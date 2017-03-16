March Madness 2017 Results: Live NCAA Tournament Updates, Scores for Thursday's First Round

Stay Up-to-the-Minute With the Madness

Follow B/R for scoring updates, highlights and reactions for every NCAA Tournament game all day long. The current games are:

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (CBS) No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (truTV) No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (TNT) No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (TBS)