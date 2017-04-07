The Masters Leaderboard 2017: Round 2 Live Updates, Scores and Reaction

Augusta, GA

Charley Hoffman heads into Round 2 of the 2017 Masters Tournament holding a commanding four-stroke lead. But there are still 54 more holes to play at Augusta National Golf Club, and trouble lies around nearly every corner. William McGirt and Lee Westwood enter Friday closest to Hoffman, while a host of others are one stroke behind him, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia. Top names like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth have work to do in Round 2.