NBA Draft 2017 Results: Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis

Brooklyn, NY

After months of analysis, mock drafts and player breakdowns, the 2017 NBA Draft is finally here, and it could be one to remember. Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the lottery-bound prospects will generate plenty of buzz over the course of the night, but trades and trade rumors will have their say too. This week has already seen a flurry of activity, including trades of D'Angelo Russell, Dwight Howard and this year's No. 1 pick. And those are just the deals that actually went down. There's still plenty of buzz about Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and more. As everything comes together on Thursday, keep it here for live updates throughout.