Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 2 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 2 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Sunday at Oracle Arena. Golden State took Game 1 in a landslide, winning 113-91 despite having only two players in double-figures and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green shooting 6-of-28 from the field. So, how can the Cavs possibly bounce back from a 22-point loss when they didn't even get the Warriors' best shot? For one, they have to try to slow the game down. In their Game 7 win in the 2016 Finals, the Cavs only allowed the Warriors to take 83 shots. That number jumped all the way to 106 for Game 1 of this year's series. There's simply no way Cleveland can match Golden State's firepower if the game is being played at the latter's preferred pace. The Cavs need to dominate the glass, walk the ball up, run tons of pick-and-roll and shoot as many threes as possible. The Warriors, meanwhile, will be fine if Curry and Kevin Durant continue to play at the level they have all postseason. Among players who appeared in at least 10 games, Curry and Durant's playoff True Shooting Percentages rank first and fourth. They're proving nearly impossible to guard when on the floor together. Will that continue to be the case, or will the Cavs make an effective adjustment? As Game 2 plays out, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.
Warriors 86, Cavs 82 — 5:46 left in the third quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Nice little 7-0 run. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/Vr1um9pg796/5/2017, 1:50:37 AM
NBA @NBA
LeBron is one rebound away from his 8th #NBAFinals triple-double. @cavs trail @warriors 86-82 in the 3rd quarter on #NBAonABC. https://t.co/occ7ZF0uyy6/5/2017, 1:49:10 AM
Klay's Breakout Game?
Thompson now has 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Warriors 86, Cavs 80 — 5:50 left in the third quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Klay at it again 👌 https://t.co/4hf1HJg2J56/5/2017, 1:46:18 AM
Absurd
Warriors 83, Cavs 73 — 8:20 left in the third quarter
NBA.com @NBAcom
Steph vs. LeBron #NBAFinals https://t.co/l795fn7JvT6/5/2017, 1:42:47 AM
Whoa...
Curry just put a series of moves on LeBron. He caught him with the little eye fake (where he just looks at the rim to make guys think he's going to shoot) around the three-point line. That was nasty.
Warriors 83, Cavs 73 — 9:07 left in the third quarter
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
STEPH: “GOT EM!” https://t.co/ycUxiLeWi96/5/2017, 1:39:56 AM
Cleveland Has No Option to Guard KD
Warriors 78, Cavs 70 — 9:42 left in the third quarter
NBA @NBA
Kevin Durant. 4 points. @warriors & @cavs are battling in Game 2 on #NBAonABC! https://t.co/IQcPFOAJaD6/5/2017, 1:38:03 AM
NBA @NBA
LeBron James (18/10/6) ignites the @cavs in the first half of Game 2! #NBAFinals https://t.co/K2NugzMb3l6/5/2017, 1:34:33 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Kyrie the Closer. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/W2SPG2DVuk6/5/2017, 1:33:15 AM
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KingJames is on a mission in Game 2. 👀 #NBAFinals He's on triple-double watch at halftime: 18p/10a/6r https://t.co/yQJ6PWNkNy6/5/2017, 1:27:47 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It's a three point game in #NBAFinals Game 2. @KingJames has 18 points, 6 boards and 10 dimes. BOX: https://t.co/Ri6T5tJfrv #DefendTheLand https://t.co/pytg7IJfkW6/5/2017, 1:22:27 AM
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Still ⬆️ #StrengthInNumbers https://t.co/Pf6TgFC9mU6/5/2017, 1:18:23 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
We have a great one going. Warriors lead the Cavaliers, 67-64 at the half. #NBAFinals https://t.co/rB8mtpTinu6/5/2017, 1:16:42 AM
LeBron Is Dominating
18 points, nine assists and five rebounds for LeBron already. He's getting whatever he wants.
Warriors 65, Cavs 62 — 0:46 left in the second quarter
NBA @NBA
LeBron throws it down in transition. @neymarjr approves! #PhantomCam https://t.co/obvZfCogU86/5/2017, 1:13:41 AM
Rare Second-Quarter Highlight for Golden State
The Warriors have been pretty bad throughout the second quarter. And they're already up to 13 turnovers. The 1997-98 Utah Jazz hold the record for most turnovers in a Finals game at 26.
Warriors 64, Cavs 60 — 1:20 left in the second quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
.@Money23Green with the beautiful feed to @ShaunLivingston on ABC. #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers https://t.co/CINRdBWgUR6/5/2017, 1:12:21 AM
The Cavs Are Rolling
Cleveland's aggressive defense is really frustrating the Warriors. Golden State's up to 12 turnovers already. Curry alone has six.
Warriors 59, Cavs 56 — 3:14 left in the second quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hi Kevin. 😍 https://t.co/5zFGMN69Qm6/5/2017, 1:05:37 AM
5x5?
Durant already has 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.
Warriors 57, Cavs 54 — 4:36 left in the second quarter
NBA TV @NBATV
KD is 🔒 in. #NBAFinals https://t.co/K45u7UJhXk6/5/2017, 1:03:42 AM
Here Comes Cleveland
The Warriors' 11 first half turnovers have given Cleveland life. If Golden State doesn't clean this up soon, we could have a game on our hands.
