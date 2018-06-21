Copy Link Icon

NBA Draft 2018 Results: Live Updates, Reaction and Highlights

New York

Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and more are gathered in New York for the 2018 NBA Draft. Who will hear their name called first? Who will slip the farthest? And who will be this year’s biggest riser? All those questions and more will be answered on Thursday, as the draft unfolds. The case for each of the above players is strong. Doncic is coming off the most decorated season by a teenager in EuroLeague history. He averaged 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes, while posting a .592 True Shooting Percentage, for Real Madrid this season. He won both the EuroLeague and Spanish ACB titles, as well as EuroLeague MVP, EuroLeague Finals MVP and Spanish ACB MVP. Frankly, we’ve never seen a resume like this on an NBA Draft prospect. As for Ayton, the 7'1" center averaged a whopping 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for an Arizona team that went 27-8. Bagley posted 21 points and 11.1 rebounds for Duke. They’re two of the most productive prospects in this class. Others to keep an eye out for in the first round include Jaren Jackson, Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Trae Young, Wendell Carter, Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges, Miles Bridges and more. As the event unfolds, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.