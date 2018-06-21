NBA Draft 2018 Results: Live Updates, Reaction and Highlights

1:00am UTC Jun 22, 2018New York
Andy Bailey

Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley and more are gathered in New York for the 2018 NBA Draft. Who will hear their name called first? Who will slip the farthest? And who will be this year’s biggest riser? All those questions and more will be answered on Thursday, as the draft unfolds. The case for each of the above players is strong. Doncic is coming off the most decorated season by a teenager in EuroLeague history. He averaged 20.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes, while posting a .592 True Shooting Percentage, for Real Madrid this season. He won both the EuroLeague and Spanish ACB titles, as well as EuroLeague MVP, EuroLeague Finals MVP and Spanish ACB MVP. Frankly, we’ve never seen a resume like this on an NBA Draft prospect. As for Ayton, the 7'1" center averaged a whopping 20.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for an Arizona team that went 27-8. Bagley posted 21 points and 11.1 rebounds for Duke. They’re two of the most productive prospects in this class. Others to keep an eye out for in the first round include Jaren Jackson, Jr., Mohamed Bamba, Trae Young, Wendell Carter, Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mikal Bridges, Miles Bridges and more. As the event unfolds, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.

    This is a home run for the Mavericks. Luka Doncic is hands down the most accomplished player in this class.

    The Suns go ahead and do what everyone's expected for weeks. Ayton's statistical profile is nearly identical to Jahlil Okafor's, but it's hard not to fall for that size.

    Wendell Carter may be underrated in this draft. Just look at how he stacks up next to Deandre Ayton and tell me which guy makes more sense in today's NBA.

    Ayton: 21.4 REB%, 10.2 AST%, 6.1 BLK%, 1 STL%, 26.6 USG%, 10.9 BPM

    Carter: 18.4 REB%, 13 AST%, 7.6 BLK%, 1.7 STL%, 22.8 USG%, 13.5 BPM

    The draft is (kinda) underway! For the first year ever, the league is introducing everyone in the green room before any picks are made. Once the fashion show is over, we'll start to get some answers!

    Considering the Mavericks won't be good for a few years, passing on this deal seems like a bad idea.

    Lots of Teams Trying to Move Up

    It sounds like Atlanta's asking price for the No. 3 pick is pretty high, and rightfully so. Luka Doncic is easily the most accomplished player in this draft class.

    So Much for Woj Not Tipping Picks

    There was a report a couple days ago that ESPN, Yahoo and others wouldn't be tipping draft picks before the actual selections were announced live. Looks like Adrian Wojnarowski just couldn't help himself.

