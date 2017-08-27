    Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor: Live Round-by-Round Updates, Results and Highlights

    1:00am UTC Aug 27, 2017Las Vegas, NV
    Kevin McRae

    Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor are set to do battle Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and Bleacher Report will bring you live round-by-round highlights from the event of the year. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KO) is the boxer of his generation and has dominated the sport for a decade. McGregor (21-3, 18 KO MMA) is the reigning UFC lightweight champion and the first man to simultaneously hold two UFC world titles in two weight divisions. But he’s never boxed, and he’ll have to unseat the man many consider the gold standard. Live coverage is underway!

      Davis with a huge speed edge, and he's used it nicely to get to the body.

      Don't expect this one to last very long. Davis is a world above.

      Closer!

      Close!

      What the Hell is Gervonta Wearing?

      Davis enters the ring wearing...something blue on his head.

      Huge Showcase for Davis

      Tank is a really, really great young talent. But he missed weight yesterday, perhaps showing a lack of discipline, and lost his title. Fonseca is a late replacement, and, by all accounts, a can.

      Supposed to Be a Title Fight...

      But Gervonta Davis missed weight yesterday coming in at 132 pounds. So the belt is only on the line for Fonseca, who is a late replacement and by all accounts no more than a sacrificial lamb.

      Problems?

      Apparently there are major problems with customers on PPV and streaming sites and services. That's...not good.

      Quality Hate

      And he's right. Stevenson hasn't fought a serious challenge in years. Time for him to step up. Both guys are with Al Haymon, should be easy to make.

      Jack Looked Great at the New Weight

      He's a real challenge for anyone at 175 pounds. Would love to see him with Adonis Stevenson next.

      Badou Jack Stops Nathan Cleverly!

      Tony Weeks stops the fight in Round 5! Good stoppage. Jack was pounding Cleverly out. Was just a matter of time and no need for unnecessary punishment. Jack the new WBA 175-pound champ.

      Round 5: Cleverly vs. Jack

      Cleverly really looking the worse for wear. Jack landing at will with big shots upstairs. You cna see the damage accumulating on the champ's face.

      Ouch

      Cleverly in real trouble in this fight now. Jack just going to work and putting on a clinic.

      It's Finally Here

      Jack Taking Over

      Those body shots have opened things up on top for Jack. He's pounding Cleverly in this round.

      Round 4: Cleverly vs. Jack

      Cleverly just ate a few stiff jabs followed up by a couple of power shots from Jack. That was Badou's best sequence of the fight.

      Nice body shot again from Jack, but Cleverly with a couple of nice counters. Good early scrap so far. Both men have their spots.

      Good Opening Round for Jack

      Cleverly missed most of his shots, while Jack landed well, particularly to the body.

      Love those counter left hands from Badou Jack early in this round.

      Round 1: Cleverly vs. Jack

      Opening round between Cleverly and Jack, for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, underway! Jack most vulnerable early, so watch Cleverly here. Should go for it early.

      Cleverly and Jack in the Ring

      Best fight of the night, on paper, coming up!

      Quality Hate

      But not all that far off. Cruiser is LOADED right now.

      Likely Fight of the Night Next!

      Nathan Cleverly defends the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship against former 168-pound titlist Badou Jack!

      Right Call

      Tabiti remains undefeated, and Cunningham drops his ninth fight. Time for him to retire, most likely. No real path forward.

      Tabiti Clearly Heading to a Win

      What do you think fans?

