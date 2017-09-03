    Florida State vs. Alabama: Live Updates, Score and Highlights

    Florida State Football logo
    Florida State Football
    vs
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
    Alabama Crimson Tide Football

    12:00am UTC Sep 3, 2017Atlanta
    Brian J. Pedersen

    Follow live coverage as the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide clash in a battle of college football national title contenders. The top-ranked Tide lost to Clemson in last year's championship game while third-ranked FSU brings in a five-game win streak to this matchup in Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher was an assistant under Alabama coach Nick Saban when the two were at LSU, and Saban is 10-0 all-time against his former assistants. The winner gets an early leg up in the national title race.

    1. Clock Icona minute ago

    2. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    3. Clock Icon5 minutes ago

      END 3RD QUARTER: Alabama 21, Florida State 7

      The Crimson Tide trying to put it away.

    4. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

    6. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

      Flip The Field Again!

      Deondre Francois is intercepted by Levi Wallace, who picks it off at FSU's 42-yard line.

      This could become a rout with the quickness.

    7. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    8. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

      #TurnoversMatter

    9. Clock Icon10 minutes ago

      Someone's Jumping Off the Bandwagon Early

    11. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

      Quick Score!

      Damien Harris, who had the blocked punt just a few minutes back, blasts up the middle for an 11-yard TD run.

      Calvin Ridley then catches a two-point pass from Jalen Hurts.

      21-7 Bama with 1:41 left in the third quarter.

    12. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    13. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

      Not So Special Teams

      Florida State gives it away on the kickoff as Keith Gavin hesitates before coming out of the end zone and then runs into a wall of blockers, with the ball coming loose and recovered by Alabama's Keith Holcombe.

      Crimson Tide starts at FSU's 11-yard line. Can its defense hold again?

    14. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

    16. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

      FSU Defense Holds Again

      Forces another field goal attempt after Alabama started at the 6-yard line. Pappanastos connects from 25 yards out to put the Crimson Tide up 13-7 with 1:54 left in the third.

    17. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

    18. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    19. Clock Icon20 minutes ago

    21. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

      Another Block!!

      Damien Harris (yes, the starting running back) gets in and blocks Florida State's punt. Alabama recovers at the Noles' 6.

    22. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

      Terrell Lewis Leaves Game

      Depth becoming an issue for the vaunted Alabama defense?

    23. Clock Icon28 minutes ago

      When Improvising Fails Royally

      Calvin Ridley loses 11 yards on a short pass to the side that saw him reverse field and end up running backward before going out of bounds.

    24. Clock Icon31 minutes ago

    26. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

      Saban and Crew Get Flagged

      Alabama's sideline was just given a delay of game penalty for getting too far onto the field. Where are the get-back guys?

    27. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    28. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

      Raekwon Davis Looks OK

      Despite getting shot in the leg during the preseason, Davis just blasts through a hole and sacks Deondre Francois.

    29. Clock Icon41 minutes ago

      Cam Akers Taking Control?

      The true freshman running back has had a few more touches to start the second half, now has 31 total yards on six rushes/receptions.

    31. Clock Iconan hour ago

      30 Minutes to Glory!

    32. Clock Icon1:48 am

      🤔🤔🤔

    33. Clock Icon1:47 am

      Unhappy Jimbo

      FSU coach Fisher had a lengthy discussion with the officials before heading into the locker room. The reason? A no-call on the last offensive play of the first half where defensive pass interference very easily could have been called in the end zone on a throw to Nyqwan Murray.

    34. Clock Icon1:45 am

      First Half Stats

    36. Clock Icon1:44 am

    37. Clock Icon1:44 am

      BLOCKED!

      After Alabama's defense tightens up in the red zone its special teams comes up big with a blocked 37-yard field goal try. Rashaan Evans ran around for a while with the recovery but the half ends with the Crimson Tide leading 10-7.

    38. Clock Icon1:40 am

      Noles Movin'

      A pass interference call after those catches puts FSU at Alabama's 20 with 26 seconds to go.

    39. Clock Icon1:38 am

      Muuuuuuuch Better This Time

      JK Scott boots one 53 yards to put Florida State at its 30 with 1:01 left before halftime.

    41. Clock Icon1:34 am

      12-yard Punt by Florida State

    42. Clock Icon1:32 am

      Moving Backward

      FSU can't take advantage of the shank, losing five yards on three plays to force another punt.

    43. Clock Icon1:30 am

      Shanked Punt Puts FSU in Business

      Scott's punt off the side of his foot gives the Seminoles the ball at the Alabama 31 with less than five minutes left in first half.

    44. Clock Icon1:29 am

      So About That Scoring Binge ...

      Since Alabama's touchdown we've had four consecutive drives end with punts, only one wasn't a three-and-out.

    46. Clock Icon1:25 am

    47. Clock Icon1:24 am

      Another Freshman Phenom on the Field

      Cam Akers, Florida State's top recruit, runs for nine yards on his first carry. The Seminoles had only 11 yards on eight rushes before that.

    48. Clock Icon1:21 am

      Jalen Hurts Representing

    49. Clock Icon1:20 am

      Best Defender on the Field

      Florida State's sophomore defensive back has been everywhere.

    51. Clock Icon1:16 am

    52. Clock Icon1:14 am

      Momentum Swing?

      Three-and-out for Florida State after that long Alabama TD.

    53. Clock Icon1:12 am

    54. Clock Icon1:10 am

      Alabama 10, Florida State 7 (11:28 2nd Quarter)

      Slow going on offense at first but that's three consecutive scoring drives.

    56. Clock Icon1:08 am

    57. Clock Icon1:08 am

      Tide Answer Back!

      Calvin Ridley gets behind his defender on the play-action and Jalen Hurts hits him in stride for a 53-yard TD catch.

    58. Clock Icon1:05 am

      No. 1 Recruit Makes Debut

      Najee Harris gets a carry for Alabama, going for three yards. No easing him in.

    59. Clock Icon1:05 am

      Nope, Just Early

    61. Clock Icon1:01 am

    62. Clock Icon1:01 am

    63. Clock Icon12:59 am

      TD Noles!

      Auden Tate again! He pulls down a corner fade against All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick.

    64. Clock Icon12:58 am

      First and Goal!

      Francois zips a slant in to Nyqwan Murray and the 'Noles are at Alabama's 4-yard line.

    66. Clock Icon12:54 am

      END OF FIRST: Alabama 3, Florida State 0

      First quarter numbers from Atlanta.

    67. Clock Icon12:52 am

      Francois Takes Big Hit

      Da'Shawn Hand levels Francois just as he releases a pass. Looked wobbly.

    68. Clock Icon12:51 am

      Going Up for It

      Auden Tate jumps over an Alabama defender to pull in a 38-yard catch to get to Alabama's 33-yard line.

    69. Clock Icon12:48 am

      Using Timeouts Early

      Florida State spends its second TO and we're still in the first quarter.

    71. Clock Icon12:46 am

    72. Clock Icon12:42 am

      Alabama 3, Florida State 0 (4:30 1st quarter)

      Andy Pappanastos makes the field goal this time, good from 35 yards out.

    73. Clock Icon12:41 am

      Muff!

      Center Bradley Bozeman skids the shotgun snap to Jalen Hurts, who scrambles but loses a yard.

    74. Clock Icon12:40 am