tackle Mike McGlinchey
49ers Take Offensive Tackle Mike McGlinchey at No. 9
San Francisco decided to add perimeter pass protection for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
theScore @theScore
49ers bolster offensive line with Mike McGlinchey 9th overall. #NFLDraft https://t.co/PlfMiIRDdr https://t.co/Bg4q1gdiHh
Bears Grab Roquan Smith with Eighth Pick in First Round
Bills Trade Up to Select Josh Allen with Seventh Pick
Chicago Adds a Do-it-all Linebacker in Roquan Smith
Smith will line up alongside Danny Trevathan in Vic Fangio's 3-4 defense.
Kayce Smith @KayceSmith
I'm told Roquan Smith is going to Chicago. Straight up beast.
Details on the Bills-Buccaneers Trade
The Buccaneers can still land an impact player at No. 12. They may look to strengthen the secondary on Day 2.
Mike White @mikewhitesport
🚨**TRADE ALERT** 🚨 Buffalo Bills move up to #7 sending their #12 & two 2nd round picks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. #7: BUF - Josh Allen QB (Wyoming) #NFLDraft
The Bills Move Up to No. 7, Select QB Josh Allen
Interestingly, Josh Rosen remains on the board.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
The Bills select Josh Allen with the 7th pick, per @AlbertBreer https://t.co/uL4D1PxPeX https://t.co/O3wRBpSp8w
Colts Add Protection for QB Andrew Luck
Indianapolis took the top offensive lineman in guard Quenton Nelson. He'll slide into the starting lineup as a big mauling bodyguard for Luck on the interior.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
First lineman off the board! Colts select OG Quenton Nelson with the No. 6 pick (@RamTrucks) https://t.co/CMVD2ISVq9
Denver Puts the AFC West on Notice
Von Miller and Bradley Chubb could become the top pass-rushing duo in the league. Quarterbacks Derek Carr, Philip Rivers and Patrick Mahomes should be on high alert during their division matchups with the Broncos.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Denver considered trading back, never up. But ultimately it decided to scuttle any trade talk; it could not pass up NC St. DE Bradley Chubb.
Denver Adds Another Pass-Rusher
The Broncos are stacked at edge-rusher with Von Miller, Shane Ray and now Bradley Chubb.
Jeff Howe @jeffphowe
At No. 5, the Broncos take Bradley Chubb.
Bills Cling to 1st-Round Picks
Buffalo has several roster holes to address. General manager Brandon Beane wants a quarterback, but he'd likely prefer to keep at least one of his first-round selections.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
At this point, the #Bills don’t want to give up 2 1st round picks to move up. GM Brandon Beane not willing to sell the farm.
Browns Pass on Bradley Chubb 😱
Denzel Ward fills a need as a starting-caliber cornerback on Cleveland's roster.
ESPN @espn
Denzel Ward will join Baker Mayfield in Cleveland! https://t.co/HkCs5nBjGs
Trade Chatter
The Cardinals and Bills should work the phones to take quarterback Josh Rosen. Let's see if either team can pull it off.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
We could see some trade action soon. Bills and Cards mulling moves for a QB and I keep hearing Saints looking for way to move up and grab Marcus Davenport
Cleveland's Decision at No. 4: Trade Down or Draft Bradley Chubb?
The Browns could land their preferred quarterback and the top pass-rusher in the draft.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Browns will listen to trades here but will take a ton to convince them not to stay and take Chubb. That's what I figure they do
Jets Take Sam Darnold Third Overall
Did the Jets Land the Best QB in the Draft?
The Jets' decision to trade up to No. 3 paid off. Sam Darnold goes to Gang Green.
NFL Update @MySportsUpdate
#Jets will select USC QB Sam Darnold with the 3rd overall pick. When they made the trade with Indy, they never thought this would be possible. They are absolutely thrilled.
Giants Take Saquon Barkely Second Overall
Browns Take Baker Mayfield No. 1 Overall
Giants Choose Saquon Barkley at No. 2
Big Blue adds help to extend 37-year-old Eli Manning's career. The Giants land an impact running back to boost a subpar rushing offense.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Giants were never taking a QB and were all about propping up Eli at the end of his career. This pick confirms it. It's Barkley
It's Official, Baker Mayfield to the Cleveland Browns 🏈
The Browns put their quarterback chips behind the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
With the No. 1 overall pick, the #Browns select QB Baker Mayfield from #Oklahoma. Just like we all expected when the season ended.
