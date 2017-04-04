UNC vs. Gonzaga: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2017 NCAA Championship Game
Gonzaga BasketballvsUNC Basketball
Follow along for live coverage as North Carolina and Gonzaga do battle for the 2017 National Championship from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Joel Berry and Justin Jackson will lead the Tar Heels in their pursuit of a sixth NCAA title. Gonzaga’s star trio of Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski and Jordan Matthews hope to overcome the North Carolina mystique and take home the Spokane, Washington, school’s first ever national title. Live coverage will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
UNC came out ready! #NationalChampionship https://t.co/LXYCkfxtj34/4/2017, 1:22:41 AM
UNC 2, Gonzaga 0 (19:13 First Half)
A turnover from Karnowski leads to an open dunk from Theo Pinson to open the scoring!
One Game to Rule Them All
40. More. Minutes.
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
The #NationalChampionship is underway! https://t.co/kvQwbiozCT4/4/2017, 1:21:11 AM
UNC 0, Gonzaga 0 (20:00 First Half)
Meeks wins the opening tip for the Heels, and we're underway!
If You Couldn't Make It to Glendale...
This place might have a decent atmosphere
ACC Basketball News @accbballnews
Dean Smith Center at UNC in Chapel Hill has a sizable crowd here tonight for NCAA basketball tournament final https://t.co/68xmB4ZZLp4/4/2017, 1:11:30 AM
Not Long Now
Patrick Schmidt @PatrickASchmidt
National Anthem is on point! This is a great start to a great night. #NationalChampionship4/4/2017, 1:12:37 AM
Andrew Carter @_andrewcarter
UNC on the court in Glendale. Won't be long now ... https://t.co/9qLartYTLV4/4/2017, 1:09:21 AM
Redemption for the Heels? or History for the 'Zags?
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Gonzaga. UNC. National Championship. Who ya got? https://t.co/XPJTCDlZ2u4/4/2017, 12:30:09 AM
No Surprises Here
Jim Meehan @SRJimm
GU starters: Williams, Mathews, Williams-Goss, Perkins, Karnowski. UNC: Pinson, Berry, Meeks, Hicks, Jackson.4/4/2017, 12:40:11 AM
The 'Zags Looking for Title No. 1
Gonzaga Basketball @ZagMBB
🚨The beard is on the court 🚨 #NationalChampionship #UnitedWeZag https://t.co/XPQrOUT1v14/4/2017, 12:20:06 AM
UNC Ready to Pursue Title No. 6
Carolina Basketball @UNC_Basketball
With the #NationalChampionship on the line YOU ALREADY KNOW we going to #GetIntoIt TONIGHT! 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/2QbtRCym244/4/2017, 12:55:49 AM
- April 3, 2017
NCAA March Madness @marchmadness
This. Is. It. Today we play for the #NationalChampionship https://t.co/AmgGETfvIa4/3/2017, 4:55:48 PM
Send It In, Theo! 💪
What a start for the Tar Heels!