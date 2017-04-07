The Masters Leaderboard 2017: Round 2 Live Updates, Scores and Reaction
Charley Hoffman heads into Round 2 of the 2017 Masters Tournament holding a commanding four-stroke lead. But there are still 54 more holes to play at Augusta National Golf Club, and trouble lies around nearly every corner. William McGirt and Lee Westwood enter Friday closest to Hoffman, while a host of others are one stroke behind him, including Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia. Top names like Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Bubba Watson and Jordan Spieth have work to do in Round 2.
- Masters Round 2 2017
Round 2 Live Leaderboardvia Masters
Joel Beall @JoelMBeall
The Stenson/Hatton/Cabrera pairing teed off at 9:28. 30 minutes later, the group walks off No. 1 a combined six-over on the hole #TheMasters4/7/2017, 1:56:29 PM
McGirt's Birdie from the Sand
After a bogey-birdie-par start, McGirt moved to under par for the day thanks to a sensational hole-out from the bunker.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
1. Throw it past the hole 2. Play the slope 3. Watch it drop ⤵ Just how @WilliamMcGirt drew it up. #theMasters https://t.co/AH8jAqOPh94/7/2017, 1:40:11 PM
We Are All Professionals
Or amateurs. Either way.
Defending champion Danny Willett has opened his second round with a snowman on the card. The quadruple bogey plummets Willett to five-over-par.
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Wanna feel better about your own game? Each of the last two Masters champions have now carded a quadruple-bogey this week.4/7/2017, 1:31:24 PM
Nothin' Wrong with a 72
There's an excellent chance an even-par day for Hoffman will keep him in the lead entering Saturday's action.
Will Gray @WillGrayGC
Charley Hoffman on trying to follow up a 65 that gave him a four-shot lead: "I'm looking for par out there today."4/7/2017, 1:23:25 PM
McGirt Holding Steady
After a birdie at No. 4, McGirt has dropped in two pars. He remains three shots behind current leader Charley Hoffman (-7), who tees off at 10:01 a.m. ET.
Just How Important Is Today?
Friday's biggest objective: Stay within striking distance.
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
Good morning from the 2nd round of #TheMasters. 29 of the last 30 Masters champions were inside the top-10 after 36 holes.4/7/2017, 12:11:20 PM
No Mercy at No. 1
James Hahn, who carded the only birdie at "Tea Olive" on Thursday, opened his second round with a bogey.
Through 11 golfers, the scoring average is 4.91.
McMaking Moves
The 37-year-old holes a bunker shot on No. 4, moving to -4.
Tap-In Birdie for McGirt
He's back to -3 after an easy birdie at the par-five second hole.
Tea Olive Not a Peaceful Place
Five golfers are through hole No. 1 today.
All made bogeys.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
1 birdie. 49 pars. 36 bogeys. 7 double bogeys or higher. Stroke average: 4.55. The 445-yard first was the most difficult hole Thursday. https://t.co/6syojVTCqP4/7/2017, 12:20:46 PM
McGirt Gives One Back
In this wind, a bogey at the first will be a regular sight. Only one player birdied the opening hole on Thursday.
McGirt drops to -2.
Friday Pin Sheet
Where will the scoring happen today?
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Hole locations. Add some more wind and it'll be another tough day. https://t.co/K5toq96bxe4/7/2017, 12:09:51 PM
McGirt Starting Early
Paired with Rod Pampling, William McGirt will be the first to tee off Friday. He enters the round at three-under-par.
Masters Tournament @TheMasters
Watch @WilliamMcGirt's first round in under three minutes. #themasters https://t.co/gPOuSwPDle4/6/2017, 10:32:43 PM
Round 2 Morning Weather
Augusta National will play similarly to Thursday because of a stiff wind.
Scoring was at a minimum in Round 1, but will the players be better adjusted and put down some red numbers today?
Brian Wacker @brianwacker1
Currently at Augusta National ... https://t.co/rscc9mzmUw4/7/2017, 11:38:46 AM
Welcome to Augusta!
It's not the worst-case scenario for a given group, but that's pretty terrible.