Warriors 57, Cavs 52 — 5:24 left in the second quarter
Cleveland Hanging Tough
Warriors 50, Cavs 42 — 7:34 left in the second quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Korver Kounter: 🔥 https://t.co/jjOlbgifSD6/5/2017, 12:55:00 AM
Klay Thompson Coming Alive
Thompson has struggled all postseason. He was 3-of-16 in Game 1. So far tonight, he has eight points on 3-of-4 shooting.
Warriors 50, Cavs 42 — 7:34 left in the second quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
.@D_West30 w/ the block and @KlayThompson with the 💦#SPLASH💦 on ABC. https://t.co/jHZjdrSNAL6/5/2017, 12:52:39 AM
Warriors Are Off and Running
With LeBron on the bench, the Warriors have completely taken over this game. The pace is exactly where they want it and their defense is starting to lock in.
Warriors 50, Cavs 38 — 9:25 left in the second quarter
Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Warriors posted a 40-point quarter in The Finals for the first time since Game 6 of the 1967 NBA Finals (41, 1st quarter). https://t.co/z0jYdFzUrK6/5/2017, 12:49:43 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
.@KingJames leads the squad with 10PTS & 5AST, while @KevinLove adds 9PTS. #CavsWarriors BOX: https://t.co/Ri6T5u0Qj3 #DefendTheLand https://t.co/TpA6fSH1QL6/5/2017, 12:45:23 AM
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
⬆️ #StrengthInNumbers https://t.co/8GzJ7MPNat6/5/2017, 12:42:39 AM
King with the Hammer!
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
MY GOODNESS, @KINGJAMES. https://t.co/uxaUJdUO5n6/5/2017, 12:36:43 AM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Warriors in control early. Put up 40 in the 1st quarter & lead by 6. #NBAFinals https://t.co/c6ySDRW8kw6/5/2017, 12:42:34 AM
Fast-Paced Battle
Both sides have found their rhythms early. The pace is fast and shots are going down. Biggest issue for the Warriors so far is turnovers. They already have seven.
Warriors 33, Cavs 27 — 2:02 left in the first quarter
NBA TV @NBATV
If the @warriors lob it, JaVale will throw it down! 🔨 https://t.co/21QmvaIBut6/5/2017, 12:35:28 AM
Another Monster Night for KD?
After dropping 38 in Game 1, Durant already has five points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Warriors 31, Cavs 24 — 2:29 left in the first quarter
NBA.com @NBAcom
Durant rejection on one end. Durant 3-pointer on the other. #NBAFinals #DubNation https://t.co/4Ti4PqfuD76/5/2017, 12:32:47 AM
Cleveland Tri Ng to Hang on
Even with Kevin Love off to such an excellent start, the Warriors are taking off. They're in the midst of one of their ridiculous runs.
Warriors 26, Cavs 16 — 4:37 left in the first quarter
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
Kevin Love had 15 points in Game 1; he already has 9 tonight https://t.co/EQQKt0rOGG #NBAFinals https://t.co/YX5gA8QZYo6/5/2017, 12:27:10 AM
No Answer for Kevin Love
Love has been a monster all postseason. Nothing different so far tonight. He already has nine points on 4-of-5 shooting.
Warriors 16, Cavs 14 — 7:30 left in the first quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Mr. @KevinLove rattling off a quick 9 points. 😍 #DefendTheLand https://t.co/UALQrIbwdA6/5/2017, 12:20:53 AM
LeBron Off to Another Strong Start
LeBron's 2-of-4 and really trying to get to the rim early. The Warriors are struggling to keep him out front.
Cavs 14, Warriors 13 — 7:54 left in the first quarter
NBA TV @NBATV
.@KingJames 👑 passes Bill Russell for 6th on the #NBAFinals Field Goals Made list! https://t.co/26PNT9kcau6/5/2017, 12:17:54 AM
Cavs Come Out on Fire
Cleveland dropped its first five shots and looks much more aggressive on the defensive end at the start of this one. The Cavs don't look intimidated at all by the outcome of Game 1.
Cavs 11, Warriors 6 — 9:41 left in the first quarter
NBA @NBA
LeBron James gets the first bucket of Game 2! #NBAFinals WATCH: #NBAonABC https://t.co/axWIiGACpr6/5/2017, 12:14:38 AM
NBA.com @NBAcom
Standing ovation for Steve Kerr #NBAFinals https://t.co/aEaHlRHlpu6/5/2017, 12:07:48 AM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Huddle up, Cleveland. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/cwEtWuK9WT6/4/2017, 11:46:59 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kevin Durant shooting around before Game 2 of the NBA Finals in his Beats by Dre headphones. https://t.co/XfZ4jW8JZA6/4/2017, 11:19:52 PM
KNBR @KNBR
Steve Kerr will coach Game 2. "The intention is to go the rest of the series." https://t.co/pIHv2aqdYc6/4/2017, 10:18:02 PM
Big News for the Warriors
Mike Brown is undefeated in Kerr's absence, but Golden State getting its coach back is definitely a good thing.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
BREAKING: Steve Kerr will coach in Game 2 of the #NBAFinals, per @ramonashelburne https://t.co/jZXVTDVckb6/4/2017, 10:12:29 PM
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Dray takes the blame for last year’s Finals. https://t.co/8AGX7TkV6N6/4/2017, 10:16:14 PM
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
3 hours... 👀 #NBAFinals #DubNation https://t.co/R3RoNgHqQv6/4/2017, 9:00:30 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
It's time to rebound in Oakland. #NBAFinals || #DefendTheLand https://t.co/RgHgc8TYrZ6/4/2017, 9:01:11 PM
