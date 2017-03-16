    March Madness 2017 Results: Live NCAA Tournament Updates, Scores for Thursday's First Round

    4:00pm UTC Mar 16, 2017New York, NY
    College Basketball Staff

    After four months of waiting, the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament has finally arrived. Thursday's action tips off in the early afternoon with matchups featuring Notre Dame, Virginia, Butler and Gonzaga in the earliest window. The Round of 64's first day includes star players like Bonzie Colson, London Perrantes, Melo Trimble, Josh Hart, Caleb Swanigan, Jonathan Isaac, Ethan Happ, Lauri Markkanen and Monte Morris. Northwestern will also make its first-ever appearance in March Madness, while tournament regulars like West Virginia, VCU and Wisconsin are also in action.

    1. 23 minutes ago

      Stay Up-to-the-Minute With the Madness

      Follow B/R for scoring updates, highlights and reactions for every NCAA Tournament game all day long. The current games are:

      No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (CBS) No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (truTV) No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (TNT) No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (TBS)

    2. a few seconds ago

      Doesn't Have to Be Pretty

      For the third straight year, Notre Dame narrowly avoids a first-round upset. The Irish are heading to the Round of 32.

    3. 2 minutes ago

      Notre Dame Survives?

      The officials put 0.4 seconds back on the clock. It would take a miracle for Princeton to tie or win.

    4. 3 minutes ago

      *heavy breathing*

      We've only just begin!

    6. 7 minutes ago

      Butler Running Away

      Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have a commanding 18-point advantage with two minutes remaining before the half.

    7. 10 minutes ago

      This Is Indeed March

      Poor possession with no movement for Notre Dame. Farrell dribbled about 20 seconds off the clock then settled for a deep jumper.

    8. 14 minutes ago

      Two-Minute Warning!

      Stay locked in for updates on the finish.

    9. 12 minutes ago

      Waiting for Upsets Like...

      These 5-12 games are HEATING up! 🔥

    11. 17 minutes ago

      Get That Weak Stuff OUT of Here! ❌

      No easy buckets against the Bulldogs

    12. 19 minutes ago

      Top Seed in Action

      No need to panic, everyone. This is what we spent the last 330 days preparing for.

      Four games at once!

    13. 24 minutes ago

      Close Game on CBS

      Whenever the first game of a tournament session is close, fans tend to take the underdog's side.

      Combine that with (in this case) Princeton's own supporters, and Notre Dame might not be feeling as comfortable.

    14. 21 minutes ago

      Get Your Popcorn Ready! 🍿

      4 games are live. No need to leave the couch for the next 4 days.

    16. 27 minutes ago

      Extended Droughts Ending

      Leading scorer C.J. Bruce is still 0-of-6 from the field, but his two free throws could be a confidence-booster. And on the next possession, No. 2 scorer Chris Flemmings finally made a layup.

      Virginia is up two.

    17. 24 minutes ago

      *Insert Team Name Here*

      The upset watch has already begun. 👀

    18. 32 minutes ago

      Nearing Final Game of Time Window

      We're about 10 minutes away from top-seeded Gonzaga taking on Mike Daum and No. 16 South Dakota State.

    19. 34 minutes ago

      Virginia Injury

      Isaiah Wilkins averages 7.0 points and 6.2 rebounds. The Cavaliers might miss his presence on the glass if the five-guard lineup isn't as effective in the second half.

    21. 41 minutes ago

      Sluggish 2nd Half

      The Irish own a slim 9-7 edge since halftime.

    22. an hour ago

      Hot Shooting in Milwaukee

      After going scoreless last time out in a loss to Xavier, Avery Woodson already has two triples for Butler.

    23. an hour ago

      Notre Dame Eyeing a Win

      The Irish aren't in trouble, but they haven't put Princeton away. Every year we see why that's dangerous for the higher-ranked team.

    24. an hour ago

      Nearing Game No. 3!

      TNT will have the broadcast.

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 