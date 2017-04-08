The Masters 2017 Leaderboard: Round 3 Live Updates, Scores and Results
Follow along for live coverage of moving day at the 2017 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Saturday’s third-round action kicked off with a four-way tie atop the leaderboard, with all four leaders in pursuit of their first green jackets. Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Thomas Pieters began the round tied atop the leaderboard at four under. Live coverage is underway.
Live: Leaders on the Course on Moving Dayvia Masters
Ron Sirak @ronsirak
Only major championship winners currently among top-12 at @TheMasters are Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott & 57-year-old Fred Couples.4/8/2017, 8:03:50 PM
Joel Beall @JoelMBeall
Such a loaded leader board, and so far, the best start belongs to...Charley Hoffman, who grabs a two-shot lead4/8/2017, 7:57:01 PM
Just Like We Thought, Hoff on Top
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Round 3 scores at #TheMasters 1. Hoffman, -6 (4) 2. Fowler, -4 (5) 2. Garcia, -4 (4) 4. McGirt, -3 (6) 4. Pieters, -3 (5) 6. Spieth, -2 (8) https://t.co/5Vjwf21l1Q4/8/2017, 7:58:36 PM
Darts Are Being Thrown on the Front 9
Let's see how the back 9 treats him
Matt Ginella @MattGinellaGC
Spieth. #themasters https://t.co/Z9TLvBk39j4/8/2017, 8:05:58 PM
Quick Work on 6 for Jordan
Masters Highlights @MastersMoments
Masters 2017: Jordan Spieth | 6th Hole, Round 3 https://t.co/u3najXHDcx4/8/2017, 8:01:48 PM
Alex Miceli @alexmiceli
Its 3:45 at the Masters on Sat. afternoon & the USA has 8 players in the top 15 & Internationals have 1. What will Nick Price do in Sept.?4/8/2017, 7:50:04 PM
Hoffman the Solo Leader
Charley Hoffman sits alone at five-under atop the Masters leaderboard. Fowler, Garcia, Pieters and new entrant William McGirt one-shot back at four under par.
The Hoff Alone on Top
GOLFonCBS @GOLFonCBS
Charley Hoffman is out in front of a very tight leaderboard. #themasters https://t.co/vEaoR2rOZI4/8/2017, 7:49:30 PM
Spieth Is a Jedi on the Greens
44 feet? No problem.
Eric Burroughs 📈 @ericbeebo
Spieth putting becoming https://t.co/8Hlxv8Ob4V4/8/2017, 7:44:12 PM
Rory Melting Down
His early momentum more than gone, McIlroy pushes an ugly approach shot on eight well left.
Steve Elling @EllingYelling
Doubtlessly with a bit of the red *ss after making a double, Rory just strafed a drive of 335 off tee on No. 8, which is straight uphill.4/8/2017, 7:35:21 PM
Embrace the Movement. Embrace the Hoffman.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
So much movement at #TheMasters Charley Hoffman is now the solo leader. Moving Day indeed. https://t.co/XRnJZ5kG6A4/8/2017, 7:35:00 PM
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch @JordanSpieth make a 44-foot putt for birdie on No. 6 to get to 1-under par. #themasters https://t.co/Yh8e68xwne4/8/2017, 7:32:55 PM
Rory Doubles 7...
Is the ship sinking?
Paul Wilson @pwgolfer
Live pictures of McIlroy https://t.co/DJidLmtIQR4/8/2017, 7:24:55 PM
Rory in Trouble
Steve Elling @EllingYelling
Rory is butchering the seventh. Drove in trees, second wide of green ... now facing a 13-footer to save a bogey.4/8/2017, 7:25:36 PM
Lefty Trending the Wrong Way
Mickelson went birdie, birdie to start the round, but since then, he has a double bogey at three and a bogey at six. He's now one-over for the round and the tournament. That's six shots off the pace.
Well, That's Not What You Want
Can Sergio avoid the 3rd round downfall this year?
Michael Shamburger @mshamburger1
@Adam_Sarson https://t.co/z3yiGxh44x4/8/2017, 7:22:01 PM
Rickie Flying Solo
A birdie at two gets Fowler to five under par and in sole possession of the lead at the Masters.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
He's looking back at the rest of the field. @RickieFowler leads #theMasters by one. https://t.co/brsoYkaeXS4/8/2017, 7:20:03 PM
Hoffman Unintimidated
Birdies at two and four give Charley Hoffman the solo lead.