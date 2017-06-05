    Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 2 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    vs
    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    12:00am UTC Jun 5, 2017Oakland, CA
    Andy Bailey

    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Sunday at Oracle Arena. Golden State took Game 1 in a landslide, winning 113-91 despite having only two players in double-figures and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green shooting 6-of-28 from the field. So, how can the Cavs possibly bounce back from a 22-point loss when they didn't even get the Warriors' best shot? For one, they have to try to slow the game down. In their Game 7 win in the 2016 Finals, the Cavs only allowed the Warriors to take 83 shots. That number jumped all the way to 106 for Game 1 of this year's series. There's simply no way Cleveland can match Golden State's firepower if the game is being played at the latter's preferred pace. The Cavs need to dominate the glass, walk the ball up, run tons of pick-and-roll and shoot as many threes as possible. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be fine if Curry and Kevin Durant continue to play at the level they have all postseason. Among players who appeared in at least 10 games, Curry and Durant's playoff True Shooting Percentages rank first and fourth. They're proving nearly impossible to guard when on the floor together. Will that continue to be the case, or will the Cavs make an effective adjustment? As Game 2 plays out, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.

    1. 6 minutes ago

      Warriors 86, Cavs 82 — 5:46 left in the third quarter

      The Cavs and Warriors game is underway. Keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.

    2. 5 minutes ago

    3. 6 minutes ago

      LeBron Is Keeping Cleveland Alive

      Warriors 86, Cavs 82 — 5:46 left in the third quarter

    4. 9 minutes ago

      Klay's Breakout Game?

      Thompson now has 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

      Warriors 86, Cavs 80 — 5:50 left in the third quarter

    6. 13 minutes ago

      Absurd

      Warriors 83, Cavs 73 — 8:20 left in the third quarter

    7. 15 minutes ago

      Whoa...

      Curry just put a series of moves on LeBron. He caught him with the little eye fake (where he just looks at the rim to make guys think he's going to shoot) around the three-point line. That was nasty.

      Warriors 83, Cavs 73 — 9:07 left in the third quarter

    8. 18 minutes ago

      Cleveland Has No Option to Guard KD

      Warriors 78, Cavs 70 — 9:42 left in the third quarter

    9. 22 minutes ago

    11. 23 minutes ago

    12. 29 minutes ago

    13. 31 minutes ago

    14. 36 minutes ago

    16. 40 minutes ago

    17. 42 minutes ago

      LeBron Is Dominating

      18 points, nine assists and five rebounds for LeBron already. He's getting whatever he wants.

      Warriors 65, Cavs 62 — 0:46 left in the second quarter

    18. 43 minutes ago

      Rare Second-Quarter Highlight for Golden State

      The Warriors have been pretty bad throughout the second quarter. And they're already up to 13 turnovers. The 1997-98 Utah Jazz hold the record for most turnovers in a Finals game at 26.

      Warriors 64, Cavs 60 — 1:20 left in the second quarter

    19. an hour ago

      The Cavs Are Rolling

      Cleveland's aggressive defense is really frustrating the Warriors. Golden State's up to 12 turnovers already. Curry alone has six.

      Warriors 59, Cavs 56 — 3:14 left in the second quarter

    21. an hour ago

      5x5?

      Durant already has 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

      Warriors 57, Cavs 54 — 4:36 left in the second quarter

    22. an hour ago

      Here Comes Cleveland

      The Warriors' 11 first half turnovers have given Cleveland life. If Golden State doesn't clean this up soon, we could have a game on our hands.

      Warriors 57, Cavs 52 — 5:24 left in the second quarter

    23. an hour ago

      Cleveland Hanging Tough

      Warriors 50, Cavs 42 — 7:34 left in the second quarter

    24. 12:55 am

      Klay Thompson Coming Alive

      Thompson has struggled all postseason. He was 3-of-16 in Game 1. So far tonight, he has eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.

      Warriors 50, Cavs 42 — 7:34 left in the second quarter

    26. 12:52 am

      Warriors Are Off and Running

      With LeBron on the bench, the Warriors have completely taken over this game. The pace is exactly where they want it and their defense is starting to lock in.

      Warriors 50, Cavs 38 — 9:25 left in the second quarter

    27. 12:50 am

    28. 12:46 am

    29. 12:45 am

    31. 12:44 am

      King with the Hammer!

    32. 12:43 am

    33. 12:37 am

      Fast-Paced Battle

      Both sides have found their rhythms early. The pace is fast and shots are going down. Biggest issue for the Warriors so far is turnovers. They already have seven.

      Warriors 33, Cavs 27 — 2:02 left in the first quarter

    34. 12:35 am

      Another Monster Night for KD?

      After dropping 38 in Game 1, Durant already has five points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.

      Warriors 31, Cavs 24 — 2:29 left in the first quarter

    36. 12:30 am

      Cleveland Tri Ng to Hang on

      Even with Kevin Love off to such an excellent start, the Warriors are taking off. They're in the midst of one of their ridiculous runs.

      Warriors 26, Cavs 16 — 4:37 left in the first quarter

    37. 12:23 am

      No Answer for Kevin Love

      Love has been a monster all postseason. Nothing different so far tonight. He already has nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.

      Warriors 16, Cavs 14 — 7:30 left in the first quarter

    38. 12:19 am

      LeBron Off to Another Strong Start

      LeBron's 2-of-4 and really trying to get to the rim early. The Warriors are struggling to keep him out front.

      Cavs 14, Warriors 13 — 7:54 left in the first quarter

    39. 12:16 am

      Cavs Come Out on Fire

      Cleveland dropped its first five shots and looks much more aggressive on the defensive end at the start of this one. The Cavs don't look intimidated at all by the outcome of Game 1.

      Cavs 11, Warriors 6 — 9:41 left in the first quarter

    41. 12:08 am

    42. June 4, 2017

    43. 11:49 pm

    44. 11:22 pm

    45. 11:13 pm

    47. 11:02 pm

      Big News for the Warriors

      Mike Brown is undefeated in Kerr's absence, but Golden State getting its coach back is definitely a good thing.

    48. 11:02 pm

    49. 9:09 pm

    50. 9:09 pm