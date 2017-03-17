NCAA Tournament 2017 Results: Live March Madness Updates, Scores for Friday's First Round

Round of 64: Day 2

The second session of the first round in the 2017 NCAA Tournament is underway. Follow on B/R for live updates, highlights and reactions. The current games are:

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (CBS) No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (truTV) No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (TNT)