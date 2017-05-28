2017 Indy 500: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction

Indianapolis, Indiana

The 101st Indianapolis 500 is under way. Scott Dixon led the field to the green flag from the pole position. Ed Carpenter and Alex Rossi, who won the 2016 race, started alongside Dixon on the front row. All eyes were on one of the cars in the second row, as Fernando Alonso made his Indy 500 debut. The Spanish Formula One driver is looking to make a splash among the regular IndyCar Series combatants. Three-time champion Helio Castroneves started in 19th place, while two-time champion Juan Pablo Montoya began the race in 18th place. Buddy Lazier, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dixon and Rossi are the other former champions in the field.