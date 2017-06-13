Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 5 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

Oakland, CA

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Monday at Oracle Arena. The Cavs avoided the sweep behind an historic performance in Game 4, in which they scored a Finals-record 49 points in the first quarter. They finished the game an absurd 24-of-45 from three-point range. That kind of barrage, and maybe even more, will be necessary to avoid elimination for a second straight game. The Warriors, meanwhile, need to do a better job of defending Kyrie Irving. In the two blowouts in Games 1 and 2, Irving averaged 21.5 points on 40 percent shooting. In Games 3 and 4, he averaged 40 on 55.4 percent shooting. As solid as Klay Thompson was on him early in the series, Irving seems to have figured out his defense. Golden State may need to vary what's thrown his way. And it has plenty of wings and guards available to take turns. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and maybe even Pat McCaw should get a shot at him for stretches. If he gets loose again, the Warriors may have to head back to Cleveland. As Game 5 plays out, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.