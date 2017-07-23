Open Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Results and Analysis
Jordan Spieth's quest for his third major championship continues on Sunday in the final round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. The American holds a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar heading into the final 18 holes of the competition. Spieth and Kuchar are set to tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET. There are plenty of big names beneath the two Americans on the leaderboard ready to pounce on any errors. Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson will tee off together at 9 a.m. ET, while Hideki Matsuyama and Branden Grace go off at 9:10 a.m. ET. U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is within striking distance as well and he'll be in the penultimate group at 9:20 a.m. ET.
- via Bleacher Report
The Open @TheOpen
The one that won it. #TheOpen https://t.co/RfrJdByJXP2017-7-23 17:43:41
Justin Ray @JustinRayGC
Players to win three legs of the career grand slam before turning 24: @jacknicklaus @JordanSpieth That's it. Congratulations, Jordan.2017-7-23 17:38:13
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Congrats, Jordan Spieth 🏆 #TheOpen https://t.co/IkWwvY0VRi2017-7-23 17:38:27
Kuchar Finishes with Bogey
Kuchar places second at The Open at nine under.
Kuchar in the Bunker
As Spieth's ball sits on the 18th green, Kuchar flies his approach shot into the bunker. All that's left for Spieth to do is finish up and put both of his hands on the Claret Jug.
trey wingo @wingoz
Since his 30 minute bogey... Spieth has gone 5 under in his last 4 holes..2017-7-23 17:26:20
Spieth Birdies the 17th As Well!
Spieth heads to the 18th hole with a two-stroke lead over Kuchar after a birdie at the 17th.
Kuchar Sinks a Birdie Putt!
Kuchar moves to 10 under with a terrific birdie putt on the 17th green. The pressure is on Spieth to cleanly hit his putts now.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Jordan Spieth's round: First 13 holes: 4 over Last 3 holes: 4 under Things can change quickly at #TheOpen https://t.co/KuTi4nH5162017-7-23 17:11:30
The Open @TheOpen
Birdie, eagle, birdie! @jordanspieth moves to -11. #TheOpen https://t.co/W26bGKE3u22017-7-23 17:09:46
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
HE DID IT AGAIN.2017-7-23 17:06:23
The Open @TheOpen
Unbelievable! @jordanspieth holes an eagle at the 15th. #TheOpen https://t.co/DuRgow3ldg2017-7-23 16:57:50
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Jordan Spieth's last three holes: 13: Roam the earth for 30 minutes, save bogey. 14: Nearly make ace. 15: Roll in long eagle, retake lead.2017-7-23 16:54:23
Spieth Eagles the 15th Hole!
What a remarkable turnaround by Jordan Spieth! He holes a brilliant eagle putt on the 15th green to move one stroke ahead of Kuchar at 10 under.
Cabrera Bello Finishes at Five Under
Cabrera Bello just misses his birdie putt at the 18th hole and remains at five under. He'll finish in a tie for fourth with McIlroy.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Matt Kuchar's career finishes at #TheOpen: MC MC MC MC MC T27 MC T9 T15 T54 T58 T46 ???* *Tied for the lead with 4 holes to play. https://t.co/gIiHZExp7a2017-7-23 16:45:58
GOLF.com @golf_com
THIS is how you bounce back. Spieth makes birdie on the 14th with this epic approach: https://t.co/nXTA898pl62017-7-23 16:41:27
Unbelievable!
With four holes remaining, Kuchar and Spieth are tied once again at eight under.
Shane Bacon @shanebacon
Tied ballgame.2017-7-23 16:41:00
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Jordan Spieth nearly aces 14. This hole is gonna play a little quicker.2017-7-23 16:37:03
Kuchar Is the New Leader
After all of that, Kuchar only leads by one stroke over Spieth, who made bogey at the 13th.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Updated #TheOpen leaderboard: 1. Kuchar -8 (13) 2. Spieth -7 (13) 3. Li -6 (F) https://t.co/PelXOpqpFG https://t.co/KSkBTXJH8Y2017-7-23 16:32:35
McIlroy Finishes with a Par
McIlroy fails to get up to six under and finishes in fourth place at five under. Not a bad tournament for McIlroy, but his major drought also continues.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
So...That was something. #TheOpen https://t.co/TAC7r403tR2017-7-23 16:29:42
Cabrera Bello Moves to Five Under
Things are getting interesting ahead of the leading group as Cabrera Bello birdies the 17th hole. He needs a birdie on the 18th hole to tie Li for the clubhouse lead.
Ryan Lavner @RyanLavnerGC
Spieth/Kooch on 13. The group ahead, Koepka/Connelly, now playing 16. #TheOpen2017-7-23 16:26:51
Brian Wacker @brianwacker1
What chaos. 20 minutes later we have a drop....on the driving range. Craziest thing I have seen.2017-7-23 16:25:37
Alan Shipnuck @AlanShipnuck
Rory faces a must-birdie at 18 and misses the fairway by miles. Good news is that this time he should find his ball.2017-7-23 16:22:59
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
.@McIlroyRory for eagle....BANG! #TheOpen https://t.co/M9ipkqFGfc2017-7-23 16:17:52
The Open @TheOpen
Speith on a walkabout, trying to find a place to drop the ball. He is on the practice range now! Drama. #TheOpen 👉 https://t.co/YSMyiK7N9c2017-7-23 16:16:03
Rory's Not Dead Yet!
