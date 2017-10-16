    Astros vs. Yankees: Live Updates and Score for ALCS Game 3

    Houston Astros
    12:08am UTC Oct 17, 2017New York
    Brian J. Pedersen

    The New York Yankees returned home where they have played their best ball all season and responded with an 8-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. CC Sabathia threw six scoreless innings while Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge each hit three run home runs for the Yankees.

    1. Clock Icon3:35 am

      Yankees Win!

      Jose Altuve grounds into a game-ending double play and New York takes Game 3 by an 8-1 score. Now down 2-1 in the American League Championship Series, Game 4 is at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.

    2. Clock Icon3:33 am

      End of the Shutout

      Tommy Kahnle walks in a run, Alex Bregman's patience getting Marwin Gonzalez home. Bases loaded with one out for Jose Altuve, Houston down 8-1.

      One Down

      Kahnle strikes out Springer on a pitch outside.

    4. Clock Icon3:27 am

      Bases Loaded ...

      Marwin Gonzalez singles off Tommy Kahnle to load them with no outs for George Springer.

      Quick Hook

      Joe Girardi not messing around, he jumps out of the dugout to pull Dellin Betances after a second walk.

    9. Clock Icon3:20 am

      Pinch Hitter

      Derek Fisher hitting for Josh Reddick.

      Betances continuing to struggle. Pitching coach Larry Rothschild out there to talk to his reliever.

    12. Clock Icon3:19 am

      After leading the AL with more than 5.5 runs per game during the regular season.

    13. Clock Icon3:16 am

      To the Ninth

      It'll be Dellin Betances for the Yankees against Marwin Gonzalez, Josh Reddick and Cameron Maybin.

    14. Clock Icon3:08 am

      1-2-3 for Houston

      Astros down to three outs in this one. On to Game 4?

    17. Clock Icon3:02 am

    18. Clock Icon2:55 am

      Nothing in the Seventh for Yankees

      That's three perfect innings for Houston's Collin McHugh. Maybe he should have started ...

      Quiet Night for Altuve

      The AL batting leader is 0-for-3 with a walk after fielder's choice to end the seventh.

    22. Clock Icon2:39 am

      Cameron Maybin reaches to open the seventh. Not ideal for a reliever's first batter.

    24. Clock Icon2:35 am

      Doing His Job

      Collin McHugh has thrown two scoreless innings since entering in the fifth. No lead-passing for the Yankees.

    27. Clock Icon2:32 am

    28. Clock Icon2:29 am

      Six Shutout Innings for CC Sabathia

      Sabathia has thrown 99 pitches, his third-most of the season and most since throwing 102 pitches over six innings in an Aug. 31 win over Boston.

    31. Clock Icon2:25 am

      Airmail

      Houston has runners on first and third with two out for Marwin Gonzalez.

    32. Clock Icon2:20 am

      Moving Up

      CC Sabathia's strikeout of Yuli Gurriel is the 120th of his career in the postseason, tied with Curt Schilling for 10th-most.

      Sabathia is at 85 pitches and counting.

    34. Clock Icon2:16 am

      Ricochet Single

      Carlos Correa is on to lead off the first after his ball up the middle goes off Didi Gregorius' glove and over to Starlin Castro at second. No throw.

    36. Clock Icon2:12 am

      Yankees Quiet in the Fifth

      McHugh induces a grounder to short and two fly balls to right.

    37. Clock Icon2:11 am

    38. Clock Icon2:09 am

    39. Clock Icon2:08 am

      Third Pitcher for Astros

      Right-hander Collin McHugh starts the fifth. He was 5-2 in 12 starts during the regular season but hadn't appeared in a postseason game (he wasn't on the ALDS roster) until tonight.

    41. Clock Icon2:06 am

    42. Clock Icon2:05 am

      Sabathia Thru Five

      After allowing the Springer single he gets Bregman to pop out down the right field line and then Jose Altuve (who is 0 for 2 with a walk) grounds to third for a force at the bag.

    43. Clock Icon2:02 am

      Two On, One Out for Astros

      Now is the time for Houston to try and make a game of it. Josh Reddick walked to lead off the fifth and George Springer just singled to center.

      Alex Bregman up, then Jose Altuve.

    44. Clock Icon2:01 am

      Not Just a Slugger

      Aaron Judge's three-run home run is going to get the most attention, but he's also made two great defensive plays. He just dove in short right field to rob Cameron Maybin.

    46. Clock Icon1:55 am

    47. Clock Icon1:55 am

      Textbook 3-4-1 Putout

      Didi Gregorius grounds sharply to first, off Marwin Gonzalez's glove and over him into short right field. But that's where Jose Altuve picks up the ball and flips it backhand to pitcher Will Harris to get Gregorius just in time.

      He's a freaking wizard.

    48. Clock Icon1:53 am

      Lot of bad luck for Morton tonight.

    49. Clock Icon1:51 am

    51. Clock Icon1:50 am

      Aaron Judge ropes a line drive into the first row in left field for a three-run homer. The Yankees' second three-run jack of the game.

    52. Clock Icon1:48 am

      A curve ball in the dirt gets past Evan Gattis and allows Todd Frazier to score. Ruled a wild pitch.

      5-0 Yankees

    53. Clock Icon1:44 am

    54. Clock Icon1:44 am

      Suspect defense, shaky pitching. Not the best combo. And Charlie Morton is going to get pulled after 3.2 innings.

    56. Clock Icon1:43 am

      Plunked and Loaded

      Charlie Morton hits Brett Gardner on the left knee. That loads the bases for Aaron Judge.

    57. Clock Icon1:43 am

    58. Clock Icon1:42 am

      4-0 Yankees!

      Chase Headley singles up the middle, scoring Greg Bird. Jose Altuve fielded the ball in short center field but the shift didn't allow for a throw anywhere.

    59. Clock Icon1:41 am

      Charlie Morton is about to throw his 70th pitch here in the fourth.

    61. Clock Icon1:39 am

      Frazier draws a walk, Houston didn't want him to accidentally hit another home run.

    62. Clock Icon1:36 am

      Deep ... But Playable

      Aaron Hicks flies to the warning track in right for the second out, allowing Greg Bird to tag and go to third.

    63. Clock Icon1:28 am

      Houston LF Cameron Maybin pulls up on a fly ball down the left field line that bounces on the dirt (in fair territory) and into the stands for a leadoff ground-rule double.

    64. Clock Icon1:26 am

    66. Clock Icon1:24 am

    67. Clock Icon1:23 am

      Seven Pitches, Three Outs

      CC Sabathia makes quick work of the Astros in the fourth, getting some defensive help from Aaron Judge along the way.

    68. Clock Icon1:22 am

    69. Clock Icon1:22 am

      Aaron Judge Flashes the Leather

      Judge smacks into the right field wall as he hauls in a fly out by Yuli Gurriel to open the fourth.

    71. Clock Icon1:17 am

      To the Fourth

      Alex Bregman fields a soft grounder up the third base line by Gary Sanchez and throws him out to end the bottom of the third.

    72. Clock Icon1:15 am

      And that's what the replay officials ruled as well. Two outs with Aaron Judge at second for Gary Sanchez.

    73. Clock Icon1:14 am

      Altuve With the Leather

      Jose Altuve dives up the middle to snare a grounder from Didi Gregorius and throws to first just in time to get him. But the first base umpire says Marwin Gonzalez pulled his foot off the bag.

      Replay time!

    74. Clock Icon1:13 am

      Progress?

      Aaron Judge had his 20th strikeout of the postseason in the first inning. In the third he draws his seventh walk of the playoffs.