UNC vs. Gonzaga: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2017 NCAA Championship Game

Gonzaga Basketball vs UNC Basketball

Glendale, AZ

Follow along for live coverage as North Carolina and Gonzaga do battle for the 2017 National Championship from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Joel Berry and Justin Jackson will lead the Tar Heels in their pursuit of a sixth NCAA title. Gonzaga’s star trio of Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski and Jordan Matthews hope to overcome the North Carolina mystique and take home the Spokane, Washington, school’s first ever national title. Live coverage will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.