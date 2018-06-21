NBA Draft 2018 Results: Live Updates, Reaction and Highlights
Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and more are gathered in New York for the 2018 NBA Draft. Who will hear their name called first? Who will slip the farthest? And who will be this year’s biggest riser? All those questions and more will be answered on Thursday, as the draft unfolds. The case for each of the above players is strong. Doncic is coming off the most decorated season by a teenager in EuroLeague history. He averaged 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes, while posting a .592 True Shooting Percentage, for Real Madrid this season. He won both the EuroLeague and Spanish ACB titles, as well as EuroLeague MVP, EuroLeague Finals MVP and Spanish ACB MVP. Frankly, we’ve never seen a resume like this on an NBA Draft prospect. As for Ayton, the 7'1" center averaged a whopping 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for an Arizona team that went 27-8. Bagley posted 21 points and 11.1 rebounds for Duke. They’re two of the most productive prospects in this class. Others to keep an eye out for in the first round include Jaren Jackson, Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Trae Young, Wendell Carter, Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges, Miles Bridges and more. As the event unfolds, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.
Atlanta and Dallas have agreed to a deal, league sources tell ESPN. They'll trade Nos. 3 and 5 picks, sending Luka Doncic to Dallas and Trae Young to Atlanta, sources said. Dallas will send Atlanta a future first.
It's Official!
The Suns go ahead and do what everyone's expected for weeks. Ayton's statistical profile is nearly identical to Jahlil Okafor's, but it's hard not to fall for that size.
Deandre Ayton goes No. 1! https://t.co/jjvDvtYTUe
The Winner of the Fashion Show Portion of Tonight's Affair
Wendell Carter may be underrated in this draft. Just look at how he stacks up next to Deandre Ayton and tell me which guy makes more sense in today's NBA.
Ayton: 21.4 REB%, 10.2 AST%, 6.1 BLK%, 1 STL%, 26.6 USG%, 10.9 BPM
Carter: 18.4 REB%, 13 AST%, 7.6 BLK%, 1.7 STL%, 22.8 USG%, 13.5 BPM
Wakanda forever! #RingerNBA https://t.co/D5BqzjvMdz
Here We Go!
The draft is (kinda) underway! For the first year ever, the league is introducing everyone in the green room before any picks are made. Once the fashion show is over, we'll start to get some answers!
"They can make this happen." @EricPincus breaks down if the @Lakers could actually bring in LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. #NBADraft https://t.co/auFUFPwbqM
The Holiday family will welcome a third brother into the NBA! #NBADraft #ThisIsWhyWePlay https://t.co/ohF7Yh7iF1
"He checks all the boxes as far as skill level." - @steve21smith on Luka Doncic #NBADraft https://t.co/hcGRK7DfA3
"He is really one of the most impressive physical specimens to come out of college in many years." - @SethDavisHoops on DeAndre Ayton #NBADraft https://t.co/DK0RDgufbL
Hmmm
Considering the Mavericks won't be good for a few years, passing on this deal seems like a bad idea.
The Hawks and Mavericks are still talking, according to league sources, but Dallas is unwilling to trade No. 5 and Wes Matthews for No. 3 and Kent Bazemore. Such a move is essentially paying $19.3 million to move up two spots in tonight's draft
👀🔜 #NBADraft https://t.co/ZmDYQ5O6Mm
Lots of Teams Trying to Move Up
It sounds like Atlanta's asking price for the No. 3 pick is pretty high, and rightfully so. Luka Doncic is easily the most accomplished player in this draft class.
Sources: Dallas’ pursuit of Atlanta’s No. 3 overall pick — for potential run at Luka Doncic — has lost momentum in recent hours.
NBA Draft fashion, 15 years apart. https://t.co/pQ16l8XFFs
Analytics will have a greater impact on some teams choices tonight more than others. ESPN's Ben Alamar surveyed executives to find out who in the NBA uses draft analytics the best. https://t.co/iGW8MsHjmK
"All stars need to play with a guy like Mikal Bridges." - @bwood_33 #NBADraft https://t.co/3QHCGJwApd
Will the @ATLHawks consider taking Trae Young? @dg_riff breaks down the potential #NBADraft strategy for the Hawks. https://t.co/xWd0Qs9FBP
"San Antonio holds the keys to a lot of this draft." @dg_riff joined @MattWinerTV LIVE from the Barclays Center to break down the latest Kawhi Leonard trade requests. #NBADraft https://t.co/VIY6ZQqIcn
We out here!! 🙌🙌 #NBADraft https://t.co/ZEI3ji7qof
So Much for Woj Not Tipping Picks
There was a report a couple days ago that ESPN, Yahoo and others wouldn't be tipping draft picks before the actual selections were announced live. Looks like Adrian Wojnarowski just couldn't help himself.
Here's how the Top 6 of tonight's NBA Draft is taking shape: 1. Suns: Deandre Ayton. 2. Kings: Marvin Bagley Jr.; 3. Hawks: Luka Doncic; 4. Jaren Jackson, Jr.; 5. Mavericks: Mo Bamba; 6. Magic: Trae Young.
Donte DiVincenzo going with the classic look. https://t.co/QGZwle5ZjY
Trae Young sporting the suit-short look at the NBA Draft. https://t.co/PmH9lTnnZA
The 2018 #NBADraft prospects have arrived! Whose style are you feeling? https://t.co/D9kP9jgZra
On the bus heading to the #NBADraft ... @luka7doncic! https://t.co/co9EUaPGam
Woj Bomb!
This is a home run for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is hands down the most accomplished player in this class.