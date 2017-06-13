Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 5 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals
Cleveland CavaliersvsGolden State Warriors
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are on the road to take on Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, Monday at Oracle Arena. The Cavs avoided the sweep behind an historic performance in Game 4, in which they scored a Finals-record 49 points in the first quarter. They finished the game an absurd 24-of-45 from three-point range. That kind of barrage, and maybe even more, will be necessary to avoid elimination for a second straight game. The Warriors, meanwhile, need to do a better job of defending Kyrie Irving. In the two blowouts in Games 1 and 2, Irving averaged 21.5 points on 40 percent shooting. In Games 3 and 4, he averaged 40 on 55.4 percent shooting. As solid as Klay Thompson was on him early in the series, Irving seems to have figured out his defense. Golden State may need to vary what's thrown his way. And it has plenty of wings and guards available to take turns. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, and maybe even Pat McCaw should get a shot at him for stretches. If he gets loose again, the Warriors may have to head back to Cleveland. As Game 5 plays out, keep it here for live updates, highlights and analysis throughout.
Warriors 108, Cavs 99 — 8:50 left in the fourth quarter
The Cavs and Warriors game is underway. Keep it here for live updates throughout.
NBA @NBA
8:50 to play in Game 5. KD: 33 PTS. LeBron: 29 PTS. @warriors: 108 @cavs: 99 WATCH the #NBAFinals on #NBAonABC! https://t.co/7AmM4jPFAp2017-6-13 03:24:02
Another Insane Night for KD
Durant is 11-of-15 for 33 points. This is unreal.
Warriors 108, Cavs 99 — 8:50 left in the fourth quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Big 💦#SPLASH 💦 by KD on ABC. #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation https://t.co/TBY7tFzRvM2017-6-13 03:21:01
Iggy in Finals MVP Mode
Iguodala has played this game the way he played the entire 2015 Finals. His game on both ends has been huge.
Warriors 106, Cavs 98 — 9:55 left in the fourth quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
ANDRE AGAIN 👌 https://t.co/eDpeY1cvLO2017-6-13 03:17:36
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
12 more minutes! #StrengthInNumbers https://t.co/bhnp7Fxhq02017-6-13 03:13:48
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
12 minutes remain. 5 point game. It's now or never. 📊: https://t.co/gagr9YWaCO 📸: https://t.co/GbaJrHo7aT https://t.co/rr6xbn0TDs2017-6-13 03:13:09
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Swish being Swish. @TheRealJRSmith is now 5/5 from deep. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DefendTheLand https://t.co/yYInYDIEGM2017-6-13 03:15:14
Smith's Been Unreal
Cleveland staying alive behind another monster night from Kyrie and LeBron. But J.R. Smith's performance has been critical too.
Warriors 98, Cavs 93 — 12:00 left in the fourth quarter
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
“Wait, I’m 5/5 from three?” #NBAFinals https://t.co/6MiZSdcF9V2017-6-13 03:12:48
Incredible Finish
Warriors 93, Cavs 88 — 2:05 left in the third quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WHAM with the right hand. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/czfCZBQC512017-6-13 03:05:18
Warriors Finding Some Offense Again
Golden State seems to have righted the ship offensively, but the Cavs are scoring right along with them.
Warriors 90, Cavs 84 — 3:58 left in the third quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
KD finds @andre on ABC. #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation #NBAFinals https://t.co/OitnAMu8KF2017-6-13 02:59:08
Cleveland Not Going Down Quietly
The Warriors built the lead up to 17 at one point, but the Cavs aren't going down without a fight. They've made a game of this again. Kyrie and LeBron have started being really assertive again.
Warriors 88, Cavs 78 — 4:55 left in the third quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
STRENGTH. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/tA4A4QCuOy2017-6-13 02:55:03
J.R. Smith Helping to Keep the Cavs Alive
Warriors 79, Cavs 71 — 7:54 left in the third quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Swish is 4/4 from beyond the arc. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBAFinals || #DefendTheLand https://t.co/gZG336iZIS2017-6-13 02:49:53
Golden State Comes Out Hot
The time off didn't cool the Warriors shooters.
