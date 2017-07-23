Copy Link Icon

Open Championship 2017 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Results and Analysis

Southport, England

Jordan Spieth's quest for his third major championship continues on Sunday in the final round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale Golf Club. The American holds a three-shot lead over Matt Kuchar heading into the final 18 holes of the competition. Spieth and Kuchar are set to tee off at 9:30 a.m. ET. There are plenty of big names beneath the two Americans on the leaderboard ready to pounce on any errors. Dustin Johnson and Henrik Stenson will tee off together at 9 a.m. ET, while Hideki Matsuyama and Branden Grace go off at 9:10 a.m. ET. U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is within striking distance as well and he'll be in the penultimate group at 9:20 a.m. ET.