    UNC vs. Gonzaga: Live Updates, Score and Highlights for 2017 NCAA Championship Game

    Gonzaga Basketball logoGonzaga Basketball
    vs
    UNC Basketball logoUNC Basketball

    1:20am UTC Apr 4, 2017Glendale, AZ
    Kevin McRae

    Follow along for live coverage as North Carolina and Gonzaga do battle for the 2017 National Championship from the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Joel Berry and Justin Jackson will lead the Tar Heels in their pursuit of a sixth NCAA title. Gonzaga’s star trio of Nigel Williams-Goss, Przemek Karnowski and Jordan Matthews hope to overcome the North Carolina mystique and take home the Spokane, Washington, school’s first ever national title. Live coverage will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

    1. 3 minutes ago

      Send It In, Theo! 💪

      What a start for the Tar Heels!

    2. 4 minutes ago

      UNC 2, Gonzaga 0 (19:13 First Half)

      A turnover from Karnowski leads to an open dunk from Theo Pinson to open the scoring!

    3. 4 minutes ago

      One Game to Rule Them All

      40. More. Minutes.

    4. 5 minutes ago

      UNC 0, Gonzaga 0 (20:00 First Half)

      Meeks wins the opening tip for the Heels, and we're underway!

    6. 6 minutes ago

      If You Couldn't Make It to Glendale...

      This place might have a decent atmosphere

    7. 12 minutes ago

      Not Long Now

    8. 14 minutes ago

    9. 18 minutes ago

      Redemption for the Heels? or History for the 'Zags?

    11. 20 minutes ago

      No Surprises Here

    12. 25 minutes ago

      The 'Zags Looking for Title No. 1

    13. 25 minutes ago

      UNC Ready to Pursue Title No. 6

    14. April 3, 2017

    15. 8:36 pm

