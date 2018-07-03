Copy Link Icon

England vs Colombia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

England (National Football) vs Colombia (National Football)

Moscow

If you believe the hype train that is gathering speed, it’s coming home. But for England to keep their fans dreaming they will have to get the better of Colombia in the World Cup’s round of 16. There’s no doubt that with the draw opening up very favourably, England have a great chance of going deep into the tournament. But the same applies to Colombia and this will be no cakewalk for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in Moscow on Tuesday evening.