McIlroy leaps over the pack at four under with an eagle at the 17th hole. He's now at five under with one hole left to play.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
Current situation for Jordan 😲 #TheOpen https://t.co/7WEXS5j5NI2017-7-23 16:11:09
GOLF.com @golf_com
The search crew of patrons trying to locate Spieth's tee shot. https://t.co/kuiDseMFm12017-7-23 16:08:37
Crowded Bunch at Four Under
There are three players still on course at four under. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Alex Noren and Branden Grace have a few holes left to reach Li's mark at six under. Southgate and Leishman are already in the clubhouse at four under.
Just in Case We Need This for Later
Josh Berhow @Josh_Berhow
Playoff holes for the Open -- 14, 16, 17, 18. After three rounds, Spieth is one under on those, Kuchar is two over.2017-7-23 16:00:23
Pars for the Leaders at No. 12
We remain tied after the par-three 12th hole as Kuchar and Spieth tap in for par. Unless both players drop two shots each in the final six holes, the title will be won by one of these two.
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
That close to the outright lead for Kuch. The leaders head to 12. Watch #TheOpen here: https://t.co/JwLMPzpLek https://t.co/BlsvVV2gWz2017-7-23 15:52:08
So Close for Kuchar!
Kuchar misses his birdie putt at the 11th hole by just a few inches as the ball rolls to the right of the cup.
So Much for Rory's Potential Surge
McIlroy can't find his ball off the 15th tee and then hits his provisional shot into the bunker. He won't be at four under for much longer and that should end his quest for the title.
Still Tied After 10
Both players survive errant tee shots to record pars on the 10th hole. Next up is the par-four 11th hole. Kuchar has three pars and Spieth has two pars and one birdie there this week.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
Matt Kuchar on No. 9 for a share of the lead ... https://t.co/FaolS3ASSm2017-7-23 15:31:34
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
The final paring is around the turn. Current scores: T1. Spieth -8 T1. Kuchar -8 3. Li -6 T4. Seven players at -4 #TheOpen https://t.co/Mexh97b5p22017-7-23 15:24:04
All Tied Up After Nine Holes!
Spieth misses a short par putt at the ninth hole to drop down to eight under. Kuchar moves back up to eight under with a birdie and we head to the back nine tied up.
brandel chamblee @chambleebrandel
Last 4 groups front nine @TheOpen Matsuyama +2 Stenson +3 DJ +4 Grace +1 Koepka +1 Connelly +4 Kuchar +1 putt at 9 to go even Spieth +22017-7-23 15:19:43
Spieth Remains Two Shots Ahead
Spieth takes his two-shot lead to the ninth hole. He's responded well after his disaster start on the first four holes.
Southgate and Leishman Finish Strong
Matthew Southgate and Marc Leishman end their rounds at four under. Both players shot 65 in the final round to move into a tie for fourth on the leaderboard.
Sky Sports Golf 🏌⛳️ @SkySportsGolf
Kuchar stays two shots back but will he regret this miss on 7? Live on SS The Open Brought to you by @TaylorMadeTour https://t.co/3co4IrqI0H2017-7-23 14:58:18
Here Comes Rory?
McIlroy birdies the 11th hole to move up to four under. He's only five shots back of Spieth right now.
Bob Harig @BobHarig
Haotong Li would get in the Masters if he remains top 4. He had no idea. "Wow!'' he said. "What a gift.'' #TheOpen2017-7-23 14:44:01
Spieth Now Ahead by Two
Kuchar finds the bunker in front of the green and his par putt comes up short to move him down to seven under. Spieth remains steady and records a par to remain at nine under.
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
A look at Jordan Spieth's 14th birdie of the week. This to regain a one-shot edge. https://t.co/YN9OhDkAwR2017-7-23 14:39:33
Golf Channel @GolfChannel
The leaders are through 5 at #TheOpen. Live stream: https://t.co/JwLMPzHmCU https://t.co/a13aD9f2n32017-7-23 14:32:11
Spieth Regains the Lead
Spieth gains some confidence back with a birdie at the fifth hole. Kuchar's birdie putt runs long and he settles for par.
McIlroy Birdies the Ninth
McIlroy knocks in a birdie putt at the ninth hole to make the turn at three under. If he improves on the back nine, McIlroy could put himself in the picture for the Claret Jug.
Alex Myers @AlexMyers3
Kuchar makes par putt to tie for lead, signs golf ball, and gives it to a kid in the crowd. Looking pretty smooth at the moment... #TheOpen2017-7-23 14:22:22
We Have a Tie for the Lead!
Spieth's par putt at the fourth hole rolls to the right of the cup. He walks in frustration over to the ball and taps in for bogey. Kuchar taps in for par to remain at eight under.
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelESPN
Haotong Li shoots 63. Just for a playoff, he'd need a 75 from Spieth and a 72 from Kuchar.2017-7-23 14:13:57
Dan Jenkins @danjenkinsgd
Jordan Spieth's bogeys in the first 54 holes: four. Bogeys in the first three holes today: two.2017-7-23 14:09:57
Two Bogeys in Three Holes for Spieth
A frustrated Spieth taps in for bogey after he misses a par putt at the third hole. Kuchar also bogeys the third to drop down to eight under.
Alex Noren Climbs into Fourth
Fowler's playing partner, Sweden's Alex Noren, moves up to four under with a birdie at the ninth hole. He's put himself in good position right now for a top-five finish.
Fowler Converts Long Birdie Putt
Fowler makes the turn at two under after he knocks down a long birdie putt at the ninth hole.
Another Birdie for Spieth!