    The Masters 2017 Leaderboard: Round 3 Live Updates, Scores and Results

    6:00pm UTC Apr 8, 2017Augusta, GA
    Kevin McRae

    Follow along for live coverage of moving day at the 2017 Masters Tournament from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Saturday’s third-round action kicked off with a four-way tie atop the leaderboard, with all four leaders in pursuit of their first green jackets. Charley Hoffman, Sergio Garcia, Rickie Fowler and Thomas Pieters began the round tied atop the leaderboard at four under. Live coverage is underway.

    1. 7:05 pm

      masters round 3 2017 logomasters round 3 2017

      Live: Leaders on the Course on Moving Day

      Mastersvia Masters

    2. 2 minutes ago

    3. 7 minutes ago

      Hoffman Unintimidated

      Birdies at two and four give Charley Hoffman the solo lead.

    4. 9 minutes ago

      Just Like We Thought, Hoff on Top

    6. 2 minutes ago

      *when Passionfruit drops*

      Or when you are setting Augusta on fire 🔥

    7. 2 minutes ago

      Darts Are Being Thrown on the Front 9

      Let's see how the back 9 treats him

    8. 5 minutes ago

      Quick Work on 6 for Jordan

    9. 15 minutes ago

    11. 15 minutes ago

      Hoffman the Solo Leader

      Charley Hoffman sits alone at five-under atop the Masters leaderboard. Fowler, Garcia, Pieters and new entrant William McGirt one-shot back at four under par.

    12. 17 minutes ago

      The Hoff Alone on Top

      ⬆⬆⬆

    13. 22 minutes ago

      Spieth Is a Jedi on the Greens

      44 feet? No problem.

    14. 26 minutes ago

      Rory Melting Down

      His early momentum more than gone, McIlroy pushes an ugly approach shot on eight well left.

    16. 29 minutes ago

    17. 33 minutes ago

      Embrace the Movement. Embrace the Hoffman.

    18. 35 minutes ago

    19. 40 minutes ago

      Rory Doubles 7...

      Is the ship sinking?

    21. 41 minutes ago

      Rory in Trouble

    22. 7 minutes ago

      Lefty Trending the Wrong Way

      Mickelson went birdie, birdie to start the round, but since then, he has a double bogey at three and a bogey at six. He's now one-over for the round and the tournament. That's six shots off the pace.

    23. an hour ago

      Well, That's Not What You Want

      Can Sergio avoid the 3rd round downfall this year?

    24. an hour ago

      Rickie Flying Solo

      A birdie at two gets Fowler to five under par and in sole possession of the lead at the Masters.

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    get the App on the App Storeget the App on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 