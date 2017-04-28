NFL Draft 2017 Results: Round 1 Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis on Day 1
Follow live coverage on Day 1 of the 2017 NFL draft. The Cleveland Browns have stirred up controversy on who’s going to be the No. 1 pick. Will the front office select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky or defensive end Myles Garrett? How many signal-callers will come off the board in the first round? How high does running back Leonard Fournette go? In a class deep with talent, we could see several teams trade down. Which clubs will significantly improve their futures?
- via Bleacher ReportNFL Draft Day 1 2017
Every NFL Draft Pick and Updating Big Board
NFL @NFL
With the #6 overall pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, the @nyjets select @LSUfootball S @TheAdams_era! https://t.co/LvJzHD3tea4/28/2017, 12:51:21 AM
- via Bleacher ReportNFL Draft Day 1 2017
Report: Browns Trying to Trade for Cousins
Hey Bears Fans, How Do You Like the No. 2 Pick?
Not so much.
Sports Illustrated @SInow
CHICAGO https://t.co/0LkyzuLbrd4/28/2017, 12:26:54 AM
The Titans Opted Not to Address the Secondary
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore could've been an option at No. 5 to pair with cornerback Logan Ryan in the secondary.
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
HUGE surprise at 5. Titans were linked to Corey Davis...but I thought at 184/28/2017, 12:43:44 AM
Tennessee Titans Grab a Big Target for Marcus Mariota
At 6'3", 209 pounds, wide receiver Corey Davis should elevate the Titans passing attack, specifically in the red zone.
NFL @NFL
With the #5 overall pick, the @Titans select @WesternMichU WR @c_davis_81! #NFLDraft https://t.co/erCHi38lOE4/28/2017, 12:43:08 AM
Running Back Ezekiel Elliott Went No. 4 in 2016
The Jacksonville Jaguars go high at running back with Leonard Fournette at No. 4. He'll be a big help for quarterback Blake Bortles, who struggled last year.
NFL @NFL
The @Jaguars select @_fournette with the #4 overall pick! #NFLDraft https://t.co/g9YDgpqj4m4/28/2017, 12:35:14 AM
Huge Shocker, Considering the $45 Million Spent on Mike Glennon
Mitchell Trubisky will need a year or two to develop. By year two, Glennon will be in a contract year.
NFL @NFL
The newest QB of the @ChicagoBears... @Mtrubisky10! #NFLDraft https://t.co/phIY8l4U174/28/2017, 12:28:43 AM
- via ProFootballTalkNFL Draft Day 1 2017
Deshaun Watson: Mitchell Trubisky over me would be a slap in the face
49ers Add to the Defensive Line, Add Solomon Thomas
49ers Prospective Defensive Line: DeForest Buckner + Arik Armstead + Solomon Thomas = Young and promising
Here's What the Trade Cost the Bears
It looks like a full-blown love affair for Mitchell Trubisky in Chicago. The front office gave up three picks to move up one spot for the one-year collegiate starter. Our first shocker of the night.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Bears traded 3rd/4th/2018 3rd to SF to move up one place to get....Mitchell Trubisky.4/28/2017, 12:21:43 AM
The Chicago Bears Traded Up One Spot for Mitchell Trubisky
The team signed quarterback Mike Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract during free agency. He's on a short leash.
How Could They Get It Wrong?
Myles Garrett + Emmanuel Ogbah puts AFC North quarterbacks on immediate alert. The Texas A&M pass-rusher logged 31 sacks in three collegiate seasons.
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
For once, the Browns get it right.4/28/2017, 12:14:58 AM
The San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears Flip Picks
The Bears will pick at No. 2. The 49ers will pick at No. 3.
It's Official, Myles Garrett Is the No. 1 Overall Pick
The Cleveland Browns will add to their front seven. Emmanuel Ogbah gets a pass-rush playmate.
Myles Garrett or Mitchell Trubisky, What Is It Cleveland?
The better pick would be the safe pick. The Browns should go with Garrett, but the analytics guys may say otherwise.
NFL @NFL
The @Browns are on the clock! #NFLDraft https://t.co/RWqW5MaLTm4/28/2017, 12:06:22 AM
Smokescreen Central
Who's going to actually make a move?
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
My understanding of what is happening right now: Everyone is calling everyone in the top 10, feeling each other out. Nothing dramatic (yet)4/27/2017, 10:16:47 PM
- April 27, 2017
Jamal Adams Looks Like the No. 2 Pick
Will the San Francisco 49ers add a impact safety to their young promising defense?
NFL @NFL
OKAY, @TheAdams_era! 🔥🔥🔥 #NFLDraft https://t.co/paoA6HZW814/27/2017, 11:46:22 PM
A Tight End at No. 6?
The San Francisco 49ers selected tight end Vernon Davis at No. 6 in the 2006 draft.
Rich Cimini @RichCimini
Jets source tells Sal Paolantonio that Alabama TE O.J. Howard looks like "an immediate Pro Bowl level player."... https://t.co/PIR7iRkSFc4/27/2017, 8:24:26 PM
More Info on the Kansas City Chiefs Draft Plan
It seems they're not interested in a quarterback. The Chiefs need to re-tool the defense to stay above the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West.
Matt Miller @nfldraftscout
Word from a league source: Chiefs trying to move up, but for an ILB and not a QB. Reuben Foster/Jarrad Davis maybe?4/27/2017, 11:14:16 PM
The Jets Secondary Moves on from Darrelle Revis Era
Safety Jamal Adams brings leadership qualities to the field. He's quickly going to lead the secondary where Revis left off.