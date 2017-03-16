March Madness 2017 Results: Live NCAA Tournament Updates, Scores for Thursday's First Round
After four months of waiting, the 2017 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament has finally arrived. Thursday's action tips off in the early afternoon with matchups featuring Notre Dame, Virginia, Butler and Gonzaga in the earliest window. The Round of 64's first day includes star players like Bonzie Colson, London Perrantes, Melo Trimble, Josh Hart, Caleb Swanigan, Jonathan Isaac, Ethan Happ, Lauri Markkanen and Monte Morris. Northwestern will also make its first-ever appearance in March Madness, while tournament regulars like West Virginia, VCU and Wisconsin are also in action.
Follow B/R for scoring updates, highlights and reactions for every NCAA Tournament game all day long. The current games are:
No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (CBS) No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (truTV) No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (TNT) No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (TBS)
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Irish survive! No. 5 Notre Dame avoids upset, knock off No. 12 Princeton, 60-58 #marchmadness https://t.co/Os7OC97VDC3/16/2017, 6:21:27 PM
Notre Dame Survives?
The officials put 0.4 seconds back on the clock. It would take a miracle for Princeton to tie or win.
Stephen Brooks @StephenM_Brooks
Deeeeeep exhale for #NotreDame. Cannady had a decent look at a game-winning 3, but its no good and Vasturia grabs the rebound.3/16/2017, 6:19:55 PM
*heavy breathing*
We've only just begin!
The MARCHelor @AdamNofflett
THAT WAS JUST THE 1ST GAME OF THE DAY!! "COME ALLLL YE MARCHFULLLLLLL" #marchmadness #MarchDontLie https://t.co/EPwsTlLqra3/16/2017, 6:19:36 PM
Butler Running Away
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have a commanding 18-point advantage with two minutes remaining before the half.
Jared Grubbs @ButlerWay
It's an 11-0 run. Winthrop hasn't scored in 4 minutes. Butler up 19.3/16/2017, 6:14:35 PM
This Is Indeed March
Poor possession with no movement for Notre Dame. Farrell dribbled about 20 seconds off the clock then settled for a deep jumper.
Angelo Di Carlo @angdicarlowndu
Oh boy..... Notre Dame leads 59-56. 19.7 seconds left. Princeton has the ball.3/16/2017, 6:11:49 PM
Two-Minute Warning!
Stay locked in for updates on the finish.
Irish247 @NotreDame247
2H, 1:56: #NotreDame 57, Princeton 543/16/2017, 6:08:19 PM
Waiting for Upsets Like...
These 5-12 games are HEATING up! 🔥
Get That Weak Stuff OUT of Here! ❌
No easy buckets against the Bulldogs
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Butler with the denial 🖐🏾 #MarchMadness https://t.co/wKXUexAPDz3/16/2017, 6:04:10 PM
Top Seed in Action
No need to panic, everyone. This is what we spent the last 330 days preparing for.
Four games at once!
Gonzaga Basketball @ZagMBB
Go time #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/stGKKPULkq3/16/2017, 6:02:32 PM
Close Game on CBS
Whenever the first game of a tournament session is close, fans tend to take the underdog's side.
Combine that with (in this case) Princeton's own supporters, and Notre Dame might not be feeling as comfortable.
Tom Noie @tnoieNDI
Building's ready to turn on #Irish here....up five with under six minutes....3/16/2017, 5:55:52 PM
Get Your Popcorn Ready! 🍿
4 games are live. No need to leave the couch for the next 4 days.
Extended Droughts Ending
Leading scorer C.J. Bruce is still 0-of-6 from the field, but his two free throws could be a confidence-booster. And on the next possession, No. 2 scorer Chris Flemmings finally made a layup.
Virginia is up two.
Alex Riley @AlexRileySN
C.J. Bryce is in the scoring column with 18:29 to go on a pair of FTs3/16/2017, 5:53:26 PM
*Insert Team Name Here*
The upset watch has already begun. 👀
/r/CollegeBasketball @redditCBB
Boy, this 5 seed ACC team is in trouble.3/16/2017, 5:58:09 PM
Nearing Final Game of Time Window
We're about 10 minutes away from top-seeded Gonzaga taking on Mike Daum and No. 16 South Dakota State.
Mike Schmitz @Mike_Schmitz
Zags getting loose in Salt Lake https://t.co/t2lzEHUx9x3/16/2017, 5:42:38 PM
Virginia Injury
Isaiah Wilkins averages 7.0 points and 6.2 rebounds. The Cavaliers might miss his presence on the glass if the five-guard lineup isn't as effective in the second half.
David Teel @DavidTeelatDP
Isaiah Wilkins not even warming up for second half. Alone on #UVa bench.3/16/2017, 5:47:35 PM
Sluggish 2nd Half
The Irish own a slim 9-7 edge since halftime.
Princeton Basketball @Princeton_Hoops
Under-12 media TO. ND outshooting Princeton 46.2%-37.5% as the Tigers are 6-21 from 3. Weisz: Team-high 11 points. https://t.co/AmPxyKsEyK3/16/2017, 5:40:55 PM
Hot Shooting in Milwaukee
After going scoreless last time out in a loss to Xavier, Avery Woodson already has two triples for Butler.
Butler Basketball @ButlerMBB
Teams have combined to make their first six shots. But four of those for the Bulldogs, who lead 10-5 (17:42 to play)3/16/2017, 5:33:58 PM
Notre Dame Eyeing a Win
The Irish aren't in trouble, but they haven't put Princeton away. Every year we see why that's dangerous for the higher-ranked team.
Stephen Brooks @StephenM_Brooks
#NotreDame leads 40-34 at first stoppage of the second half. Farrell is 5-for-6 with 12 points3/16/2017, 5:27:16 PM
Nearing Game No. 3!
TNT will have the broadcast.
David Woods @DavidWoods007
We're about 3 minutes from tipoff. No. 4 seed #Butler vs. No. 13 seed Winthrop at Milwaukee.3/16/2017, 5:24:25 PM
Doesn't Have to Be Pretty
For the third straight year, Notre Dame narrowly avoids a first-round upset. The Irish are heading to the Round of 32.