    2017 Indy 500: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

    4:00pm UTC May 28, 2017Indianapolis, Indiana
    The 101st Indianapolis 500 is under way. Scott Dixon led the field to the green flag from the pole position. Ed Carpenter and Alex Rossi, who won the 2016 race, started alongside Dixon on the front row. All eyes were on one of the cars in the second row, as Fernando Alonso made his Indy 500 debut. The Spanish Formula One driver is looking to make a splash among the regular IndyCar Series combatants. Three-time champion Helio Castroneves started in 19th place, while two-time champion Juan Pablo Montoya began the race in 18th place. Buddy Lazier, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dixon and Rossi are the other former champions in the field.

      Karam is Stuck on the Track

      As the caution continues, Sage Karam's car stops on the track. A crew is out on track trying to get his vehicle moving.

      Most of the Leaders Stay out under Yellow

      Chilton in 13th place is the highest placed driver to hit pit road during the latest caution.

      CAUTION!

      Buddy Lazier hits the wall in Turn 2 to bring out the yellow flag. This makes the pit strategy for the leaders much more interesting.

      Hunter-Reay Opens up a Huge Lead!

      Hunter-Reay leads by 3.5 seconds over Rossi, Alonso, Castroneves, Power, Newgarden, Rahal, Kanaan, Sato and Chilton. Keep in mind Castroneves, Power and Chilton had to pit a bit earlier than the rest of the group.

      The Leaders Hit Pit Road!

      Rossi, Hunter-Reay, Alonso and the rest of the leaders are on pit road on Lap 114. Pit strategy will begin to play a major role in the race as long as it remains green.

      Castroneves Pits

      Rossi takes over first as Castroneves gets fresh tires and fuel. The rest of the field should hit pit road in the next few laps.

      Here Comes Helio!

      As Hunter-Reay and Rossi continue to swap first and second, Castroneves is lurking behind them in third place.

      Rossi Back in First!

      Rossi surpasses Hunter-Reay to get back into first. Chilton is still holding off Alonso for third place. Castroneves, Kanaan, Newgarden, Rahal, Power and Montoya round out the current top 10 through 90 laps.

      Hunter-Reay Cruises into First

      With fresh tires and more fuel, Hunter-Reay glides past Chilton to regain first place with Rossi coming up behind him.

      Green Flag!

      Will Power, who did not pit under caution, takes the field back to green. Max Chilton, who also didn't pit, passes Power on the restart to take the lead.

      CAUTION!

      Debris on the track from Andretti's car brings out the yellow flag.

      Hunter-Reay Takes First!

      The lead continues to change between the Andretti cars. Hunter-Reay, Rossi, Alonso, Kanaan and Sato is the top five.

      Rossi Reclaims the Lead!

      Rossi is in the lead for now, but Hunter-Reay is coming up fast behind him.

      Dixon Speaks on His Crash

      CAUTION!

      Conor Daly slams into the wall. Jack Harvey was also involved in the wreck.

      Sato Grabs First Place!

      Sato sits ahead of Rossi with Hunter-Reay and Alonso right behind them.

      The Cars are back on the Track

      The red flag becomes yellow, which leads to a full round of pit stops. Alonso leads with Rossi still in second. Sato, Carpenter, Hunter-Reay, Hildebrand, Kanaan, Andretti, Rahal and Pagenaud round out the top 10

      This Sums Up How We All Feel About the Crash

      Indy 500 2017

      Dixon Gets Airborn in Awful Crash

      Dixon's Crash Was Serious as It Can Get

      The red flag is out as the debris cleanup begins. Both Dixon and Howard are safely out of their cars.

      CAUTION!

      Dixon gets caught up in a big crash with Jay Howard on Turn 2.

      Andretti Teammates Dominating the Race

      Alonso passes Rossi to take the lead once again. Another Andretti driver, Sato, is right behind them in third place.

      Rossi Exchanges the lead with Alonso

      Rossi takes first away from his teammate in a lead change used for strategy only as they work together to conserve a bit of fuel. Sato, Carpenter, Kanaan, Hildebrand, Dixon, Hunter-Reay, Andretti and Power round out the top 10. Helio Castroneves is lurking back in 11th place.

      Carpenter Leads After Pit Stops

      The Indiana native is in the lead after the first run through pit road. Rossi, Alonso, Kanaan and Takuma Sato round out the top five right now.

      Dixon Falls Back as Pit Stops Begin

      Alonso Moves into the Top Five

      The Spaniard passes Hildebrand for fifth. Up in the front, Kanaan and Dixon are controlling the pace. Look for pit stops over the next few laps.

      Alonso Working into a Rhythm

      Fernando Alonso is slowly working his way up the field as he gets used to his first race on an oval. The Formula One veteran sits in sixth place behind Kanaan, Dixon, Rossi, Carpenter and Hildebrand.

      Munoz Flying Up the Field

      Carlos Munoz, who started in 24th place, has already moved up to 16th position. Most of the cars that started outside of the top 10 have remained there through 15 laps.

      Kanaan Takes the Lead!

      Kanaan, who started seventh, passes his teammate Dixon to take control of the race for now. Look for the teammates to start working together in an attempt to create some distance between themselves and the other contenders. Defending champion Alex Rossi sits in third, Ed Carpenter is fourth and JR Hildebrand is fifth.

      Dixon Holds the Early Lead

      Dixon, Carpenter and Kanaan are the front three after a fast five laps. Alonso has dropped back to ninth place.

      The 101st Indy 500 is Underway!

      Polesitter Scott Dixon brings the field to the green flag!

      "Drivers, Start Your Engines!"

      The command has come from Tony George and we are just a few minutes away from the start of the race.

      We Are 15 Minutes Away from the Green Flag!

      The prerace pageantry has finished and the drivers are about to get into the cars for the pace laps.

