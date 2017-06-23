NBA Draft 2017 Results: Live Updates, Reaction and Analysis
After months of analysis, mock drafts and player breakdowns, the 2017 NBA Draft is finally here, and it could be one to remember. Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and the rest of the lottery-bound prospects will generate plenty of buzz over the course of the night, but trades and trade rumors will have their say too. This week has already seen a flurry of activity, including trades of D'Angelo Russell, Dwight Howard and this year's No. 1 pick. And those are just the deals that actually went down. There's still plenty of buzz about Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and more. As everything comes together on Thursday, keep it here for live updates throughout.
Silver Screen & Roll @LakersSBN
LaVar Ball says Lonzo Ball is taking the Lakers to the playoffs in his rookie season https://t.co/gD00zJgXSJ https://t.co/6msArkSFne2017-6-23 00:50:18
Maybe the Steal of the Night So Far
A lineup of Kemba Walker, Malik Monk, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams and Dwight Howard is eerily similar to the Orlando team Howard took to the NBA Finals in 2009.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Hornets take Kentucky SG Malik Monk with the No. 11 pick https://t.co/PmlToikeom2017-6-23 00:47:30
A Stretch 5 and a Banger in One Player
Zach Collins was a monster on a per-minute basis in his lone season at Gonzaga. Great fit on a team that's fairly guard-heavy.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Portland acquires pick No. 10 from Sacramento via trade Blazers select Gonzaga C Zach Collins https://t.co/InzwKSMtAS2017-6-23 00:40:03
A Potential Franchise PG for Dallas
The man with the 48-inch vertical should be a nice complement to Harrison Barnes and Nerlens Noel.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Mavs take NC State PG Dennis Smith Jr. with the No. 9 pick https://t.co/0s1oLNmrcw2017-6-23 00:33:11
Another Trade!
Portland's moving up, we should know why soon...
Adrian Wojnarowski @WojVerticalNBA
Sacramento is trading the No. 10 pick to Portland for Nos. 15 and 20 in draft, league sources tell @TheVertical.2017-6-23 00:32:42
Exciting Euro Prospect for the Knicks
The 6'5" point guard with a 7' wingspan could be an ideal triangle point guard.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Knicks take PG Frank Ntilikina (France) with the No. 8 pick https://t.co/oY7872vm102017-6-23 00:27:26
Phoenix Suns @Suns
"I'm extremely excited to be a Phoenix Sun." - Josh https://t.co/9rSI5paYSR2017-6-23 00:26:56
Special Company for Markkanen
College B-Ball Ref @collegebb_ref
Lauri Markkanen had 69 3s and 266 rebounds last season, the second player since 1992-93 to do that as a freshman https://t.co/UFMwKWXWB22017-6-23 00:24:49
A New Point on the Triangle!
Frank Ntilikina @FrankNtiIikina
New York 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾2017-6-23 00:15:10
Bulls Get Some Shooting
Jay Bilas noted on ESPN's broadcast that Markkanen averaged over one point per possession on 11 different play types. He was one of the nation's most efficient scorers last season.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
After trading with the Wolves... Bulls take Arizona PF Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 pick https://t.co/P9snnJpxOt2017-6-23 00:22:24
The Process Is Excited to Be Joined by Fultz
Pick-and-rolls with these two should be plenty of fun.
Interesting Pick for the Magic
Isaac is a great talent, who could play 3, 4 and 5. He's especially intriguing as a defender.
The only problem? Orlando already has Aaron Gordon. Maybe they can play together, but the Gordon-at-the-3 experiment was a predictable disaster last season.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Magic take Florida St. PF Jonathan Isaac with the No. 6 pick https://t.co/5WkwwsXtUR2017-6-23 00:15:12
Kings Get Their 1
This is a great pairing with Buddy Hield, who looked great after a midseason trade to the Kings.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Kings take Kentucky PG De'Aaron Fox with the No. 5 pick https://t.co/p2SYhXJXsF2017-6-23 00:08:18
A Coup for the Suns
Josh Jackson is a great fit with the Suns. Devin Booker and T.J. Warren are great scorers, but both struggle to defend. Jackson may end up being the best defender in the draft.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Suns take Kansas SF Josh Jackson with the No. 4 pick https://t.co/KdEb8ff4Rc2017-6-23 00:01:25
The Players' Tribune @PlayersTribune
Markelle Fultz's story began in Maryland. Tonight, that journey led him to the @Sixers. https://t.co/MLnpldE6082017-6-22 23:56:28
Boston Gets a Pure Scorer
Josh Jackson was forecast here for months, but Boston must've liked Tatum more through the pre-draft process. This could've been what Ainge was referring to when he said the player they wanted would still be available at No. 3.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Celtics take Jayson Tatum at No. 3! https://t.co/ZCmiBfwkQN2017-6-22 23:55:47
- June 22, 2017
No Surprises So Far
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Lakers take Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 pick! https://t.co/87PIjq3xRF2017-6-22 23:48:11
Spoken into Existence!
