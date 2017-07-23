    Open Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Results and Analysis

    12:30pm UTC Jul 23, 2017Southport, England
    Joe Tansey

    Jordan Spieth's quest for his third major championship continues on Sunday in the final round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. The American holds a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar heading into the final 18 holes of the competition. Spieth and Kuchar are set to tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET. There are plenty of big names beneath the two Americans on the leaderboard ready to pounce on any errors. Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson will tee off together at 9 a.m. ET, while Hideki Matsuyama and Branden Grace go off at 9:10 a.m. ET. U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is within striking distance as well and he'll be in the penultimate group at 9:20 a.m. ET.

    1. Clock Icon19 minutes ago

      British Open Final Rd 7-23-2017

      Spieth Becomes Youngest American to Win the Open

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

    2. Clock Iconan hour ago

    3. Clock Iconan hour ago

    4. Clock Iconan hour ago

    6. Clock Iconan hour ago

      Kuchar Finishes with Bogey

      Kuchar places second at The Open at nine under.

    7. Clock Iconan hour ago

      Kuchar in the Bunker

      As Spieth's ball sits on the 18th green, Kuchar flies his approach shot into the bunker. All that's left for Spieth to do is finish up and put both of his hands on the Claret Jug.

    8. Clock Icon5:27 pm

    9. Clock Icon5:25 pm

      Spieth Birdies the 17th As Well!

      Spieth heads to the 18th hole with a two-stroke lead over Kuchar after a birdie at the 17th.

    11. Clock Icon5:24 pm

      Kuchar Sinks a Birdie Putt!

      Kuchar moves to 10 under with a terrific birdie putt on the 17th green. The pressure is on Spieth to cleanly hit his putts now.

    12. Clock Icon5:14 pm

    13. Clock Icon5:10 pm

    14. Clock Icon5:06 pm

      Another Birdie for Spieth!

    16. Clock Icon5:01 pm

    17. Clock Icon4:56 pm

    18. Clock Icon4:54 pm

      Spieth Eagles the 15th Hole!

      What a remarkable turnaround by Jordan Spieth! He holes a brilliant eagle putt on the 15th green to move one stroke ahead of Kuchar at 10 under.

    19. Clock Icon4:52 pm

      Cabrera Bello Finishes at Five Under

      Cabrera Bello just misses his birdie putt at the 18th hole and remains at five under. He'll finish in a tie for fourth with McIlroy.

    21. Clock Icon4:49 pm

    22. Clock Icon4:42 pm

    23. Clock Icon4:42 pm

      Unbelievable!

      With four holes remaining, Kuchar and Spieth are tied once again at eight under.

    24. Clock Icon4:39 pm

    26. Clock Icon4:35 pm

      Kuchar Is the New Leader

      After all of that, Kuchar only leads by one stroke over Spieth, who made bogey at the 13th.

    27. Clock Icon4:34 pm

      McIlroy Finishes with a Par

      McIlroy fails to get up to six under and finishes in fourth place at five under. Not a bad tournament for McIlroy, but his major drought also continues.

    28. Clock Icon4:32 pm

    29. Clock Icon4:30 pm

      Cabrera Bello Moves to Five Under

      Things are getting interesting ahead of the leading group as Cabrera Bello birdies the 17th hole. He needs a birdie on the 18th hole to tie Li for the clubhouse lead.

    31. Clock Icon4:28 pm

    32. Clock Icon4:25 pm

    33. Clock Icon4:24 pm

    34. Clock Icon4:18 pm

    36. Clock Icon4:17 pm

    37. Clock Icon4:15 pm

      Rory's Not Dead Yet!

      McIlroy leaps over the pack at four under with an eagle at the 17th hole. He's now at five under with one hole left to play.

    38. Clock Icon4:11 pm

    39. Clock Icon4:10 pm

    41. Clock Icon4:09 pm

      Crowded Bunch at Four Under

      There are three players still on course at four under. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Alex Noren and Branden Grace have a few holes left to reach Li's mark at six under. Southgate and Leishman are already in the clubhouse at four under.

