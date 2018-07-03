England vs Colombia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game

England (National Football) logo
England (National Football)
vs
Colombia (National Football) logo
Colombia (National Football)

6:00pm UTC Jul 3, 2018Moscow
Karl Matchett

If you believe the hype train that is gathering speed, it’s coming home. But for England to keep their fans dreaming they will have to get the better of Colombia in the World Cup’s round of 16. There’s no doubt that with the draw opening up very favourably, England have a great chance of going deep into the tournament. But the same applies to Colombia and this will be no cakewalk for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in Moscow on Tuesday evening.

  1. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  2. Clock Icon5:17 pm

    Colombia 0-0 England

    Lineups: COL - Ospina, Arias, Mina, D Sanchez, Mojica, Lerma, C Sanchez, Barrios, Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao. ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Dele Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.

  3. Clock Icon2 minutes ago

  4. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

  6. Clock Icon3 minutes ago

    Reaction

    Fiesty, aggressive and narky in spells. Both sides tactically different but cancelling each other out somewhat.

  7. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  8. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  9. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  11. Clock Icon4 minutes ago

    Half time

    Colombia 0-0 England

  12. Clock Icon6 minutes ago

    45+2'

    Quintero shot from range, saved by Pickford. England counter, a cross is headed back to Lingard - and he swipes a volley over.

  13. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    No Red Card? Henderson Takes Headbutt (🎥 US Only)

    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018 logo
    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018

    No Red Card? Henderson Takes Headbutt (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

  14. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  16. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  17. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  18. Clock Icon8 minutes ago

    44'

    Kane shoots on the turn, wide of goal. Sterling and Mina grappling in the box, referee tells them to get on with it.

    Three minutes added on.

  19. Clock Icon12 minutes ago

    41'

    Trippier eventually curls it over the wall, but wide of the near post.

  21. Clock Icon13 minutes ago

    40'

    VAR review as players push around - and Barrios headbutts Henderson. Stonewall red...ref gives him a yellow.

  22. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  23. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  24. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  26. Clock Icon15 minutes ago

    38'

    Nice interplay from England and Kane eventually dribbles past Lerma - who dives in and concedes the foul. Free-kick, left of centre, just over 20 yards out. Great shooting chance.

  27. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    35'

    Quintero with a couple of opportunities to move toward the box, but one wild swing at a shot goes well wide, and the next attempt at a through pass is cut out by Stones.

  28. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    Kane Goes Close for England (🎥 US Only)

    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018 logo
    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018

    Kane Goes Close for England (🎥 US Only)

    foxsoccer
    via Twitter

  29. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  31. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  32. Clock Iconless than a minute ago

  33. Clock Icon18 minutes ago

    Who Would Take Penalties for England Against Colombia?

    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018 logo
    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018

    Who Would Take Penalties for England Against Colombia?

    Getty Images
    via Goal

  34. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    31'

    England's midfield pressure is good and Colombia keep losing the ball easily as a result. Sterling still looks the dangerman for Southgate's team, but his final pass is just off. Another shot blocked, too.

  36. Clock Icon24 minutes ago

    28'

    England just trying to press upfield again and keep Colombia pegged back, but Dele Alli's touch hasn't been great today. Two weeks without a game for him.

  37. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  38. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  39. Clock Icon29 minutes ago

    24'

    A first chance for Colombia to get the ball in the box, but Falcao's shot on the turn flies miles over the bar.

  41. Clock Icon32 minutes ago

    Maradona Shows His Colours

  42. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  43. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  44. Clock Icon33 minutes ago

    20'

    England still patiently probing both channels, with Sterling's running off the ball key so far. No clear sight of goal though.

  46. Clock Icon38 minutes ago

    16'

    Trippier does brilliantly to work the flank and cross deep to Kane - but his header, on the stretch, loops just over the crossbar.

  47. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  48. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  49. Clock Icon41 minutes ago

    12'

    A missed clearance sees the ball drop to Sterling, he changes direction quickly and shoots - but blocked. All England so far.

  51. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    8'

    Early opportunities for England in getting down those channels. Sterling working hard to open the gaps and he wins another corner, this time from the right. Trippier delivers...Sanchez heads clear. Positive signs for England so far.

  52. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  53. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  54. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    5'

    Sterling runs the left channel, checks back inside Mina and wins a free-kick for handball. Early set-piece chance for England...Young curls it straight at Ospina.

  56. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    2'

    Early possession for England and plenty of jeers from the terraces as a result. Quick tempo to the game so far.

  57. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  58. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  59. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Kick-off!

    We are underway.

  61. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    Anthems!

    Colombia - and much of the national population is crammed inside the stadium by the sounds of it - belt out their anthem. Now England, equally proudly, and we're ready for kick-off!

  62. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  63. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  64. Clock Icon5:52 pm

    Tension Building

    Spartak Stadium looking full and excited.

  66. Clock Icon5:32 pm

    30 Mins to KO

    So much expectation on both these teams now, despite neither having the biggest build-up to the tournament.

  67. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  68. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  69. Clock Icon5:29 pm

    Bench Options

    Colombia have forwards available - Bacca, Muriel and so on - but no James at all.

  71. Clock Icon5:25 pm

    Fanzones

    It's estimated around 50,000 Colombians are in Russia for the World Cup! Only about 6,000 went from England, according to the BBC.

  72. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  73. Clock Icon1 minute ago

  74. Clock Iconabout 1 hour ago

    James Misses Colombia's Game Against England

    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018 logo
    Colombia vs. England - July 03, 2018

    James Misses Colombia's Game Against England

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report