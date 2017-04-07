    The Masters Leaderboard 2017: Round 2 Live Updates, Scores and Reaction

    Charley Hoffman heads into Round 2 of the 2017 Masters Tournament holding a commanding four-stroke lead. But there are still 54 more holes to play at Augusta National Golf Club, and trouble lies around nearly every corner. William McGirt and Lee Westwood enter Friday closest to Hoffman, while a host of others are one stroke behind him, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia. Top names like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth have work to do in Round 2.

    1. 12:28 pm

      Round 2 Live Leaderboard

      Mastersvia Masters

    2. a few seconds ago

      Welcome to Augusta!

      It's not the worst-case scenario for a given group, but that's pretty terrible.

    3. 13 minutes ago

      McGirt's Birdie from the Sand

      After a bogey-birdie-par start, McGirt moved to under par for the day thanks to a sensational hole-out from the bunker.

    4. 23 minutes ago

      We Are All Professionals

      Or amateurs. Either way.

      Defending champion Danny Willett has opened his second round with a snowman on the card. The quadruple bogey plummets Willett to five-over-par.

    6. 31 minutes ago

      Nothin' Wrong with a 72

      There's an excellent chance an even-par day for Hoffman will keep him in the lead entering Saturday's action.

    7. 37 minutes ago

      McGirt Holding Steady

      After a birdie at No. 4, McGirt has dropped in two pars. He remains three shots behind current leader Charley Hoffman (-7), who tees off at 10:01 a.m. ET.

    8. an hour ago

      Just How Important Is Today?

      Friday's biggest objective: Stay within striking distance.

    9. an hour ago

      No Mercy at No. 1

      James Hahn, who carded the only birdie at "Tea Olive" on Thursday, opened his second round with a bogey.

      Through 11 golfers, the scoring average is 4.91.

    11. 12:51 pm

      McMaking Moves

      The 37-year-old holes a bunker shot on No. 4, moving to -4.

    12. 12:39 pm

      Tap-In Birdie for McGirt

      He's back to -3 after an easy birdie at the par-five second hole.

    13. 12:31 pm

      Tea Olive Not a Peaceful Place

      Five golfers are through hole No. 1 today.

      All made bogeys.

    14. 12:17 pm

      McGirt Gives One Back

      In this wind, a bogey at the first will be a regular sight. Only one player birdied the opening hole on Thursday.

      McGirt drops to -2.

    16. 12:11 pm

      Friday Pin Sheet

      Where will the scoring happen today?

    17. 11:55 am

      McGirt Starting Early

      Paired with Rod Pampling, William McGirt will be the first to tee off Friday. He enters the round at three-under-par.

    18. 11:41 am

      Round 2 Morning Weather

      Augusta National will play similarly to Thursday because of a stiff wind.

      Scoring was at a minimum in Round 1, but will the players be better adjusted and put down some red numbers today?

    19. 3:13 am

