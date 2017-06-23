    NBA Draft 2017 Results: Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis

    After months of analysis, mock drafts and player breakdowns, the 2017 NBA Draft is finally here, and it could be one to remember. Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the lottery-bound prospects will generate plenty of buzz over the course of the night, but trades and trade rumors will have their say too. This week has already seen a flurry of activity, including trades of D'Angelo Russell, Dwight Howard and this year's No. 1 pick. And those are just the deals that actually went down. There's still plenty of buzz about Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and more. As everything comes together on Thursday, keep it here for live updates throughout.

      Maybe the Steal of the Night So Far

      A lineup of Kemba Walker, Malik Monk, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams and Dwight Howard is eerily similar to the Orlando team Howard took to the NBA Finals in 2009.

      A Stretch 5 and a Banger in One Player

      Zach Collins was a monster on a per-minute basis in his lone season at Gonzaga. Great fit on a team that's fairly guard-heavy.

      A Potential Franchise PG for Dallas

      The man with the 48-inch vertical should be a nice complement to Harrison Barnes and Nerlens Noel.

      Another Trade!

      Portland's moving up, we should know why soon...

      Exciting Euro Prospect for the Knicks

      The 6'5" point guard with a 7' wingspan could be an ideal triangle point guard.

      A New Point on the Triangle!

      Bulls Get Some Shooting

      Jay Bilas noted on ESPN's broadcast that Markkanen averaged over one point per possession on 11 different play types. He was one of the nation's most efficient scorers last season.

      Pick-and-rolls with these two should be plenty of fun.

      Interesting Pick for the Magic

      Isaac is a great talent, who could play 3, 4 and 5. He's especially intriguing as a defender.

      The only problem? Orlando already has Aaron Gordon. Maybe they can play together, but the Gordon-at-the-3 experiment was a predictable disaster last season.

      Kings Get Their 1

      This is a great pairing with Buddy Hield, who looked great after a midseason trade to the Kings.

      A Coup for the Suns

      Josh Jackson is a great fit with the Suns. Devin Booker and T.J. Warren are great scorers, but both struggle to defend. Jackson may end up being the best defender in the draft.

      Boston Gets a Pure Scorer

      Josh Jackson was forecast here for months, but Boston must've liked Tatum more through the pre-draft process. This could've been what Ainge was referring to when he said the player they wanted would still be available at No. 3.

      First Blockbuster of the Night

      Jimmy Butler is headed back to his old coach, Tom Thibodeau! A core of Butler, Wiggins and Towns is going to be mighty tough next season.

      Markelle Fultz is a great fit with the Sixers. He can do a little bit of everything.

      Bold Play by Morey

      Any team not named the Lakers would be taking a pretty big risk in landing Paul George. It'll be tough to dissuade him from bolting to L.A. as soon as he's a free agent in 2018.

      Who Will Use No. 4?

      This pick has been discussed in connection with a few teams in recent days. There was talk of a Chandler and No. 4 for DeAndre Jordan swap. More recently, it appeared to be part of a rumor involving Porzingis. It looks like, for now, Phoenix will use the pick.

      It's probably not fair to most of the guys who draw the Dirk comparison, but if you're tall, white and hit threes, it's bound to happen.

      More Trade Rumors Rolling in

      The Nuggets have the No. 13 pick tonight, as well as plenty of young talent to throw at the Bulls. A Jokic/Butler one-two punch could be excellent.

