    NFL Draft 2017 Results: Round 1 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 1

    10:00pm UTC Apr 27, 2017Philadelphia
    Maurice Moton

    Follow live coverage on Day 1 of the 2017 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns have stirred up controversy on who’s going to be the No. 1 pick. Will the front office select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky or defensive end Myles Garrett? How many signal-callers will come off the board in the first round? How high does running back Leonard Fournette go? In a class deep with talent, we could see several teams trade down. Which clubs will significantly improve their futures?

    1. 10 minutes ago

      Every NFL Draft Pick and Updating Big Board

      Mike Chiari
    2. 2 minutes ago

      The Jets Secondary Moves on from Darrelle Revis Era

      Safety Jamal Adams brings leadership qualities to the field. He's quickly going to lead the secondary where Revis left off.

    3. a few seconds ago

      Report: Browns Trying to Trade for Cousins

      Alec Nathan
    4. 8 minutes ago

      Hey Bears Fans, How Do You Like the No. 2 Pick?

      Not so much.

    6. 10 minutes ago

      The Titans Opted Not to Address the Secondary

      Cornerback Marshon Lattimore could've been an option at No. 5 to pair with cornerback Logan Ryan in the secondary.

    7. 12 minutes ago

      Tennessee Titans Grab a Big Target for Marcus Mariota

      At 6'3", 209 pounds, wide receiver Corey Davis should elevate the Titans passing attack, specifically in the red zone.

    8. 14 minutes ago

      Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Went No. 4 in 2016

      The Jacksonville Jaguars go high at running back with Leonard Fournette at No. 4. He'll be a big help for quarterback Blake Bortles, who struggled last year.

    9. 16 minutes ago

      Huge Shocker, Considering the $45 Million Spent on Mike Glennon

      Mitchell Trubisky will need a year or two to develop. By year two, Glennon will be in a contract year.

    11. 24 minutes ago

      Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face

      Michael David Smith
    12. 26 minutes ago

      49ers Add to the Defensive Line, Add Solomon Thomas

      49ers Prospective Defensive Line: DeForest Buckner + Arik Armstead + Solomon Thomas = Young and promising

    13. 17 minutes ago

      Here's What the Trade Cost the Bears

      It looks like a full-blown love affair for Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago. The front office gave up three picks to move up one spot for the one-year collegiate starter. Our first shocker of the night.

    14. 29 minutes ago

      The Chicago Bears Traded Up One Spot for Mitchell Trubisky

      The team signed quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract during free agency. He's on a short leash.

    16. 18 minutes ago

      How Could They Get It Wrong?

      Myles Garrett + Emmanuel Ogbah puts AFC North quarterbacks on immediate alert. The Texas A&M pass-rusher logged 31 sacks in three collegiate seasons.

    17. 40 minutes ago

      The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears Flip Picks

      The Bears will pick at No. 2. The 49ers will pick at No. 3.

    18. 42 minutes ago

      It's Official, Myles Garrett Is the No. 1 Overall Pick

      The Cleveland Browns will add to their front seven. Emmanuel Ogbah gets a pass-rush playmate.

    19. 44 minutes ago

      Myles Garrett or Mitchell Trubisky, What Is It Cleveland?

      The better pick would be the safe pick. The Browns should go with Garrett, but the analytics guys may say otherwise.

    21. an hour ago

      Smokescreen Central

      Who's going to actually make a move?

    22. April 27, 2017

    23. 11:55 pm

      Jamal Adams Looks Like the No. 2 Pick

      Will the San Francisco 49ers add a impact safety to their young promising defense?

    24. 11:42 pm

      A Tight End at No. 6?

      The San Francisco 49ers selected tight end Vernon Davis at No. 6 in the 2006 draft.

    25. 11:30 pm

      More Info on the Kansas City Chiefs Draft Plan

      It seems they're not interested in a quarterback. The Chiefs need to re-tool the defense to stay above the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West.