Warriors 79, Cavs 66 — 8:50 left in the third quarter
NBA @NBA
Klay with two triples in the second half. @warriors on top of @cavs on #NBAonABC https://t.co/AJ4rpSQtKk2017-6-13 02:45:58
This Could End Up Being a Huge Play
Huge bucket to close the half for J.R.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
JR Smith pulled up from the parking lot. #SCtop10 https://t.co/saYY6Bb5uE2017-6-13 02:31:27
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
⬆️ #StrengthInNumbers https://t.co/cooNPqSoKb2017-6-13 02:26:37
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
24 minutes to dig in. #DefendTheLand 📊: https://t.co/gagr9ZdM1o 📸: https://t.co/GbaJrH6wjl https://t.co/wKly1vRHuN2017-6-13 02:26:57
Golden State Is a Completely Different Team with Iggy
Warriors 71, Cavs 60 — Halftime
Basketball Reference @bball_ref
Andre Iguodala is +62 in the series (counting a +20 tonight), leading the #Warriors in +/- by far in the #NBAFinals https://t.co/mmPbnmYhr9 https://t.co/zraVTNGxdc2017-6-13 02:25:25
The Aftermath of the Altercation
Warriors 63, Cavs 48 — 2:31 left in the second quarter
NBA Official @NBAOfficial
Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q2 of #CLEatGSW. Ruling: technical fouls assessed to Smith, Thompson, and Green.2017-6-13 02:19:02
Our First Brush-up of the Night
David West shoved Kyrie, which motivated Tristan Thompson to mix things up. It turned into a pretty heated shouting/shoving match. J.R. Smith might get himself a technical too. He came running in with some expletives and a shove.
Warriors 60, Cavs 45 — 3:08 left in the second quarter
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Whoa. #nbafinals https://t.co/TS7se5v7572017-6-13 02:12:02
That Escalated Quickly
Warriors 57, Cavs 45 — 4:05 left in the second quarter
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
21-2 run for the Warriors #NBAFinals https://t.co/bak23ISeqj2017-6-13 02:08:39
The Warriors Are Finally Gaining Some Traction
Warriors 48, Cavs 43 — 6:05 left in the second quarter
NBA @NBA
Kevin Durant...from WAY downtown. @warriors have taken the lead on #NBAonABC. https://t.co/JPevoogqyl2017-6-13 02:04:33
Defense to Offense
If only the Warriors had two Iguodalas to guard both Kyrie and LeBron.
Cavs 43, Warriors 42 — 7:15 left in the second quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
.@andre brings the boom! (ABC) #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation https://t.co/0cFaoNN3cn2017-6-13 01:58:02
LeBron Is on a Mission Tonight
16 points already for the King.
Cavs 41, Warriors 39 — 7:58 left in the second quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
MY GOODNESS, @KINGJAMES. https://t.co/jKhyz7iNcn2017-6-13 01:52:50
NBA History @NBAHistory
#NBAFinals All-Time Field Goals: Congrats to LeBron James, who just passed Sam Jones, 10-time @NBA Champ with the @celtics, for third place https://t.co/tleZFtO1Ww2017-6-13 01:49:30
Golden State Has No Prayer of Stopping LeBron and Kyrie
Cavs 41, Warriors 33 — 10:14 left in the second quarter
NBA @NBA
LeBron James gets 12 first quarter points in Game 5 on #NBAonABC! https://t.co/j1tsxt2yiv2017-6-13 01:48:56
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
.@KingJames & @KyrieIrving lead the squad with 12PTS each after one. #CavsWarriors BOX: https://t.co/pUJZNwOWxC #DefendTheLand https://t.co/t6PlnUacn72017-6-13 01:46:41
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
🆗 #DubNation #NBAFinals https://t.co/0C4PUF8Q6Y2017-6-13 01:45:22
Cleveland's Clicking on Both Ends
Warriors 33, Cavs 32 — 0:35 left in the first quarter
NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT
J.R. Smith out here hosting a block party?! ✋ https://t.co/yVjPrn9mQV2017-6-13 01:41:37
Cleveland's Offense Is Still Rolling
Kyrie and LeBron already have 20 points and the Cavs are shooting 61.9 percent from the field.
Cavs 30, Warriors 29 — 1:07 left in the first quarter
NBA @NBA
Kyrie crossovers 👌 #NBAFinals https://t.co/Xb1jxxljUq2017-6-13 01:38:23
Cleveland Is Getting Plenty of Good Looks Early
For the third straight game, LeBron and Kyrie are getting whatever they want.