Cycle @bycycle
LONZO TO LAKERS. LAVAR BALL WINS. #NBADraft https://t.co/ZE4OdOYuCS2017-6-22 23:47:42
First Blockbuster of the Night
Jimmy Butler is headed back to his old coach, Tom Thibodeau! A core of Butler, Wiggins and Towns is going to be mighty tough next season.
Adrian Wojnarowski @WojVerticalNBA
Chicago is finalizing a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for Zach LaVine, Kris Dunn and No. 7 pick, league source says.2017-6-22 23:45:00
It's Official!
Markelle Fultz is a great fit with the Sixers. He can do a little bit of everything.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
The Sixers take Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick! https://t.co/tfQVF4y0Xe2017-6-22 23:40:33
Here We Go!
We're on!
ESPN @espn
Dreams are about to be realized. The NBA's future is now. Watch the 2017 NBA Draft live on ESPN or in the ESPN App: https://t.co/ouOrupBQoB https://t.co/jmeQfoKOHv2017-6-22 23:34:04
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
"It's gonna be a great night." Check out our IG story along with @espn and @SportsCenter's for more behind the scenes 📲 https://t.co/1r78C1him52017-6-22 23:32:16
Minutes Away...
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
War room ready. #LakeShow https://t.co/qnOTpuZssC2017-6-22 23:22:32
Already Getting LaVar Quotes Out Here
Michael Swander @MichaelSwander
Can't wait for this to finally happen: "With the 2nd pick, in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select... .... Lonzo Ba-" https://t.co/HW67pulxlH2017-6-22 23:13:09
Almost Ready to Start...
Marc Stein @ESPNSteinLine
Thirty-ish minutes from now ... Philadelphia will officially make Markelle Fultz the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. 7:37 PM-ish.2017-6-22 23:08:32
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Numbers to know ahead of tonight's draft #ClimbOn https://t.co/ntRD4Yr3Qm2017-6-22 22:41:45
Danny Ainge Still Dealing...
CSN New England @CSNNE
Sources: Celts seek No. 7 pick from T-Wolves to send to Knicks in Porzingis package. https://t.co/WNoU8BSZBb @SherrodbCSN @celtics #Celtics2017-6-22 20:54:34
Bold Play by Morey
Any team not named the Lakers would be taking a pretty big risk in landing Paul George. It'll be tough to dissuade him from bolting to L.A. as soon as he's a free agent in 2018.
Marc Stein @ESPNSteinLine
The Houston Rockets, according to league sources, remain in trade pursuit of Indiana's Paul George ...2017-6-22 22:36:15
Who Will Use No. 4?
This pick has been discussed in connection with a few teams in recent days. There was talk of a Chandler and No. 4 for DeAndre Jordan swap. More recently, it appeared to be part of a rumor involving Porzingis. It looks like, for now, Phoenix will use the pick.
David Aldridge @daldridgetnt
An hour before the Draft, Suns have no trades on deck and are planning to use the fourth pick.2017-6-22 22:35:50
NBA TV @NBATV
"We only go through this process once. You've got to have fun as much as you can." @AhmadMonk w/ @JaredSGreenberg on #NBADraft Red Carpet https://t.co/WF3ijrmVgw2017-6-22 22:17:11
About an Hour from the No. 1 Pick!
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#NBADraft @MarkelleF #Sixers #PredraftPictureFlow https://t.co/UPEu8e7hDk2017-6-22 22:06:50
The Next Dirk?
It's probably not fair to most of the guys who draw the Dirk comparison, but if you're tall, white and hit threes, it's bound to happen.
NBA TV @NBATV
.@MarkkanenLauri is all set for the the 2017 #NBADraft! 👔 https://t.co/5nzcFEtFAn2017-6-22 21:55:01
A New Standard in the Draft Shoe Game
theScore @theScore
Markelle Fultz is rocking shoes made out of basketballs to the NBA draft. 🏀 https://t.co/SIqKbVKnCJ https://t.co/K4xtUXFWfN2017-6-22 21:53:42
More Trade Rumors Rolling in
The Nuggets have the No. 13 pick tonight, as well as plenty of young talent to throw at the Bulls. A Jokic/Butler one-two punch could be excellent.
T.J. McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Denver Nuggets have contacted the Bulls about Jimmy Butler according to ESPN. Would be young players and picks. No Jokic involved. https://t.co/gCYwvmuh0c2017-6-22 21:29:22
Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress
De'Aaron Fox's signature moment came in the NCAA Tournament, carving up Lonzo Ball's UCLA for 39 points. DX Profile: https://t.co/RtcGe4cAPu https://t.co/AhCta8sFBp2017-6-22 20:05:42
The Presumed No. 1 Pick, Hours Before His Big Moment
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
.@MarkelleF interview 7 https://t.co/4zVq3LjLtb2017-6-22 20:01:08
NBA Draft @NBADraft
On the bus to the 2017 #NBADraft with @spidadmitchell! https://t.co/qdg3mqasNo2017-6-22 19:45:21
NBA Draft @NBADraft
The scene at the #NBADraft! https://t.co/ncMA5o5tHP2017-6-22 19:48:31
