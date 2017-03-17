NCAA Tournament 2017 Results: Live March Madness Updates, Scores for Friday's First Round
The second session of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament's first round will take center stage Friday. Michigan, Baylor, Oregon highlight the window of games, while Louisville, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, UCLA and USC are among the teams on the court throughout the day. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a showcase of stars. Derrick Walton, Donovan Mitchell, Frank Mason III, Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Malik Monk and Lonzo Ball are all slated to open their respective tournaments.
Round of 64: Day 2
The second session of the first round in the 2017 NCAA Tournament is underway. Follow on B/R for live updates, highlights and reactions. The current games are:
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (CBS) No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (truTV) No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (TNT)
Dylan Burkhardt @umhoops
Oklahoma State is 8-of-9 from the floor for 18 points in the second half.3/17/2017, 5:42:56 PM
Arkansas 11, Seton Hall 7 (16:00 Remaining, 1st Half)
Seton Hall will be looking to slow the tempo as much as possible, but the Razorbacks are controlling it early on.
Dennis Chambers @DennisChambers_
Arkansas is pushing the pace, as expected. Dusty Hannahs with a quick 5 points. #shbb3/17/2017, 5:36:04 PM
Currently in Ann Arbor...
OK State has opened up a 52-46 lead over the Wolverines
Go Time in Greenville
You can watch the action on TNT.
Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille
About ready to go here in Greenville. Seton Hall gunning for first tournament win in 13 years. #shbb #marchmadness3/17/2017, 5:31:13 PM
Making It Rain! 💦
Huggins splashing in a trey to give the Aggies a happier walk to the locker room.
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Braxton Huggins drills the three at the buzzer to give @NMStateAggies the halftime lead! https://t.co/wTd9tTJlgm3/17/2017, 5:31:00 PM
New Mexico State 40, Baylor 38 (Halftime)
After starting 1-of-7 from deep, the Aggies buried five three-pointers during the final 4:20 of the opening half.
Baylor is once again on upset alert.
Derek E. Gonzales @derekgonz34
NMSU leads Baylor 40-38 at the half. Three-point shooting propelling NMSU in the first half.3/17/2017, 5:29:04 PM
Wolverines on Pace for a W?
The odds are ever in their favor...
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Michigan has 41 points at the half against Oklahoma St. The Wolverines are 18-3 this season when scoring more than 70 points.3/17/2017, 5:29:05 PM
GET. AMPED. UP.
Arkansas v. Seton Hall coming your way at 1:30ET on TNT
Razorback Basketball @RazorbackMBB
BEAT. SETON HALL. https://t.co/50xdK06jOY3/17/2017, 5:26:01 PM
Baylor's Bench Coming Up Big
Freeman and Terry Maston have combined for 25 of the Bears' 36 points.
Baylor Basketball @BaylorMBB
Big Jo with the and-1 dunk to put Bears back in front 36-35, 1:04 1st half. #SicNMSU 🏀 #marchmadness3/17/2017, 5:25:23 PM
Baylor 22, New Mexico State 21 (5:15 Remaining, 1st Half)
My goodness, that was emphatic.
Dennis Dodd @dennisdoddcbs
Lual-Acuil almost popped the ball blocking that shot.3/17/2017, 5:15:52 PM
VICIOUS.
Lual-Acuil is here to ruin your day.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
GIMME THE ROCK! #MarchMadness https://t.co/sLl7gE1BnO3/17/2017, 5:22:10 PM
How Trendy, Michigan
Abdur-Rahkman leads the Wolverines with 11 points, while Walton has seven points and six assists.
Davon Dillard and Jeffrey Carroll notched eight apiece for the Pokes. Jawun Evans added eight points and five assists.
Mark Snyder @Mark__Snyder
HALF -- Michigan 41, Oklahoma State 40; Michigan is 22-1 when leading at the half3/17/2017, 5:09:59 PM
Drop the Hammer 🔨...
...Then admire it. D.J. Wilson isn't messing around today.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Hit him with the staredown 👀 #MarchMadness https://t.co/HkQU0lylTm3/17/2017, 5:07:45 PM
Baylor 16, New Mexico State 15 (8:48 Remaining, 1st Half)
Not an ideal development for the Bears. Motley averages team highs of 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds in 30.6 minutes.
John Werner @JohnWernerTrib
Motley second offensive foul with 9:38 left in first half.3/17/2017, 5:03:57 PM
Is, Is That Good? 😏
Tons of offense in this game, but the defense clearly got left in the 1st half.