Cavs 28, Warriors 22 — 2:59 left in the first quarter
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hustle & heart. #NBAFinals || #DefendTheLand https://t.co/SrSb2ML1Q82017-6-13 01:32:50
Another Offensive Showcase
Both sides are going off to start this one. Par for the course for this series.
Cavs 22, Warriors 20 — 4:47 left in the first quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
.@StephenCurry30 getting crafty! (ABC) #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation https://t.co/rzKfA5uqiZ2017-6-13 01:29:00
And There Could Be Plenty More
Cavs 13, Warriors 11 — 7:52 left in the first quarter
NBA.com/Stats @nbastats
By playing in tonight’s game, the @cavs LeBron James has passed Shaquille O’Neal (216) for 7th most games played in #NBAPlayoffs history. https://t.co/GnNEW6VIMm2017-6-13 01:20:44
The Warriors Started Hot, but the Cavs Stormed Back
Cleveland withstood and countered Golden State's first big flurry.
Cavs 13, Warriors 9 — 8:44 left in the first quarter
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
A little 💦#SPLASH💦 from @KlayThompson. #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers #DubNation https://t.co/5Lxg3MV01e2017-6-13 01:17:53
The Warriors Are Feeling It Early!
Golden State is drilling threes early and the crowd is fired up. And now Kevin Love already has his second foul.
Warriors 9, Cavs 6 — 9:21 left in the first quarter
NBA @NBA
Draymond is getting loose early! @warriors lead early in Game 5 on #NBAonABC. https://t.co/7Ni9taUcpa2017-6-13 01:14:53
NBA @NBA
Good luck fellas! #NBAFinals https://t.co/aLKi4ucu5c2017-6-13 00:50:20
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Tonight's Warriors starters: 🏀 #NBAFinals - Game 5 📺 @ABCNetwork 📻 @957thegame 📱 https://t.co/ZkjPJj14fy 📍 Oakland, CA https://t.co/RE52mYFMZJ2017-6-13 00:45:07
NBA.com/Stats @nbastats
Kyrie has been unstoppable in elimination games. Can he keep it up in Game 5? CLE at GSW on ABC at 9PM/ET https://t.co/l0Umwp8LVL https://t.co/hdmyWgfpxi2017-6-13 00:40:05
NBA @NBA
After a record setting Game 4 in Cleveland, can the @Cavs offense continue those historic numbers tonight? 📈 @SAPSports https://t.co/tQ1w3gULTZ2017-6-13 00:35:06
NBA TV @NBATV
"Each game we've gotten better. We know it's going to be a tough task tonight but we're up for it." Tyronn Lue w/ @KristenLedlow #NBAFinals https://t.co/fBXyroNZa02017-6-13 00:30:24
NBA.com/Stats @nbastats
Getting off to a fast start has been crucial in these #NBAFinals Game 5 will be no different. Tipoff 9PM/ET on ABC https://t.co/l0Umwp8LVL https://t.co/BPdFdfK3XP2017-6-13 00:30:17
NBA TV @NBATV
.@warriors assistant coach Bruce Fraser talked Steph Curry, Kevin Durant & more with @3DTV in an all new Shooter's Paradise! 👌💦 #NBAFinals https://t.co/S6VR385Bb42017-6-13 00:07:40
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We drained 24 threes in Game 4, a new #NBAFinals record. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/ZZug2gbgEc2017-6-13 00:05:54
- June 12, 2017
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Thierry Henry gives his thoughts on the NBA Finals. https://t.co/0YoQP1gLOE2017-6-12 23:52:02
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Layups ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #StephGonnaSteph https://t.co/vBhZyo4bkz2017-6-12 23:47:36
NBA @NBA
Stephen Curry warms up LIVE for #NBAFinals Game 5 on ABC! #TheWarmup https://t.co/jVYbUD25r02017-6-12 23:41:56
GoldenStateWarriors @warriors
Kevin Durant dishes on sneakers, his go-to kicks & overall style » https://t.co/5C5XNknpMs https://t.co/5MZVAGK2PX2017-6-12 17:23:42
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Always believe, Cleveland. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/pACLPBjUpR2017-6-12 19:58:01
Looking for That MVP
Warriors 108, Cavs 99 — 8:50 left in the fourth quarter