Astros vs. Yankees: Live Updates and Score for ALCS Game 3
Houston AstrosvsNew York Yankees
The New York Yankees returned home where they have played their best ball all season and responded with an 8-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. CC Sabathia threw six scoreless innings while Todd Frazier and Aaron Judge each hit three run home runs for the Yankees.
Yankees Win!
Jose Altuve grounds into a game-ending double play and New York takes Game 3 by an 8-1 score. Now down 2-1 in the American League Championship Series, Game 4 is at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday.
End of the Shutout
Tommy Kahnle walks in a run, Alex Bregman's patience getting Marwin Gonzalez home. Bases loaded with one out for Jose Altuve, Houston down 8-1.
One Down
Kahnle strikes out Springer on a pitch outside.
Bases Loaded ...
Marwin Gonzalez singles off Tommy Kahnle to load them with no outs for George Springer.
Daren Willman @darenw
Dellin Betances pitch chart tonight... https://t.co/fFWFNv7fvV2017-10-17 03:24:34
Erik Boland @eboland11
Betances booed off the mound after walking first two batters of the ninth. Kahnle on.2017-10-17 03:23:57
Pinch Hitter
Derek Fisher hitting for Josh Reddick.
Betances continuing to struggle. Pitching coach Larry Rothschild out there to talk to his reliever.
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Four-pitch walk by Betances to start the ninth. Jaime Garcia warming up.2017-10-17 03:19:54
After leading the AL with more than 5.5 runs per game during the regular season.
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
For all the talk about the Yankees' offensive struggles in this series, the Astros have now scored four runs over three games.2017-10-17 03:19:10
To the Ninth
It'll be Dellin Betances for the Yankees against Marwin Gonzalez, Josh Reddick and Cameron Maybin.
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart
The Astros will fall to 6-9 all-time in Game 3s when this is over. They are 5-7 all-time in Game 4.2017-10-17 03:08:29
1-2-3 for Houston
Astros down to three outs in this one. On to Game 4?
To the Wall ... But an Out
Carlos Correa ends a 10-pitch at-bat against Adam Warren by flying to the warning track in center.
Nothing in the Seventh for Yankees
That's three perfect innings for Houston's Collin McHugh. Maybe he should have started ...
Houston Astros @astros
#Yankees 8, #Astros 0 | Mid 7 https://t.co/EPENF8iH4I2017-10-17 02:44:11
Quiet Night for Altuve
The AL batting leader is 0-for-3 with a walk after fielder's choice to end the seventh.
Fifth Astros Walk
Cameron Maybin reaches to open the seventh. Not ideal for a reliever's first batter.
Adam Warren starts the seventh for the Yankees, replacing CC Sabathia. Sabathia allowed three hits with four walks and five strikeouts over six innings.
Katie Sharp @ktsharp
Yankees with 7 straight postseason home starts of 2 ER or fewer: CC Sabathia (2009-17) Whitey Ford (1955-62)2017-10-17 02:35:26
Doing His Job
Collin McHugh has thrown two scoreless innings since entering in the fifth. No lead-passing for the Yankees.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Adam Warren throwing in the bullpen for the Yankees.2017-10-17 02:31:41
Chris Fallica @chrisfallica
With an 8-0 lead and CC likely done for night, it seems like a good time to get Betances some work to try and get him on track2017-10-17 02:28:03
Six Shutout Innings for CC Sabathia
Sabathia has thrown 99 pitches, his third-most of the season and most since throwing 102 pitches over six innings in an Aug. 31 win over Boston.
Airmail
Didi Gregorius fields a routine grounder that should have been the third out but instead he fires it over Greg Bird at first base. Looked like he lost his footing.
Houston has runners on first and third with two out for Marwin Gonzalez.
Moving Up
CC Sabathia's strikeout of Yuli Gurriel is the 120th of his career in the postseason, tied with Curt Schilling for 10th-most.
Sabathia is at 85 pitches and counting.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Chad Green throwing in the NYY bullpen.2017-10-17 02:17:51
Ricochet Single
Carlos Correa is on to lead off the first after his ball up the middle goes off Didi Gregorius' glove and over to Starlin Castro at second. No throw.
Yankees Quiet in the Fifth
McHugh induces a grounder to short and two fly balls to right.
MLB GIFS @MLBGIFs
How good is @thejudge44? Ask Jeeves. #ALCS https://t.co/UCAbrpLTpK2017-10-17 02:11:02
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Yankees have scored 25 runs with 2 outs this postseason. For context, the Cubs scored 23 runs with 2 outs in the 2016 postseason.2017-10-17 02:08:54
Third Pitcher for Astros
Right-hander Collin McHugh starts the fifth. He was 5-2 in 12 starts during the regular season but hadn't appeared in a postseason game (he wasn't on the ALDS roster) until tonight.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Two marriage proposals on the screen at Yankee Stadium. Giant screams of "Noooooooo!" coming from the stands. I love New York.2017-10-17 02:05:58
Sabathia Thru Five
After allowing the Springer single he gets Bregman to pop out down the right field line and then Jose Altuve (who is 0 for 2 with a walk) grounds to third for a force at the bag.
