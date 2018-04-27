Copy Link Icon

NFL Draft 2018 Results: Round 1 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 1

Dallas

The 2018 NFL draft marks an exciting time for teams and incoming rookies. This year's event takes place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The Cleveland Browns will start the selection process with the No. 1 overall pick. It's a near certainty that general manager John Dorsey chooses his potential franchise signal-caller to headline the 2018 class. How many quarterbacks will come off the board in the opening round? Can the Buffalo Bills or Arizona Cardinals pull off a draft-day trade to take top passers? Will character concerns push running back Derrius Guice out of the first round? We'll find the answers to so many questions as the day unfolds. Stay tuned for the top-32 picks, surprises and new beginnings for players and their teams.