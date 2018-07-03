England vs Colombia: Live Updates, Score and Reaction from World Cup Game
England (National Football)vsColombia (National Football)
If you believe the hype train that is gathering speed, it’s coming home. But for England to keep their fans dreaming they will have to get the better of Colombia in the World Cup’s round of 16. There’s no doubt that with the draw opening up very favourably, England have a great chance of going deep into the tournament. But the same applies to Colombia and this will be no cakewalk for Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions in Moscow on Tuesday evening.
Mohamad Amer @iamAmerAbdullah
Colombia 0-0 England
Lineups: COL - Ospina, Arias, Mina, D Sanchez, Mojica, Lerma, C Sanchez, Barrios, Cuadrado, Quintero, Falcao. ENG - Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Henderson, Young, Dele Alli, Lingard, Sterling, Kane.
Karl Matchett @karlmatchett
RLC to impact second half. Need a few good runs from the 8s along/beyond the striker. Quick combinations have shown a way through at times in final third. #ENG
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
All of Dele Alli’s best work in that half was defensive, helping Young in that channel. Not nearly enough on the ball / moving forward. He’s obviously injured and that’s a contributing factor to that. #ENG #COL #WorldCup
Tiago Estêvão @TiagoEstv
Pretty interesting from Pekerman today. Cuadrado more or less alongside Falcao up top, while the trio of combative, defensive-minded midfielders give offensive freedom to Quintero and the full-backs. Midfield trio has 4 tackles won, most of them in those wide areas. https://t.co/Llq1EQUSOv
Jack Bryan @jackbryan8
Jonathan @JonathanW2017
Debbie Johnson @MrsDJ_16
Half time
Colombia 0-0 England
45+2'
Quintero shot from range, saved by Pickford. England counter, a cross is headed back to Lingard - and he swipes a volley over.
Indy Football @IndyFootball
Just a yellow. #WorldCup https://t.co/LEUb7kgyM4
- via Twitter
No Red Card? Henderson Takes Headbutt (🎥 US Only)
Matt Hoyt @matthewjhoyt
Neil Hargreaves @THE_Real_NeilH
Steve @Nintendoubt815
44'
Kane shoots on the turn, wide of goal. Sterling and Mina grappling in the box, referee tells them to get on with it.
Three minutes added on.
World Soccer Talk @worldsoccertalk
Wilmar Barrios lucky to get only a yellow card after headbutting #ENG's Jordan Henderson. #COL #ENGCOL #WorldCup https://t.co/o9gMfrkWCn
41'
Trippier eventually curls it over the wall, but wide of the near post.
40'
VAR review as players push around - and Barrios headbutts Henderson. Stonewall red...ref gives him a yellow.
Adam Dickinson @AdamDDickinson
Rijal Fakhruddin @rijalfak
Dean S G Maskell @Dean_Maskell
38'
Nice interplay from England and Kane eventually dribbles past Lerma - who dives in and concedes the foul. Free-kick, left of centre, just over 20 yards out. Great shooting chance.
Nick Harris @sportingintel
Jordan Pickford is playing his 7th game for #Eng and all four of his competitive caps have been at this #WorldCup
35'
Quintero with a couple of opportunities to move toward the box, but one wild swing at a shot goes well wide, and the next attempt at a through pass is cut out by Stones.
Jonny Singer @Jonny_Singer
Feel like Sterling is going to get panned for this performance, but he's trying things and looks our best player
- via Twitter
Kane Goes Close for England (🎥 US Only)
Dan Greenwood @DanGreenwood9
Henry Winter @henrywinter
Russell Cox @RussWWFC
- via Goal
Who Would Take Penalties for England Against Colombia?
31'
England's midfield pressure is good and Colombia keep losing the ball easily as a result. Sterling still looks the dangerman for Southgate's team, but his final pass is just off. Another shot blocked, too.
Ted Knutson @mixedknuts
Eng altering their backline structure in possession to break the pressing trigger on Maguire. Young drops inside Harry, and suddenly "inverted fullback" + English National Team is now a thing.
28'
England just trying to press upfield again and keep Colombia pegged back, but Dele Alli's touch hasn't been great today. Two weeks without a game for him.
Daniel Edwards 💚 @DanEdwardsGoal
Colombia well and truly past their customary half-asleep start, and look more likely to do something now. England perhaps should have looked for blood in those opening 15.
