Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 1 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors

Oakland, CA

Follow live coverage as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. This marks the third straight year the Cavaliers and Warriors have met in the finals. Golden State took down Cleveland in six games in 2015, and last season, the Cavs rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Warriors in seven games. Golden State enters this series having gone 12-0 in the playoffs thus far. Meanwhile, Cleveland has gone 12-1. Catch all of the action at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and be sure to keep it right here as Bleacher Report provides you with live coverage throughout the game.