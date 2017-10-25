    Astros vs. Dodgers: Live Updates and Score for World Series Game 2

    Houston Astros
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    12:09am UTC Oct 26, 2017 Los Angeles
    The Houston Astros will turn to Justin Verlander in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Verlander is a perfect 9-0 since joining the Astros, who are hoping he continues that hot streak to even the series at one win apiece. Los Angeles earned a 3-1 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday behind an 11-strikeout performance from Clayton Kershaw. Chris Taylor and Justin Turner both smacked home runs to lift the Dodgers. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill will start for Los Angeles in Game 2.

      Astros Strike First

      What a fortunate bounce for the Dodgers, too.

      Springer would've easily scored from first had the ball bounced past Joc Pederson in left field, and there's no guarantee it would've only been a triple for Alex Bregman.

      Astros 0, Dodgers 0 (End 2nd Inning)

      Hill Mows Down the Astros

      Two more strikeouts for Hill in that half-inning.

      Astros 0, Dodgers 0 (End 1st Inning)

      Following that walk to Springer, Hill and Verlander combined to record six straight outs.

      Let's go to inning No. 2.

      New Place, Same Results?

      Verlander opens his night with a strikeout.

      Hill Settles in

      Springer never advanced following the leadoff walk.

      Springer on Early

      Great opening at-bat for Houston.

      Underway in LA

      George Springer leads off for Houston.

      Baseball Can Wait

      We're enjoying the legend.

      Game 2 Coming Up Next!

      Rich Hill's World Series Debut

      Starting Lineups

      Game 2 Pitching Matchup

      High Praise for Altuve

      Astros Needs Road Bats

