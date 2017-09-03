Florida State vs. Alabama: Live Updates, Score and Highlights
Florida State FootballvsAlabama Crimson Tide Football
Follow live coverage as the Florida State Seminoles and Alabama Crimson Tide clash in a battle of college football national title contenders. The top-ranked Tide lost to Clemson in last year's championship game while third-ranked FSU brings in a five-game win streak to this matchup in Atlanta's new Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Seminoles coach Jimbo Fisher was an assistant under Alabama coach Nick Saban when the two were at LSU, and Saban is 10-0 all-time against his former assistants. The winner gets an early leg up in the national title race.
THICC KEN @edsbs
FSU's special teams are going to get a terrible grade tonight but that can probably be bumped up to at least a C by Wednesday or so2017-9-3 02:43:49
END 3RD QUARTER: Alabama 21, Florida State 7
The Crimson Tide trying to put it away.
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
Mood; Florida State https://t.co/APKmBnk7yQ2017-9-3 02:45:55
Flip The Field Again!
Deondre Francois is intercepted by Levi Wallace, who picks it off at FSU's 42-yard line.
This could become a rout with the quickness.
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
The Alabama D has made a statement! FSU's last 6 drives 👇 PUNT PUNT PUNT FG Block PUNT PUNT Block #OutworkYesterday #RollTide #CFAKickoff2017-9-3 02:44:45
Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande
FSU outgaining Alabama 230-221 but turnovers matter.2017-9-3 02:44:22
Someone's Jumping Off the Bandwagon Early
Myron Medcalf @MedcalfByESPN
In our preseason picks at ESPN, I said Florida State would win the national title. https://t.co/4TyRiM6QSb2017-9-3 02:42:34
Quick Score!
Damien Harris, who had the blocked punt just a few minutes back, blasts up the middle for an 11-yard TD run.
Calvin Ridley then catches a two-point pass from Jalen Hurts.
21-7 Bama with 1:41 left in the third quarter.
Sanjay Kirpalani @SanjayKirpalani
FSU special teams right now https://t.co/Bycgy08ZsA2017-9-3 02:39:40
Not So Special Teams
Florida State gives it away on the kickoff as Keith Gavin hesitates before coming out of the end zone and then runs into a wall of blockers, with the ball coming loose and recovered by Alabama's Keith Holcombe.
Crimson Tide starts at FSU's 11-yard line. Can its defense hold again?
Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_SEC
Alabama 13, Florida State 7, 1:54 3Q. Noles 230 yards, Tide 210. Still zero turnovers in this game. Bama has blocked a FG and punt.2017-9-3 02:36:16
FSU Defense Holds Again
Forces another field goal attempt after Alabama started at the 6-yard line. Pappanastos connects from 25 yards out to put the Crimson Tide up 13-7 with 1:54 left in the third.
Matt Brown @MattBrownCFB
After last year, successfully preventing Alabama from returning a blocked punt for a TD represents a big win against the Tide2017-9-3 02:32:52
CBS Sports @CBSSports
This punt had absolutely no chance. https://t.co/JJ3bHMW5Lx2017-9-3 02:31:28
Matt Hinton @MattRHinton
Alabama just sent a 1,000-yard rusher to block a punt, sure.2017-9-3 02:31:33
Another Block!!
Damien Harris (yes, the starting running back) gets in and blocks Florida State's punt. Alabama recovers at the Noles' 6.
Terrell Lewis Leaves Game
Depth becoming an issue for the vaunted Alabama defense?
Christopher Walsh @WritingWalsh
Lewis is the player down. Alabama running low on linebackers.2017-9-3 02:28:00
When Improvising Fails Royally
Calvin Ridley loses 11 yards on a short pass to the side that saw him reverse field and end up running backward before going out of bounds.
Greg Couch @gregcouch
If Alabama actually loses I bet ESPN won't offer them their football playoff invitation until tomorrow morning2017-9-3 02:20:55
Saban and Crew Get Flagged
Alabama's sideline was just given a delay of game penalty for getting too far onto the field. Where are the get-back guys?
THICC KEN @edsbs
Alabama getting a sack from a guy who was shot a week ago, perfectly normal football team2017-9-3 02:14:25
Raekwon Davis Looks OK
Despite getting shot in the leg during the preseason, Davis just blasts through a hole and sacks Deondre Francois.
Cam Akers Taking Control?
The true freshman running back has had a few more touches to start the second half, now has 31 total yards on six rushes/receptions.
30 Minutes to Glory!
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
#Alabama kicks off to begin the 2nd half! JK Scott's boot goes through the endzone for a touchback! #OutworkYesterday #RollTide #CFAKickoff2017-9-3 02:07:10
🤔🤔🤔
Joe Fleming @ByJoeFleming
I'm no referee, but that looks like interference https://t.co/wJR6M7BNeZ2017-9-3 01:47:50
Unhappy Jimbo
FSU coach Fisher had a lengthy discussion with the officials before heading into the locker room. The reason? A no-call on the last offensive play of the first half where defensive pass interference very easily could have been called in the end zone on a throw to Nyqwan Murray.
