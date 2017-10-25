Astros vs. Dodgers: Live Updates and Score for World Series Game 2
Houston AstrosvsLos Angeles Dodgers
The Houston Astros will turn to Justin Verlander in Game 2 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday. Verlander is a perfect 9-0 since joining the Astros, who are hoping he continues that hot streak to even the series at one win apiece. Los Angeles earned a 3-1 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday behind an 11-strikeout performance from Clayton Kershaw. Chris Taylor and Justin Turner both smacked home runs to lift the Dodgers. Left-handed pitcher Rich Hill will start for Los Angeles in Game 2.
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Astros lead 1-0, and the Dodgers are insanely lucky Chris Taylor's ill-advised dive kicked off his hat's bill and right to Joc Pederson.2017-10-26 00:57:02
Astros 0, Dodgers 0 (End 2nd Inning)
Houston Astros @astros
That's four through two. #EarnHistory https://t.co/ZIPLSIR0fk2017-10-26 00:51:13
Jon Weisman @jonweisman
Verlander bringing his K game.2017-10-26 00:46:32
Hill Mows Down the Astros
Two more strikeouts for Hill in that half-inning.
Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer
I love watching Rich Hill curveballs go from looking like they're headed to the backstop to being in the strike zone.2017-10-26 00:40:42
Astros 0, Dodgers 0 (End 1st Inning)
Following that walk to Springer, Hill and Verlander combined to record six straight outs.
Let's go to inning No. 2.
New Place, Same Results?
Verlander opens his night with a strikeout.
Jake Kaplan @jakemkaplan
This is Justin Verlander's first career start at Dodger Stadium.2017-10-26 00:27:57
Hill Settles in
Springer never advanced following the leadoff walk.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
That 3-1 pitch to Bregman was the turning point in that inning. Could've been Ball 4, nobody out; instead, nothing for HOU in 1st.2017-10-26 00:27:32
Springer on Early
Great opening at-bat for Houston.
Brian T. Smith @ChronBrianSmith
Springer works count, draws leadoff walk. That didn't happen in Game 1. #Astros2017-10-26 00:20:31
Underway in LA
George Springer leads off for Houston.
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Astros look to tie things up against the Dodgers. Game 2 up next! #WorldSeries https://t.co/jTGGnPGpJR2017-10-25 23:59:30
Baseball Can Wait
We're enjoying the legend.
James Wagner @ByJamesWagner
Vin Scully has the entirety of Dodger Stadium transfixed. He's got a mic & he's throwing out the first pitch. He's telling joke after joke.2017-10-26 00:09:54
Game 2 Coming Up Next!
MLB @MLB
We’re ready. Are you? #WorldSeries https://t.co/EPwQfHT1VF2017-10-26 00:00:46
- October 25, 2017
Rich Hill's World Series Debut
Baseball Reference @baseball_ref
Rich Hill is the 6th pitcher since 2000 to make his first WS start at age-37 or older. One of them was a little better than the others https://t.co/elYSJbF7KI2017-10-25 23:55:07
Starting Lineups
MLB Lineups @mlblineups
#WorldSeries Game 2 is just around the corner. Here are tonight's squads. https://t.co/rlyfsb763u https://t.co/z7fUdYrg4u2017-10-25 20:36:48
Game 2 Pitching Matchup
Houston Astros @astros
Today’s key matchup for Game 2. 🔑 https://t.co/5v7A41Wf7L2017-10-25 23:31:14
High Praise for Altuve
Scott Miller @ScottMillerBbl
Hank Aaron on Jose Altuve winning Aaron Award: “There are not many players I’d pay to see but I’d pay to see Altuve.”2017-10-25 23:09:37
Astros Needs Road Bats
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
The Astros are averaging nearly 3 runs per game less when on the road this postseason compared to home games. https://t.co/WAzDoM9FV52017-10-25 22:31:00
- via Bleacher Report
Astros Strike First
What a fortunate bounce for the Dodgers, too.
Springer would've easily scored from first had the ball bounced past Joc Pederson in left field, and there's no guarantee it would've only been a triple for Alex Bregman.