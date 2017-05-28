2017 Indy 500: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction
The 101st Indianapolis 500 is under way. Scott Dixon led the field to the green flag from the pole position. Ed Carpenter and Alex Rossi, who won the 2016 race, started alongside Dixon on the front row. All eyes were on one of the cars in the second row, as Fernando Alonso made his Indy 500 debut. The Spanish Formula One driver is looking to make a splash among the regular IndyCar Series combatants. Three-time champion Helio Castroneves started in 19th place, while two-time champion Juan Pablo Montoya began the race in 18th place. Buddy Lazier, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dixon and Rossi are the other former champions in the field.
Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar
Ryan Hunter-Reay talking about drivers "doing the Rossi thing" this year - playing the fuel game to win this thing on fumes.5/28/2017, 6:40:11 PM
Karam is Stuck on the Track
As the caution continues, Sage Karam's car stops on the track. A crew is out on track trying to get his vehicle moving.
Most of the Leaders Stay out under Yellow
Chilton in 13th place is the highest placed driver to hit pit road during the latest caution.
CAUTION!
Buddy Lazier hits the wall in Turn 2 to bring out the yellow flag. This makes the pit strategy for the leaders much more interesting.
Ind. Motor Speedway @IMS
Your leading 3 drivers 116 laps in to the 101st #Indy500: https://t.co/9vVkFOfwaH5/28/2017, 6:28:36 PM
Hunter-Reay Opens up a Huge Lead!
Hunter-Reay leads by 3.5 seconds over Rossi, Alonso, Castroneves, Power, Newgarden, Rahal, Kanaan, Sato and Chilton. Keep in mind Castroneves, Power and Chilton had to pit a bit earlier than the rest of the group.
The Leaders Hit Pit Road!
Rossi, Hunter-Reay, Alonso and the rest of the leaders are on pit road on Lap 114. Pit strategy will begin to play a major role in the race as long as it remains green.
Castroneves Pits
Rossi takes over first as Castroneves gets fresh tires and fuel. The rest of the field should hit pit road in the next few laps.
Scott Horner @ScottEHorner
At mid point, Each of top 5 has won either #Indy500 or a world #F1 title: @h3lio @RyanHunterReay @alo_oficial @TonyKanaan @AlexanderRossi.5/28/2017, 6:17:12 PM
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
New Leader! @H3lio! #INDYCAR #Indy500 https://t.co/1I2Xejdij6 https://t.co/Rptf133WCs5/28/2017, 6:13:39 PM
Here Comes Helio!
As Hunter-Reay and Rossi continue to swap first and second, Castroneves is lurking behind them in third place.
Rossi Back in First!
Rossi surpasses Hunter-Reay to get back into first. Chilton is still holding off Alonso for third place. Castroneves, Kanaan, Newgarden, Rahal, Power and Montoya round out the current top 10 through 90 laps.
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
New Leader! @RyanHunterReay goes around the outside for P1! #INDYCAR #Indy500 https://t.co/1I2Xejdij6 https://t.co/OYSVv5AHQd5/28/2017, 6:07:10 PM
Hunter-Reay Cruises into First
With fresh tires and more fuel, Hunter-Reay glides past Chilton to regain first place with Rossi coming up behind him.
Green Flag!
Will Power, who did not pit under caution, takes the field back to green. Max Chilton, who also didn't pit, passes Power on the restart to take the lead.
CAUTION!
Debris on the track from Andretti's car brings out the yellow flag.
Hunter-Reay Takes First!
The lead continues to change between the Andretti cars. Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Alonso, Kanaan and Sato is the top five.
Rossi Reclaims the Lead!
Rossi is in the lead for now, but Hunter-Reay is coming up fast behind him.
Ind. Motor Speedway @IMS
Getting ready for the restart, and it's @FollowAndretti drivers leading the field... #Indy500 https://t.co/miJEVkY48e5/28/2017, 5:55:26 PM
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
WATCH: @scottdixon9 spoke with @verizon pit reporter @ktmosborne after his incident in turn 1 at @IMS #Indy500 #INDYCAR https://t.co/LxduzJeKgw5/28/2017, 5:48:35 PM
CAUTION!
Conor Daly slams into the wall. Jack Harvey was also involved in the wreck.
Sato Grabs First Place!
Sato sits ahead of Rossi with Hunter-Reay and Alonso right behind them.
Team Penske @Team_Penske
Back to green on Lap 59. #INDY5005/28/2017, 5:36:55 PM
The Cars are back on the Track
The red flag becomes yellow, which leads to a full round of pit stops. Alonso leads with Rossi still in second. Sato, Carpenter, Hunter-Reay, Hildebrand, Kanaan, Andretti, Rahal and Pagenaud round out the top 10
Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck
And he's OK, folks! https://t.co/4dLVdt0IIp5/28/2017, 5:30:25 PM
1070 The Fan @1070thefan
Dixon: 'You just hold on and believe in the safety progress that we've had the last many years,' to Dr. Jerry Punch on telecast.5/28/2017, 5:28:53 PM
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
MEDICAL UPDATE: @scottdixon9 has been checked, cleared, and released #Indy500 #INDYCAR https://t.co/1I2XeiVHry5/28/2017, 5:23:35 PM
Gregg Doyel @GreggDoyelStar
Why did Scott Dixon go flying over Jay Howard? Well, Howard just threw Ryan Hunter Reay under the bus - says he shoved him too far outside.5/28/2017, 5:22:57 PM
This Sums Up How We All Feel About the Crash
ray evernham @RayEvernham
Wow I've been racing along time but @scottdixon9 walking away from that may be the most incredible thing I've seen. Thank God.5/28/2017, 5:10:19 PM
Brody Miller @byBrodyMiller
Jay Howard after the crash. https://t.co/hxYBt8GYHj5/28/2017, 5:15:46 PM
Dixon Gets Airborn in Awful Crash
brant james @brantjames
The angle Scott Dixon's head was approaching that wall was terrifying. #indy5005/28/2017, 5:08:39 PM
Dixon's Crash Was Serious as It Can Get
The red flag is out as the debris cleanup begins. Both Dixon and Howard are safely out of their cars.