Josh Atkins @The_atkins7
hollseey @hollseey
24'
A first chance for Colombia to get the ball in the box, but Falcao's shot on the turn flies miles over the bar.
Maradona Shows His Colours
Mirror Football @MirrorFootball
Diego Maradona wears Colombia shirt to renew England rivalry ahead of World Cup 2018 clash https://t.co/MSsx8BhcNI https://t.co/bQQEbipgCS
Jonathan Cook @Jmcook1975
SB Nation Soccer @SBNationSoccer
20'
England still patiently probing both channels, with Sterling's running off the ball key so far. No clear sight of goal though.
ITV Football @itvfootball
Trippier's game has gone to a new level for England at this World Cup @FCFSeleccionCol 0️⃣-0️⃣ @England #ENG #COLENG #ThreeLions #COL https://t.co/Cm48Sgjw9s
16'
Trippier does brilliantly to work the flank and cross deep to Kane - but his header, on the stretch, loops just over the crossbar.
Michael Cox @Zonal_Marking
Interesting approach from Colombia. Almost a diamond. Their FBs charged with pressing Eng WBs. Should be space in behind them for Sterling to run laterally into
Michaela ⚓️ @MB2314
Cenk. @ca_thfc
12'
A missed clearance sees the ball drop to Sterling, he changes direction quickly and shoots - but blocked. All England so far.
Kristian Sturt - Transfer News @FootieWriter
The rise and rise of Kieran Tripper has been astonishing. He's some player. #ENG #WorldCup
8'
Early opportunities for England in getting down those channels. Sterling working hard to open the gaps and he wins another corner, this time from the right. Trippier delivers...Sanchez heads clear. Positive signs for England so far.
England @England
We are the #ThreeLions https://t.co/pLl8WBrzEc
Sophie Harrington @sophpos
The Football Schedule @UKFootballTimes
5'
Sterling runs the left channel, checks back inside Mina and wins a free-kick for handball. Early set-piece chance for England...Young curls it straight at Ospina.
Rob Harris @RobHarris
https://t.co/V80uQtFed7
2'
Early possession for England and plenty of jeers from the terraces as a result. Quick tempo to the game so far.
Football Whispers @FB_WHISPERS
Aaaand we're off! #COL v #ENG for the right to maybe, just maybe take a step closer to #WorldCup glory...
Kian Bourne @KianBourne1
Adam Widdrington @AddingRandomWit
Kick-off!
We are underway.
Anthems!
Colombia - and much of the national population is crammed inside the stadium by the sounds of it - belt out their anthem. Now England, equally proudly, and we're ready for kick-off!
Sam Tighe @stighefootball
😁 ‘Mon the boys!! https://t.co/teKCtxIf3F
yoko_xx☆DS21🐬🚢 @mcds21162
Keith @keithsmchugh
Tension Building
Spartak Stadium looking full and excited.
FourFourTwo ⚽️ @FourFourTwo
#COL have only failed to score in four of their 21 #WorldCup games, and have scored in each of their last eight games in the competition. They have kept clean sheets in consecutive games at the World Cup for the first time in their history. (Via @STATSOnThePitch ) #COLENG https://t.co/D8HTozejzg
30 Mins to KO
So much expectation on both these teams now, despite neither having the biggest build-up to the tournament.
Chris Williams @Chris78Williams
Jose Pekerman knew he had to keep the James news under wraps until the last possible second. Didn’t train Monday or Tuesday with his teammates. Now not even on the bench.. Big loss and the psychological impact will be massive for the Colombians on, and off, the pitch #COL #ENG https://t.co/2oVOagBZ9B
Jack Housley @JackHousley_F1
Micky Marsh® @MickyMarsh69
Bench Options
Colombia have forwards available - Bacca, Muriel and so on - but no James at all.
John Cross @johncrossmirror
England v Colombia team sheet. James Rodriguez listed as absent, doesn’t even make bench https://t.co/fIBheG6ttz
Fanzones
It's estimated around 50,000 Colombians are in Russia for the World Cup! Only about 6,000 went from England, according to the BBC.
Mark Booth @markbooth_nycfc
Outnumbered here https://t.co/6ESnXKZ2km
Jimi 🏴 @Jimi_Dyer
COPA90 @COPA90
- via Bleacher Report
James Misses Colombia's Game Against England
Reaction
Fiesty, aggressive and narky in spells. Both sides tactically different but cancelling each other out somewhat.