    42. Clock Icon4:03 pm

      Just in Case We Need This for Later

    43. Clock Icon4:01 pm

      Pars for the Leaders at No. 12

      We remain tied after the par-three 12th hole as Kuchar and Spieth tap in for par. Unless both players drop two shots each in the final six holes, the title will be won by one of these two.

    44. Clock Icon3:53 pm

    46. Clock Icon3:50 pm

      So Close for Kuchar!

      Kuchar misses his birdie putt at the 11th hole by just a few inches as the ball rolls to the right of the cup.

    47. Clock Icon3:45 pm

      So Much for Rory's Potential Surge

      McIlroy can't find his ball off the 15th tee and then hits his provisional shot into the bunker. He won't be at four under for much longer and that should end his quest for the title.

    48. Clock Icon3:39 pm

      Still Tied After 10

      Both players survive errant tee shots to record pars on the 10th hole. Next up is the par-four 11th hole. Kuchar has three pars and Spieth has two pars and one birdie there this week.

    49. Clock Icon3:32 pm

    51. Clock Icon3:24 pm

    52. Clock Icon3:24 pm

      All Tied Up After Nine Holes!

      Spieth misses a short par putt at the ninth hole to drop down to eight under. Kuchar moves back up to eight under with a birdie and we head to the back nine tied up.

    53. Clock Icon3:21 pm

    54. Clock Icon3:13 pm

      Spieth Remains Two Shots Ahead

      Spieth takes his two-shot lead to the ninth hole. He's responded well after his disaster start on the first four holes.

    56. Clock Icon3:05 pm

      Southgate and Leishman Finish Strong

      Matthew Southgate and Marc Leishman end their rounds at four under. Both players shot 65 in the final round to move into a tie for fourth on the leaderboard.

    57. Clock Icon2:58 pm

    58. Clock Icon2:54 pm

      Here Comes Rory?

      McIlroy birdies the 11th hole to move up to four under. He's only five shots back of Spieth right now.

    59. Clock Icon2:51 pm

    61. Clock Icon2:47 pm

      Spieth Now Ahead by Two

      Kuchar finds the bunker in front of the green and his par putt comes up short to move him down to seven under. Spieth remains steady and records a par to remain at nine under.

    62. Clock Icon2:40 pm

    63. Clock Icon2:33 pm

    64. Clock Icon2:31 pm

      Spieth Regains the Lead

      Spieth gains some confidence back with a birdie at the fifth hole. Kuchar's birdie putt runs long and he settles for par.

    66. Clock Icon2:29 pm

      McIlroy Birdies the Ninth

      McIlroy knocks in a birdie putt at the ninth hole to make the turn at three under. If he improves on the back nine, McIlroy could put himself in the picture for the Claret Jug.

    67. Clock Icon2:25 pm

    68. Clock Icon2:18 pm

      We Have a Tie for the Lead!

      Spieth's par putt at the fourth hole rolls to the right of the cup. He walks in frustration over to the ball and taps in for bogey. Kuchar taps in for par to remain at eight under.

    69. Clock Icon2:14 pm

    71. Clock Icon2:10 pm

    72. Clock Icon2:10 pm

      Two Bogeys in Three Holes for Spieth

      A frustrated Spieth taps in for bogey after he misses a par putt at the third hole. Kuchar also bogeys the third to drop down to eight under.

    73. Clock Icon2:07 pm

      Alex Noren Climbs into Fourth

      Fowler's playing partner, Sweden's Alex Noren, moves up to four under with a birdie at the ninth hole. He's put himself in good position right now for a top-five finish.

    74. Clock Icon2:05 pm

      Fowler Converts Long Birdie Putt

      Fowler makes the turn at two under after he knocks down a long birdie putt at the ninth hole.