Cavaliers vs. Warriors: Game 1 Live Updates, Score and Analysis for 2017 NBA Finals

Follow live coverage as LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers face off against Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Thursday night. This marks the third straight year the Cavaliers and Warriors have met in the finals. Golden State took down Cleveland in six games in 2015, and last season, the Cavs rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to stun the Warriors in seven games. Golden State enters this series having gone 12-0 in the playoffs thus far. Meanwhile, Cleveland has gone 12-1. Catch all of the action at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and be sure to keep it right here as Bleacher Report provides you with live coverage throughout the game.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are really force-feeding Klay. It's not working6/2/2017, 2:51:09 AM
Warriors 78, Cavaliers 60 - 5:37 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
Steph is making up for last year's finals in one night alone. He has 23 points and has buried five threes.
There's the Game Right There
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Turnovers Cavaliers 16 Warriors 26/2/2017, 2:42:22 AM
Warriors 75, Cavaliers 60 - 6:22 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
The Dubs missed 15 layups in the first half. Just further proof that everything tends to even out.
Sean Highkin @highkin
Zaza wouldn't shoot wide-open layups in the first half. Now he's throwing up circus shots and everything's going in.6/2/2017, 2:43:00 AM
Warriors 70, Cavaliers 52 - 8:34 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
The result? An 18-point deficit.
Cavs Nation @CavsNationNet
Cavs only have 2 more baskets than they have turnovers...6/2/2017, 2:40:03 AM
Danger Zone for the Cavs
The Dubs have opened up a 15-point lead and the Cavs can't get anything going offensively. Nothing but turnovers for Cleveland.
Warriors 63, Cavaliers 52 - 11:15 Remaining in 3rd Quarter
Durant starts the half with a triple. He now has 26.
Dubs Focusing on Neutralizing Tristan Thompson
And it's working.
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Something WEIRD in that half: Rebounding. LeBron: 11 Love: 12 Thompson: ...1? Cavs +13 on boards despite just 1 from their best rebounder6/2/2017, 2:22:54 AM
Key Numbers
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Halftime: #Warriors 60, #Cavs 52 KD 23, Steph 12 LeBron 19, Kyrie 17 Turnovers: GSW-1, CLE-12 FG%: GSW 42.6, CLE 39.5 GSW missed 8 layups6/2/2017, 2:16:50 AM
Durant Alone Has Six Dunks
Cavs are so worried about the three-pointer that they are leaving the lane wide open.
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Golden State Warriors are destroying the Cleveland Cavaliers, 42-16, in the points in the paint department in the first half.6/2/2017, 2:14:54 AM
Warriors 60, Cavaliers 52 - Halftime
Warriors in control at the half. Cavs are in trouble. Dubs are completely controlling the pace.
Lots of Missed Layups
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors 25% from three (3-of-12) and missing a lot of bunnies. Just feels like that will change.6/2/2017, 2:13:37 AM
Warriors 59, Cavaliers 52 - 1:00 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
Steph has been focusing on breaking down the defense and getting to the rim. Not settling for threes.
Dude Is Taking Over
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Kevin Durant with 20 pts, 4 reb, 6 asst ... He's had one triple-double this year, back on December 30.6/2/2017, 2:05:11 AM
How Many Were Contested?
I'm not sure any were.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
6 dunks for KD tonight. It's like Nerf league.6/2/2017, 2:04:07 AM
Warriors 55, Cavaliers 45 - 3:15 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
The Cavs aren't even contesting these KD dunks. Disgusting defense.
Warriors 51, Cavaliers 43 - 4:07 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
Big four-point play when they really needed it. Kyrie is having a great half. So is LeBron. That's usually outstanding news for the Cavs.
HoopsHabit @HoopsHabit
Kyrie stays making improbable shots against the Warriors6/2/2017, 2:01:28 AM
Warriors 49, Cavaliers 39 - 4:53 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
Durant has that killer instinct tonight. He has been terrific. He has 18.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
KD saw Love on him and called for the ball as soon as Curry got it6/2/2017, 1:59:42 AM
Warriors 43, Cavaliers 36 - 6:22 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
LeBron is imposing his will early with 17 points and eight rebounds.
LeBron Was on the Bench Too
For most of that time. Explains the +2.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors a +2 with the non KD/Curry lineup. Both back in now. That's a mini win for GSW.6/2/2017, 1:53:10 AM
Warriors 41, Cavaliers 34 - 8:34 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
Both teams are really attacking the basket early and are trying to exploit mismatches.
Warriors 37, Cavaliers 32 - 9:53 Remaining in 2nd Quarter
Gotta love the start here. The energy has palpable.
