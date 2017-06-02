    Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 1 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    vs
    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    1:00am UTC Jun 2, 2017Oakland, CA
    Matthew Schmidt

    Follow live coverage as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. This marks the third straight year the Cavaliers and Warriors have met in the finals. Golden State took down Cleveland in six games in 2015, and last season, the Cavs rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Warriors in seven games. Golden State enters this series having gone 12-0 in the playoffs thus far. Meanwhile, Cleveland has gone 12-1. Catch all of the action at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and be sure to keep it right here as Bleacher Report provides you with live coverage throughout the game.

    1. 3 minutes ago

      They Should Probably Stop

      Klay doesn't have it tonight.

      Dubs up 14 with 2:24 left in the third.

    2. 8 minutes ago

      Warriors 78, Cavaliers 60 - 5:37 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      Steph is making up for last year's finals in one night alone. He has 23 points and has buried five threes.

    3. 11 minutes ago

      There's the Game Right There

    4. 12 minutes ago

      Warriors 75, Cavaliers 60 - 6:22 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      The Dubs missed 15 layups in the first half. Just further proof that everything tends to even out.

    6. 15 minutes ago

      Warriors 70, Cavaliers 52 - 8:34 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      The result? An 18-point deficit.

    7. 19 minutes ago

      Danger Zone for the Cavs

      The Dubs have opened up a 15-point lead and the Cavs can't get anything going offensively. Nothing but turnovers for Cleveland.

    8. 22 minutes ago

      Warriors 63, Cavaliers 52 - 11:15 Remaining in 3rd Quarter

      Durant starts the half with a triple. He now has 26.

    9. 32 minutes ago

      Dubs Focusing on Neutralizing Tristan Thompson

      And it's working.

    11. 38 minutes ago

      Key Numbers

    12. 39 minutes ago

      Durant Alone Has Six Dunks

      Cavs are so worried about the three-pointer that they are leaving the lane wide open.

    13. 40 minutes ago

      Warriors 60, Cavaliers 52 - Halftime

      Warriors in control at the half. Cavs are in trouble. Dubs are completely controlling the pace.

    14. 41 minutes ago

      Lots of Missed Layups

    16. an hour ago

      Warriors 59, Cavaliers 52 - 1:00 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      Steph has been focusing on breaking down the defense and getting to the rim. Not settling for threes.

    17. an hour ago

      Dude Is Taking Over

    18. an hour ago

      How Many Were Contested?

      I'm not sure any were.

    19. an hour ago

      Warriors 55, Cavaliers 45 - 3:15 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      The Cavs aren't even contesting these KD dunks. Disgusting defense.

    21. an hour ago

      Warriors 51, Cavaliers 43 - 4:07 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      Big four-point play when they really needed it. Kyrie is having a great half. So is LeBron. That's usually outstanding news for the Cavs.

    22. an hour ago

      Warriors 49, Cavaliers 39 - 4:53 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      Durant has that killer instinct tonight. He has been terrific. He has 18.

    23. an hour ago

      Warriors 43, Cavaliers 36 - 6:22 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      LeBron is imposing his will early with 17 points and eight rebounds.

    24. 1:53 am

      LeBron Was on the Bench Too

      For most of that time. Explains the +2.

    26. 1:49 am

      Warriors 41, Cavaliers 34 - 8:34 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      Both teams are really attacking the basket early and are trying to exploit mismatches.

    27. 1:46 am

      Warriors 37, Cavaliers 32 - 9:53 Remaining in 2nd Quarter

      Gotta love the start here. The energy has palpable.

    28. 1:42 am

      Great Quarter for LeBron and Kyrie

      They both need to go off to have a chance in these finals.

    29. 1:40 am

      They're Getting Whatever They Want

    31. 1:41 am

      Warriors 35, Cavaliers 30 - End of 1st Quarter

      Iguodala beats the buzzer with a triple!

      What a first quarter!

    32. 1:37 am

      Warriors 30, Cavaliers 27 - 55 Seconds Remaining in 1st Quarter

      JaVale McGee making a huge impact early. His energy has been contagious.

    33. 1:32 am

      Cavaliers 22, Warriors 22 - 2:30 Remaining in 1st Quarter

      Not good news for the Warriors that they are shooting the ball so well and still tied.

      Gotta love the shots the Dubs are getting, though.

    34. 1:28 am

      Warriors 20, Cavaliers 17 - 4:05 Remaining in 1st Quarter

      Durant is abusing LeBron right now. Seriously. He has 10 points off 5-of-9 shooting.

    36. 1:25 am

      Cavaliers 16, Warriors 14 - 5:32 Remaining in 1st Quarter

      Durant off to a great start, but Cavs in the lead.

    37. 1:21 am

      Cavaliers 12, Warriors 12 - 6:43 Remaining in 1st Quarter

      The Warriors have the pace on their side here. They are getting up and down the floor.

    38. 1:18 am

      Very Weird Game So Far

      Both teams missing easy looks.

    39. 1:16 am

      Warriors 4, Cavaliers 3 - 8:57 Remaining in 1st Quarter

      He definitely has some jitters early.

    41. 1:14 am

      Cavaliers 3, Warriors 2 - 10:02 Remaining in 1st Quarter

      J.R. Smith scores the first points of the finals with a three. Pachulia responds with two.

    42. 1:12 am

      And He Passed Up an Open Layup

    43. 12:45 am

      Can He Stay on the Floor?

      You know the Dubs are going to exploit him defensively, so I'm not sure he can play enough minutes to make a major offensive impact.

    44. 12:27 am

      Starting Fives

    46. 12:07 am

      That Lakers Team Lost Game 1

      The 76ers beat them in overtime. That was the game that involved Allen Iverson's famous step-over of now Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.

    47. 12:04 am

      Wow

      A lot of people really hate Golden State.

      Crazy how times have changed.

    48. June 1, 2017

    49. 11:35 pm

      LeBron on KD from the Start?

      Wonder how this affects LeBron's offense. Figured they would want him to conserve energy on that end.

    50. 11:08 pm

      He's Back

      Make it seven straight finals appearance for James.

    52. 11:41 pm

      Already the Best Thing About the Finals

    53. 9:58 pm

      No Surprise There

      Seems like it's doubtful he'll be available for this series at all.

    54. 9:36 pm

      I've Got Golden State in Game 1

      I think they come out and set the tone early in this series.