First Half Stats
FSU Football @FSUFootball
We've got ourselves a ballgame. #CFAKickoff https://t.co/GPASM1YzLT2017-9-3 01:44:34
BLOCKED!
After Alabama's defense tightens up in the red zone its special teams comes up big with a blocked 37-yard field goal try. Rashaan Evans ran around for a while with the recovery but the half ends with the Crimson Tide leading 10-7.
Noles Movin'
A pass interference call after those catches puts FSU at Alabama's 20 with 26 seconds to go.
FSU Football @FSUFootball
Back-to-back completions to Ryan Izzo. Back-to-back Florida State first downs. https://t.co/aXVOw4prhU2017-9-3 01:39:38
Muuuuuuuch Better This Time
JK Scott boots one 53 yards to put Florida State at its 30 with 1:01 left before halftime.
12-yard Punt by Florida State
Andy Staples @Andy_Staples
You get a shank! And you get a shank! https://t.co/V0nCfw2ekk2017-9-3 01:33:40
Moving Backward
FSU can't take advantage of the shank, losing five yards on three plays to force another punt.
Shanked Punt Puts FSU in Business
Scott's punt off the side of his foot gives the Seminoles the ball at the Alabama 31 with less than five minutes left in first half.
Ben Kercheval @BenKercheval
"JK" -- Scott.2017-9-3 01:29:50
So About That Scoring Binge ...
Since Alabama's touchdown we've had four consecutive drives end with punts, only one wasn't a three-and-out.
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Yeah, have fun dealing with Cam Akers for three years ACC defenses.2017-9-3 01:24:50
Another Freshman Phenom on the Field
Cam Akers, Florida State's top recruit, runs for nine yards on his first carry. The Seminoles had only 11 yards on eight rushes before that.
Jalen Hurts Representing
SB Nation @SBNation
❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/PG2xiXJ3UO2017-9-3 01:20:26
Best Defender on the Field
Florida State's sophomore defensive back has been everywhere.
George Schroeder @GeorgeSchroeder
Hello, Derwin James.2017-9-3 01:19:41
Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande
Total yards: Alabama 179, FSU 134.2017-9-3 01:16:23
Momentum Swing?
Three-and-out for Florida State after that long Alabama TD.
Bud Elliott @BudElliott3
Let's have a look at @SBN_BillC 5 factors chart. https://t.co/iZlRFbg0IQ https://t.co/rkm9kqF4IW2017-9-3 01:12:09
Alabama 10, Florida State 7 (11:28 2nd Quarter)
Slow going on offense at first but that's three consecutive scoring drives.
Clay Travis @ClayTravis
Beautiful throw. He was wide open, but hit him in stride. If Jalen Hurts can add that downfield passing element to his game, look out.2017-9-3 01:08:16
Tide Answer Back!
Calvin Ridley gets behind his defender on the play-action and Jalen Hurts hits him in stride for a 53-yard TD catch.
No. 1 Recruit Makes Debut
Najee Harris gets a carry for Alabama, going for three yards. No easing him in.
Nope, Just Early
SB Nation GIF @SBNationGIF
You lost, bro? https://t.co/Ci3YJ5Yh3g2017-9-3 01:04:12
Sanjay Kirpalani @SanjayKirpalani
Seminoles much maligned OL answered the bell on a critical red zone 3rd down, WRs won 1-on-1 matchups, but most important, Francois dealing2017-9-3 01:01:36
Yahoo Sports @YahooSports
TFW FSU takes the lead. #FSUvsBAMA https://t.co/9kfJuxxd9V2017-9-3 01:00:51
TD Noles!
Auden Tate again! He pulls down a corner fade against All-American Minkah Fitzpatrick.
First and Goal!
Francois zips a slant in to Nyqwan Murray and the 'Noles are at Alabama's 4-yard line.
END OF FIRST: Alabama 3, Florida State 0
First quarter numbers from Atlanta.
Francois Takes Big Hit
Da'Shawn Hand levels Francois just as he releases a pass. Looked wobbly.
Going Up for It
Auden Tate jumps over an Alabama defender to pull in a 38-yard catch to get to Alabama's 33-yard line.
Using Timeouts Early
Florida State spends its second TO and we're still in the first quarter.
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
. @AP2vamos 35-yard FG attempt is GOOD! #OutworkYesterday #RollTide #CFAKickoff https://t.co/q1SuhcMHNL2017-9-3 00:45:58
Alabama 3, Florida State 0 (4:30 1st quarter)
Andy Pappanastos makes the field goal this time, good from 35 yards out.
Muff!
Center Bradley Bozeman skids the shotgun snap to Jalen Hurts, who scrambles but loses a yard.
Alabama Football @AlabamaFTBL
#Alabama driving after a long 1st down run by Jalen Hurts. Tide has the ball 1st & 10 at the FSU 18! #OutworkYesterday #RollTide2017-9-3 00:40:17
#TurnoversMatter