Two On, One Out for Astros
Now is the time for Houston to try and make a game of it. Josh Reddick walked to lead off the fifth and George Springer just singled to center.
Alex Bregman up, then Jose Altuve.
Not Just a Slugger
Aaron Judge's three-run home run is going to get the most attention, but he's also made two great defensive plays. He just dove in short right field to rob Cameron Maybin.
MLB @MLB
After four, it's all @Yankees at The Stadium. They lead, 8-0. https://t.co/BIkUEdQYWA #ALCS https://t.co/teTPztbsKK2017-10-17 01:55:16
Textbook 3-4-1 Putout
Didi Gregorius grounds sharply to first, off Marwin Gonzalez's glove and over him into short right field. But that's where Jose Altuve picks up the ball and flips it backhand to pitcher Will Harris to get Gregorius just in time.
He's a freaking wizard.
Lot of bad luck for Morton tonight.
Andrew Simon @AndrewSimonMLB
Morton looked about as good as a pitcher could possibly look while getting charged with 7 ER in 3.2 IP.2017-10-17 01:53:09
Daren Willman @darenw
Aaron Judge with the laser HR https://t.co/ilv7kgUkyP2017-10-17 01:51:01
Aaron Judge ropes a line drive into the first row in left field for a three-run homer. The Yankees' second three-run jack of the game.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Welcome to the ALCS, Aaron Judge. 8-0 Yankees.2017-10-17 01:50:05
A curve ball in the dirt gets past Evan Gattis and allows Todd Frazier to score. Ruled a wild pitch.
5-0 Yankees
Jenny Dial Creech @jennydialcreech
Welp.... #Astros2017-10-17 01:47:59
Jake Kaplan @jakemkaplan
Will Harris will face Aaron Judge with the bases loaded and two outs.2017-10-17 01:44:23
Suspect defense, shaky pitching. Not the best combo. And Charlie Morton is going to get pulled after 3.2 innings.
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
Not the #Astros’ sharpest inning.2017-10-17 01:43:53
Plunked and Loaded
Charlie Morton hits Brett Gardner on the left knee. That loads the bases for Aaron Judge.
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
The @Yankees first hit by a DH in the postseason gives them a run! Chase Headley with an infield RBI single for the 4-0 lead.2017-10-17 01:42:30
4-0 Yankees!
Chase Headley singles up the middle, scoring Greg Bird. Jose Altuve fielded the ball in short center field but the shift didn't allow for a throw anywhere.
Charlie Morton is about to throw his 70th pitch here in the fourth.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Astros' bullpen goes to work.2017-10-17 01:41:34
Frazier draws a walk, Houston didn't want him to accidentally hit another home run.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Astros pitch around Frazier. And now Chase Headley will likely get a whole lot of breaking balls. Two outs, two on.2017-10-17 01:38:55
Deep ... But Playable
Aaron Hicks flies to the warning track in right for the second out, allowing Greg Bird to tag and go to third.
Houston LF Cameron Maybin pulls up on a fly ball down the left field line that bounces on the dirt (in fair territory) and into the stands for a leadoff ground-rule double.
Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart
What the2017-10-17 01:28:08
Paul Severino @SeverinoMLB
People want to move the RF wall back at Yankee Stadium. Judge just did it.2017-10-17 01:21:19
Jon Morosi @jonmorosi
Yankee Stadium wall being sent for precautionary X-Rays after colliding with Aaron Judge. Status update forthcoming. @MLB2017-10-17 01:22:14
Seven Pitches, Three Outs
CC Sabathia makes quick work of the Astros in the fourth, getting some defensive help from Aaron Judge along the way.
Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer
Can Aaron Judge play TE for the Giants once the season is over?2017-10-17 01:22:11
Aaron Judge Flashes the Leather
Judge smacks into the right field wall as he hauls in a fly out by Yuli Gurriel to open the fourth.
Brian Pedersen @realBJP
That poor wall #ALCS20172017-10-17 01:21:01
To the Fourth
Alex Bregman fields a soft grounder up the third base line by Gary Sanchez and throws him out to end the bottom of the third.
And that's what the replay officials ruled as well. Two outs with Aaron Judge at second for Gary Sanchez.
Jenny Dial Creech @jennydialcreech
That's an out. #Astros2017-10-17 01:14:42
Altuve With the Leather
Jose Altuve dives up the middle to snare a grounder from Didi Gregorius and throws to first just in time to get him. But the first base umpire says Marwin Gonzalez pulled his foot off the bag.
Replay time!
Progress?
Aaron Judge had his 20th strikeout of the postseason in the first inning. In the third he draws his seventh walk of the playoffs.
Quick Hook
Joe Girardi not messing around, he jumps out of the dugout to pull Dellin Betances after a second walk.