    Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 5 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    vs
    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    1:00am UTC Jun 13, 2017Oakland, CA
    Andy Bailey

    LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Monday at Oracle Arena. The Cavs avoided the sweep behind an historic performance in Game 4, in which they scored a Finals-record 49 points in the first quarter. They finished the game an absurd 24-of-45 from three-point range. That kind of barrage, and maybe even more, will be necessary to avoid elimination for a second straight game. The Warriors, meanwhile, need to do a better job of defending Kyrie Irving. In the two blowouts in Games 1 and 2, Irving averaged 21.5 points on 40 percent shooting. In Games 3 and 4, he averaged 40 on 55.4 percent shooting. As solid as Klay Thompson was on him early in the series, Irving seems to have figured out his defense. Golden State may need to vary what's thrown his way. And it has plenty of wings and guards available to take turns. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and maybe even Pat McCaw should get a shot at him for stretches. If he gets loose again, the Warriors may have to head back to Cleveland. As Game 5 plays out, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.

    1. 4 minutes ago

      Warriors 108, Cavs 99 — 8:50 left in the fourth quarter

      The Cavs and Warriors game is underway. Keep it here for live updates throughout.

    2. a minute ago

      Looking for That MVP

      Warriors 108, Cavs 99 — 8:50 left in the fourth quarter

    3. 5 minutes ago

      Another Insane Night for KD

      Durant is 11-of-15 for 33 points. This is unreal.

      Warriors 108, Cavs 99 — 8:50 left in the fourth quarter

    4. 8 minutes ago

      Iggy in Finals MVP Mode

      Iguodala has played this game the way he played the entire 2015 Finals. His game on both ends has been huge.

      Warriors 106, Cavs 98 — 9:55 left in the fourth quarter

    6. 10 minutes ago

    7. 10 minutes ago

    8. 11 minutes ago

    9. 11 minutes ago

      Smith's Been Unreal

      Cleveland staying alive behind another monster night from Kyrie and LeBron. But J.R. Smith's performance has been critical too.

      Warriors 98, Cavs 93 — 12:00 left in the fourth quarter

    11. 19 minutes ago

      Incredible Finish

      Warriors 93, Cavs 88 — 2:05 left in the third quarter

    12. 26 minutes ago

      Warriors Finding Some Offense Again

      Golden State seems to have righted the ship offensively, but the Cavs are scoring right along with them.

      Warriors 90, Cavs 84 — 3:58 left in the third quarter

    13. 30 minutes ago

      Cleveland Not Going Down Quietly

      The Warriors built the lead up to 17 at one point, but the Cavs aren't going down without a fight. They've made a game of this again. Kyrie and LeBron have started being really assertive again.

      Warriors 88, Cavs 78 — 4:55 left in the third quarter

    14. 35 minutes ago

      J.R. Smith Helping to Keep the Cavs Alive

      Warriors 79, Cavs 71 — 7:54 left in the third quarter

    16. 40 minutes ago

      Golden State Comes Out Hot

      The time off didn't cool the Warriors shooters.

      Warriors 79, Cavs 66 — 8:50 left in the third quarter

    17. an hour ago

      This Could End Up Being a Huge Play

      Huge bucket to close the half for J.R.

    18. an hour ago

    19. an hour ago

    21. an hour ago

      Golden State Is a Completely Different Team with Iggy

      Warriors 71, Cavs 60 — Halftime

    22. 2:20 am

      The Aftermath of the Altercation

      Warriors 63, Cavs 48 — 2:31 left in the second quarter

    23. 2:14 am

      Our First Brush-up of the Night

      David West shoved Kyrie, which motivated Tristan Thompson to mix things up. It turned into a pretty heated shouting/shoving match. J.R. Smith might get himself a technical too. He came running in with some expletives and a shove.

      Warriors 60, Cavs 45 — 3:08 left in the second quarter

    24. 2:10 am

      That Escalated Quickly

      Warriors 57, Cavs 45 — 4:05 left in the second quarter

    26. 2:05 am

      The Warriors Are Finally Gaining Some Traction

      Warriors 48, Cavs 43 — 6:05 left in the second quarter

    27. 1:59 am

      Defense to Offense

      If only the Warriors had two Iguodalas to guard both Kyrie and LeBron.

      Cavs 43, Warriors 42 — 7:15 left in the second quarter

    28. 1:58 am

      LeBron Is on a Mission Tonight

      16 points already for the King.

      Cavs 41, Warriors 39 — 7:58 left in the second quarter

    29. 1:51 am

    31. 1:50 am

      Golden State Has No Prayer of Stopping LeBron and Kyrie

      Cavs 41, Warriors 33 — 10:14 left in the second quarter

    32. 1:47 am

    33. 1:46 am

    34. 1:43 am

      Cleveland's Clicking on Both Ends

      Warriors 33, Cavs 32 — 0:35 left in the first quarter

    36. an hour ago

      Cleveland's Offense Is Still Rolling

      Kyrie and LeBron already have 20 points and the Cavs are shooting 61.9 percent from the field.

      Cavs 30, Warriors 29 — 1:07 left in the first quarter

    37. 1:34 am

      Cleveland Is Getting Plenty of Good Looks Early

      For the third straight game, LeBron and Kyrie are getting whatever they want.

      Cavs 28, Warriors 22 — 2:59 left in the first quarter

    38. 1:31 am

      Another Offensive Showcase

      Both sides are going off to start this one. Par for the course for this series.

      Cavs 22, Warriors 20 — 4:47 left in the first quarter

    39. 1:21 am

      And There Could Be Plenty More

      Cavs 13, Warriors 11 — 7:52 left in the first quarter

    41. 1:19 am

      The Warriors Started Hot, but the Cavs Stormed Back

      Cleveland withstood and countered Golden State's first big flurry.

      Cavs 13, Warriors 9 — 8:44 left in the first quarter

    42. 1:16 am

      The Warriors Are Feeling It Early!

      Golden State is drilling threes early and the crowd is fired up. And now Kevin Love already has his second foul.

      Warriors 9, Cavs 6 — 9:21 left in the first quarter

    43. 12:52 am

    44. 12:45 am

    46. 12:41 am

    47. 12:35 am

    48. 12:31 am

    49. 12:30 am

    51. 12:08 am

    52. 12:06 am

    53. June 12, 2017

    54. 11:56 pm

    55. 11:56 pm

    57. 11:47 pm

    58. 11:46 pm

    59. 9:10 pm

    60. 9:08 pm