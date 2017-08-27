Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Live Round-by-Round Updates, Results and Highlights
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor are set to do battle Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and Bleacher Report will bring you live round-by-round highlights from the event of the year. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KO) is the boxer of his generation and has dominated the sport for a decade. McGregor (21-3, 18 KO MMA) is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and the first man to simultaneously hold two UFC world titles in two weight divisions. But he’s never boxed, and he’ll have to unseat the man many consider the gold standard. Live coverage is underway!
RD1 Power Punches Landed/Thrown DAVIS [13/27, 48%] FONSECA [7/34, 20%]
Round 1: Davis vs. Fonseca
Davis with a huge speed edge, and he's used it nicely to get to the body.
Don't expect this one to last very long. Davis is a world above.
Gervonta Davis... #DavisFonseca
Gervonta Davis has killed the famous Muppet Gonzo and used his pelt for a hood.
Close!
Gervonta Davis #MayweatherMcGregor
https://t.co/JMGt4sTCwa2017-8-27 03:04:42
What the Hell is Gervonta Wearing?
Davis enters the ring wearing...something blue on his head.
Huge Showcase for Davis
Tank is a really, really great young talent. But he missed weight yesterday, perhaps showing a lack of discipline, and lost his title. Fonseca is a late replacement, and, by all accounts, a can.
This Gervonta Davis bout shouldn't take too long. I'd imagine it's why this delay took place. #boxing
.@TheNotoriousMMA anticipates putting @FloydMayweather to sleep. #MayweatherMcGregor
LeBron ringside.
Hey look it's 11 pm ET and the crowd is filling in
Told Gervonte Davis is a 40-1 favorite.
Floyd is ready. [Credit: Brandon Magnus/Getty Images]
Supposed to Be a Title Fight...
But Gervonta Davis missed weight yesterday coming in at 132 pounds. So the belt is only on the line for Fonseca, who is a late replacement and by all accounts no more than a sacrificial lamb.
Francisco Fonseca vs. Gervonta Davis coming up
Hand wrap time. One man in a suit, one in a singlet.
Problems?
Apparently there are major problems with customers on PPV and streaming sites and services. That's...not good.
Feeling the pain of fans ordering on https://t.co/cpvhPhu8oH. I once ordered WrestleMania online and missed like the first hour. Terrible
That championship-winning feeling... That was some performance from Badou Jack
Jack wants Adonis Stevenson next. Says he's willing to travel anywhere. Badou is a prime example that discipline is a skill too.
Quality Hate
And he's right. Stevenson hasn't fought a serious challenge in years. Time for him to step up. Both guys are with Al Haymon, should be easy to make.
Badou Jack calls out Adonis Stevenson. "Unless you want a trilogy with Andrzej Fonfara. Fight someone real."
#AndTheNew WBA Light Heavyweight Champion by TKO5 @BadouJack
Jack Looked Great at the New Weight
He's a real challenge for anyone at 175 pounds. Would love to see him with Adonis Stevenson next.
Cleverly is a tough, solid fighter. Jack looked two levels better. That was excellent stuff from Badou Jack.
One heck of a light heavyweight debut for Badou Jack. He absolutely pummeled Nathan Cleverly in an action fight.
Badou Jack Stops Nathan Cleverly!
Tony Weeks stops the fight in Round 5! Good stoppage. Jack was pounding Cleverly out. Was just a matter of time and no need for unnecessary punishment. Jack the new WBA 175-pound champ.
This is an ass-kicking right now. Badou looking a KO.
Round 5: Cleverly vs. Jack
Cleverly really looking the worse for wear. Jack landing at will with big shots upstairs. You cna see the damage accumulating on the champ's face.
Ouch
https://t.co/WKyJvlWB782017-8-27 02:34:15
Badou Jack crushing Nathan Cleverly in round 5.
Round 5: Cleverly vs. Jack
Cleverly in real trouble in this fight now. Jack just going to work and putting on a clinic.
It's Finally Here
.@FloydMayweather talks shop pre-fight.
Wow, Bodou Jack is making easy work of Nathan Cleverly. Impressive showing thus far.
Levels fight, this.
Jack Taking Over
Those body shots have opened things up on top for Jack. He's pounding Cleverly in this round.
Jack nails Cleverly with two uppercuts to the chin
Round 4: Cleverly vs. Jack
Cleverly just ate a few stiff jabs followed up by a couple of power shots from Jack. That was Badou's best sequence of the fight.
Jack really sharp early in the fight. Really working his jab well.
Mayweather to Jim Gray: "It's here, the biggest fight in history."
Cleverly doing some bow and arrow with the jab. Counter Left hook is there for Jack.
Both fighters trade jabs and Cleverly lands with the uppercut
Round 2: Cleverly vs. Jack
Nice body shot again from Jack, but Cleverly with a couple of nice counters. Good early scrap so far. Both men have their spots.
Really good opening round between Jack and Cleverly. Great body attack from Jack.
Good Opening Round for Jack
Cleverly missed most of his shots, while Jack landed well, particularly to the body.
Cleverly-Jack underway... Clev's shown that he can be overpowered, overwhelmed, but Jack usually isn't that kind of guy early on
Round 1: Cleverly vs. Jack
Love those counter left hands from Badou Jack early in this round.
DING DING Round 1 begins
Round 1: Cleverly vs. Jack
Opening round between Cleverly and Jack, for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, underway! Jack most vulnerable early, so watch Cleverly here. Should go for it early.
WATCH: @FloydMayweather is in the house!
Cleverly and Jack in the Ring
Best fight of the night, on paper, coming up!
.@NathanClev in the ring
.@TheNotoriousMMA has arrived for #MayweatherMcGregor!
.@BadouJack
.@NathanClev vs. @BadouJack STARTS NOW.
Badou Jack to the ring!
.@FloydMayweather is 49-0 (26 KO); 43% connect percentage according to @CompuBox (best among active fighters).
Confirmed that Conor McGregor will weigh in the vicinity of 170 pounds tonight.
Quality Hate
But not all that far off. Cruiser is LOADED right now.
By beating Cunningham Tabiti became the best active American cruiserweight... so about # 50 worldwide
Likely Fight of the Night Next!
Nathan Cleverly defends the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship against former 168-pound titlist Badou Jack!
Some confusion about bout order it seems, but Cleverly-Jack is indeed next up, and should be the fight of the night.
Right Call
Tabiti remains undefeated, and Cunningham drops his ninth fight. Time for him to retire, most likely. No real path forward.
Scores: 97-93, 97-93, 100-90, all for Andrew Tabiti.
Tabiti landed 112 of 315. Cunningham connected on 89 of 329
Tabiti Clearly Heading to a Win
What do you think fans?
Who do you think won #TabitiCunningham?
Final round in Tabiti-Cunningham and Tabiti still moving well, looking mostly comfortable
Closer!