J.A. Adande @jadande
LeBron 13, Durant & Curry 10 apiece, Kyrie 9 points. No letdown from the centerpiece players6/2/2017, 1:42:56 AM
Great Quarter for LeBron and Kyrie
They both need to go off to have a chance in these finals.
clevelanddotcom Cavs @PDcavsinsider
LeBron James has 13 and Kyrie Irving has 9, but the Cavs are down 5. #DefendTheLand https://t.co/SyeQujrERV6/2/2017, 1:40:20 AM
They're Getting Whatever They Want
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Warriors have 7 dunks this quarter, the most they've had in any quarter this season6/2/2017, 1:35:25 AM
Warriors 35, Cavaliers 30 - End of 1st Quarter
Iguodala beats the buzzer with a triple!
What a first quarter!
Warriors 30, Cavaliers 27 - 55 Seconds Remaining in 1st Quarter
JaVale McGee making a huge impact early. His energy has been contagious.
Cavaliers 22, Warriors 22 - 2:30 Remaining in 1st Quarter
Not good news for the Warriors that they are shooting the ball so well and still tied.
Gotta love the shots the Dubs are getting, though.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Warriors have shook off the rust to get up to 50% from the field - Cavs at 35.3% but game tied at 226/2/2017, 1:30:26 AM
Warriors 20, Cavaliers 17 - 4:05 Remaining in 1st Quarter
Durant is abusing LeBron right now. Seriously. He has 10 points off 5-of-9 shooting.
Cavaliers 16, Warriors 14 - 5:32 Remaining in 1st Quarter
Durant off to a great start, but Cavs in the lead.
Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin
Kevin Durant getting whatever he wants over LeBron early. That's scary, both ways.6/2/2017, 1:23:54 AM
Cavaliers 12, Warriors 12 - 6:43 Remaining in 1st Quarter
The Warriors have the pace on their side here. They are getting up and down the floor.
Very Weird Game So Far
Both teams missing easy looks.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Cavs 3-of-5 from 3 so far, 0-of-5 from 2.6/2/2017, 1:17:47 AM
Warriors 4, Cavaliers 3 - 8:57 Remaining in 1st Quarter
He definitely has some jitters early.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Zaza Pachulia has done a lot of good things early and he's still somehow failed to convert on three wide open baskets at the rim.6/2/2017, 1:15:29 AM
Cavaliers 3, Warriors 2 - 10:02 Remaining in 1st Quarter
J.R. Smith scores the first points of the finals with a three. Pachulia responds with two.
And He Passed Up an Open Layup
David Mayo @David_Mayo
Golden State runs its first play for ... Zaza Pachulia. Drink.6/2/2017, 1:11:53 AM
Can He Stay on the Floor?
You know the Dubs are going to exploit him defensively, so I'm not sure he can play enough minutes to make a major offensive impact.
NBA.com @NBAcom
In an #NBAFinals loaded with star power, what can @cavs expect from Kevin Love? WATCH: https://t.co/yGzWcegDg2 #DefendTheLand https://t.co/LpTm3N44zb6/2/2017, 12:42:04 AM
Starting Fives
Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
NBA Finals Game 1 starters: GSW - Curry, Thompson, Durant, Green, Pachulia; CLE - Irving, Smith, James, Love, Thompson6/2/2017, 12:27:25 AM
That Lakers Team Lost Game 1
The 76ers beat them in overtime. That was the game that involved Allen Iverson's famous step-over of now Cavs coach Tyronn Lue.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Warriors are 1st team to enter NBA Finals unbeaten since the 2001 Lakers (11-0)6/2/2017, 12:05:00 AM
Wow
A lot of people really hate Golden State.
Crazy how times have changed.
Clevis Murray @ClevisMurray
From the poll ran earlier, 58% of voters believe the #Cavs will win the #NBAFinals.6/2/2017, 12:02:07 AM
LeBron on KD from the Start?
Wonder how this affects LeBron's offense. Figured they would want him to conserve energy on that end.
Fred McLeod @CavsFredMcLeod
Ty Lue says LBJ is up for the challenge of guarding Durant.."those days are over" of trying to put LeBron on lesser scoring options6/1/2017, 11:32:11 PM
He's Back
Make it seven straight finals appearance for James.
NBA @NBA
LeBron hits the floor to warm up for Game 1 of the #NBAFinals https://t.co/Oh57e1CMSS6/1/2017, 11:08:00 PM
Already the Best Thing About the Finals
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Check out JaVale's hat 🔥 (via @NBCSWarriors) https://t.co/YRkC9BwkmV6/1/2017, 10:50:41 PM
No Surprise There
Seems like it's doubtful he'll be available for this series at all.
Jason Appelbaum @JasonAppelbaum1
Steve Kerr is out for game 1 tonight according to GM Bob Myers on 95.7 The Game radio https://t.co/phZe8SGgxN6/1/2017, 9:10:14 PM
I've Got Golden State in Game 1
I think they come out and set the tone early in this series.
Jason McIntyre @jasonrmcintyre
LeBron 0-5 in Game 1 on the road in the NBA Finals. I like Golden State -7 but Cavs ML is probably the smart money. https://t.co/CauZIIxbqm6/1/2017, 9:06:42 PM
They Should Probably Stop
Klay doesn't have it tonight.
Dubs up 14 with 2:24 left in the third.