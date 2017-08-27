Copy Link Icon

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Live Round-by-Round Updates, Results and Highlights

Las Vegas, NV

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor are set to do battle Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and Bleacher Report will bring you live round-by-round highlights from the event of the year. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KO) is the boxer of his generation and has dominated the sport for a decade. McGregor (21-3, 18 KO MMA) is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and the first man to simultaneously hold two UFC world titles in two weight divisions. But he’s never boxed, and he’ll have to unseat the man many consider the gold standard. Live coverage is underway!