    NCAA Tournament 2017 Results: Live March Madness Updates, Scores for Friday's First Round

    4:00pm UTC Mar 17, 2017New York, NY
    College Basketball Staff

    The second session of the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament's first round will take center stage Friday. Michigan, Baylor, Oregon highlight the window of games, while Louisville, North Carolina, Duke, Kansas, Michigan State, Kentucky, UCLA and USC are among the teams on the court throughout the day. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a showcase of stars. Derrick Walton, Donovan Mitchell, Frank Mason III, Luke Kennard, Jayson Tatum, Malik Monk and Lonzo Ball are all slated to open their respective tournaments.

    1. 14 minutes ago

      Round of 64: Day 2

      The second session of the first round in the 2017 NCAA Tournament is underway. Follow on B/R for live updates, highlights and reactions. The current games are:

      No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (CBS) No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (truTV) No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (TNT)

    2. 3 minutes ago

      Is, Is That Good? 😏

      Tons of offense in this game, but the defense clearly got left in the 1st half.

    3. 5 minutes ago

      Down in Front

      Not all front row seats are created equal, apparently.

    4. 6 minutes ago

      By Any Means Necessary

      That friend deserves a pat on the back...

    6. 7 minutes ago

      Arkansas 11, Seton Hall 7 (16:00 Remaining, 1st Half)

      Seton Hall will be looking to slow the tempo as much as possible, but the Razorbacks are controlling it early on.

    7. 8 minutes ago

      Currently in Ann Arbor...

      OK State has opened up a 52-46 lead over the Wolverines

    8. 12 minutes ago

      Did You Not Watch the Northwestern Game, Turtle?!

      To be fair, this has been a pretty solid 20 minutes of hoops.

    9. 13 minutes ago

      Go Time in Greenville

      You can watch the action on TNT.

    11. 14 minutes ago

      Making It Rain! 💦

      Huggins splashing in a trey to give the Aggies a happier walk to the locker room.

    12. 17 minutes ago

      New Mexico State 40, Baylor 38 (Halftime)

      After starting 1-of-7 from deep, the Aggies buried five three-pointers during the final 4:20 of the opening half.

      Baylor is once again on upset alert.

    13. 18 minutes ago

      Wolverines on Pace for a W?

      The odds are ever in their favor...

    14. 20 minutes ago

      Avert Your Eyes! 👀

      Did someone soak those Baylor jerseys in highlighter fluid overnight?

    16. 21 minutes ago

      GET. AMPED. UP.

      Arkansas v. Seton Hall coming your way at 1:30ET on TNT

    17. 22 minutes ago

      Baylor's Bench Coming Up Big

      Freeman and Terry Maston have combined for 25 of the Bears' 36 points.

    18. 29 minutes ago

      Baylor 22, New Mexico State 21 (5:15 Remaining, 1st Half)

      My goodness, that was emphatic.

    19. 22 minutes ago

      VICIOUS.

      Lual-Acuil is here to ruin your day.

    21. 35 minutes ago

      How Trendy, Michigan

      Abdur-Rahkman leads the Wolverines with 11 points, while Walton has seven points and six assists.

      Davon Dillard and Jeffrey Carroll notched eight apiece for the Pokes. Jawun Evans added eight points and five assists.

    22. 36 minutes ago

      St. Paddy's Day + March Madness?

      Current Vibe:

    23. 39 minutes ago

      Drop the Hammer 🔨...

      ...Then admire it. D.J. Wilson isn't messing around today.

    24. 40 minutes ago

      Baylor 16, New Mexico State 15 (8:48 Remaining, 1st Half)

      Not an ideal development for the Bears. Motley averages team highs of 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds in 30.6 minutes.

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 