Goodell Boos Were Crazy
KristiCowboySideline @KristiCowboy
Cannot hear Roger Goodell because of all the boos, but soon after cheers for @dallascowboys Staubach, Aikman and Witten https://t.co/CHTN3qs9Wb
The Handshake Seals the Deal
Who's going to walk across the stage first?
Josina Anderson @JosinaAnderson
Not much activity in the #Browns war room right now. GM John Dorsey just shook the hands of Hue Jackson, as if the pick has been known for a while, because it has.
A View Inside the Browns Draft War Room
Cleveland's decision could finally steer the franchise in the right direction at quarterback.
Josina Anderson @JosinaAnderson
A look inside the #Browns war room right now. #NFLDraft2018 https://t.co/FNSUT9E46i
The Cleveland Browns Are on the Clock ⏰
Will general manager John Dorsey choose Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen or Sam Darnold?
Brian McCarthy @NFLprguy
Moments away from the start of #NFLDraft18 https://t.co/5EtFKXM0rF
- April 26, 2018
Will Roger Goodell Dare Try to Pronounce Vita Vea's Full Name?
Goodell should play it safe and go with the shortened version.
Last-minute News, Rumors and Updates Ahead of NFL Draft
2018 NFL Draft: Bold Predictions for Round 1
Pack Moving Up?
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
#PAckers are definitely trying to move up and I've heard from multiple sources it's Minkah Fitzpatrick they want. #NFLDraft
Current Thinking on Giants: Barkley or Chubb
Josh Allen: I'm a Different Person Than I Was Six Years Ago
Are You Ready for Some Trade Action?
If the Browns pick quarterback Baker Mayfield at No. 1, we could see a flurry of trades in the first round.
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
What if Baker Mayfield goes No. 1? The trade action could be epic. https://t.co/UpkXI0UBby
Potential Movement on the Back End of the 1st Round?
Trades could become the topic of conversation after the top quarterbacks come off the board.
Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora
Continue to hear a good number of teams expressing interest moving up from 20s to teens. BAL and SEA among teams who want to go back
Browns' No. 4 Pick Generating 'a Lot of Conversations'
Draft Buzz: Saints Seeking to Trade Up in Draft for QB?
Baker Mayfield to the Browns?
According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Oklahoma prospect Baker Mayfield will go to the Browns at No. 1 overall.
Josina Anderson @JosinaAnderson
The latest from the Cleveland #Browns... #NFLDraft2018 https://t.co/BFtZku8upY
- April 27, 2018
Miller's Final NFL Mock Draft for All 7 Rounds
- April 26, 2018
Ravens Taking a Look at an Offensive Tackle at No. 16?
Baltimore acquired wide receivers Michael Crabtree and Willie Snead during free agency to help with the passing attack. The addition of a solid right tackle would keep quarterback Joe Flacco upright and able to push the ball downfield to his pass-catchers.
Aaron Wilson @AaronWilson_NFL
If Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey is gone, Ravens are focused on UCLA tackle Kolton Miller
Jets Coaches Want Josh Allen?
New York has the luxury of sitting Allen for a year behind quarterbacks Josh McCown or Teddy Bridgewater. It's possible Jets coaches like the Wyoming prospect's strong arm in a home city that deals with inclement weather late in the season.
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Hearing there are #Jets coaches making a late push for Josh Allen. Buckle up, folks.
James Franklin: Draft Prospect Saquon Barkley 'Bigger and Faster Marshall Faulk'via Bleacher ReportNFL Draft Day 1 2018
James Franklin: Draft Prospect Saquon Barkley 'Bigger and Faster Marshall Faulk'
Late Risers on Draft Boards 🔥
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
A couple of players who seem set to be picked higher than expected: #Maryland WR DJ Moore, #UTSA pass-rusher Marcus Davenport, and #Louisville CB Jaire Alexander. … Hot names.
- via ProFootballTalk
Will Josh Allen Slide?
- via ProFootballTalk
Report: Jets Will Take Josh Rosen Over Sam Darnold If Both Are on the Board
