Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 2 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

Oakland, CA

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Sunday at Oracle Arena. Golden State took Game 1 in a landslide, winning 113-91 despite having only two players in double-figures and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green shooting 6-of-28 from the field. So, how can the Cavs possibly bounce back from a 22-point loss when they didn't even get the Warriors' best shot? For one, they have to try to slow the game down. In their Game 7 win in the 2016 Finals, the Cavs only allowed the Warriors to take 83 shots. That number jumped all the way to 106 for Game 1 of this year's series. There's simply no way Cleveland can match Golden State's firepower if the game is being played at the latter's preferred pace. The Cavs need to dominate the glass, walk the ball up, run tons of pick-and-roll and shoot as many threes as possible. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be fine if Curry and Kevin Durant continue to play at the level they have all postseason. Among players who appeared in at least 10 games, Curry and Durant's playoff True Shooting Percentages rank first and fourth. They're proving nearly impossible to guard when on the floor together. Will that continue to be the case, or will the Cavs make an effective adjustment? As Game 2 plays out, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.