Marty Smith @MartySmithESPN
My God I'm glad Dixon is ok.5/28/2017, 5:05:54 PM
CAUTION!
Dixon gets caught up in a big crash with Jay Howard on Turn 2.
Andretti Teammates Dominating the Race
Alonso passes Rossi to take the lead once again. Another Andretti driver, Sato, is right behind them in third place.
Rossi Exchanges the lead with Alonso
Rossi takes first away from his teammate in a lead change used for strategy only as they work together to conserve a bit of fuel. Sato, Carpenter, Kanaan, Hildebrand, Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Andretti and Power round out the top 10. Helio Castroneves is lurking back in 11th place.
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
New Leader: Fernando Alonso! #INDYCAR #Indy500 https://t.co/1I2XeiVHry https://t.co/skyzazEfAS5/28/2017, 4:53:08 PM
Carpenter Leads After Pit Stops
The Indiana native is in the lead after the first run through pit road. Rossi, Alonso, Kanaan and Takuma Sato round out the top five right now.
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
REPLAY: @alo_oficial gets around @ScottDixon9. #INDYCAR #Indy500 https://t.co/1I2XeiVHry https://t.co/0gLWyP1VXS5/28/2017, 4:47:43 PM
Dixon Falls Back as Pit Stops Begin
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
After 24 laps, here is the current top 5 for the #Indy500 on https://t.co/1I2XeiVHry https://t.co/505Pb1O94L5/28/2017, 4:44:26 PM
Alonso Moves into the Top Five
The Spaniard passes Hildebrand for fifth. Up in the front, Kanaan and Dixon are controlling the pace. Look for pit stops over the next few laps.
Alonso Working into a Rhythm
Fernando Alonso is slowly working his way up the field as he gets used to his first race on an oval. The Formula One veteran sits in sixth place behind Kanaan, Dixon, Rossi, Carpenter and Hildebrand.
Munoz Flying Up the Field
Carlos Munoz, who started in 24th place, has already moved up to 16th position. Most of the cars that started outside of the top 10 have remained there through 15 laps.
Jim Ayello @jimayello
13th time Kanaan has led the #Indy500. Ties A.J. Foyt for first all time (via @ScottEHorner).5/28/2017, 4:32:00 PM
Kanaan Takes the Lead!
Kanaan, who started seventh, passes his teammate Dixon to take control of the race for now. Look for the teammates to start working together in an attempt to create some distance between themselves and the other contenders. Defending champion Alex Rossi sits in third, Ed Carpenter is fourth and JR Hildebrand is fifth.
Ind. Motor Speedway @IMS
We're GREEN for the #101stRunning of the #Indy500. Thanks for waving the green flags, Jake and @Jeffmbauman! https://t.co/ABS5mdXBaJ5/28/2017, 4:29:05 PM
Dixon Holds the Early Lead
Dixon, Carpenter and Kanaan are the front three after a fast five laps. Alonso has dropped back to ninth place.
The 101st Indy 500 is Underway!
Polesitter Scott Dixon brings the field to the green flag!
Ind. Motor Speedway @IMS
Pace laps 🏎🏎🏎 https://t.co/yl2V88hqX65/28/2017, 4:24:53 PM
"Drivers, Start Your Engines!"
The command has come from Tony George and we are just a few minutes away from the start of the race.
Team Penske @Team_Penske
We're just minutes away from starting the #INDY500. We've been waiting all year to say that. #INDYCAR https://t.co/nY9gFb8JSI5/28/2017, 4:15:06 PM
Jordan Bianchi @Jordan_Bianchi
Pre-race scene from the front of the Indy 500. https://t.co/ejIKo5ignC5/28/2017, 4:13:19 PM
Pippa Mann @PippaMann
PR - the pre race ceremony continues at a packed @IMS #indy500 https://t.co/hpYbRWMTFK5/28/2017, 4:04:09 PM
We Are 15 Minutes Away from the Green Flag!
The prerace pageantry has finished and the drivers are about to get into the cars for the pace laps.
Ind. Motor Speedway @IMS
View from the front is 👌 #Indy500 https://t.co/y8Xt9yDQfB5/28/2017, 3:34:05 PM
IndyCar Series @IndyCar
It's race day! Check out this time lapse of the early morning at @IMS for the start of the day for the 101st Indianapolis 500 #Indy500 https://t.co/CWokzZaeQq5/28/2017, 11:12:02 AM
