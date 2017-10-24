    Astros vs. Dodgers: Live Updates and Score for World Series Game 1

    Houston Astros
    vs
    Los Angeles Dodgers

    12:09am UTC Oct 25, 2017Los Angeles
    Joe Tansey

    The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers begin the 2017 World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Astros, who are searching for their first-ever World Series title. Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers, who are looking for their first championship since 1988. The big news entering Game 1 is the health of Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who is in the starting lineup after missing the NLCS.

    1. Clock Icon7 minutes ago

      Pitching Change

    2. Clock Icon11 minutes ago

    3. Clock Icon16 minutes ago

      Kershaw dominant through seven

      McCann's flyout to center ends the top of the seventh. Kershaw receives handshakes and hugs in the dugout after he records the third out. It looks like Dave Roberts could be going to his dominant bullpen to close the game.

    4. Clock Icon22 minutes ago

    6. Clock Icon27 minutes ago

      Home Run!

      Turner launches a home run into the left field bleachers to put the Dodgers up 3-1!

    7. Clock Icon30 minutes ago

      Taylor walks with two outs

      Keuchel issues his first walk of the night to Taylor with two outs in the sixth. Can Turner take advantage of the mistake and put the Dodgers ahead?

    8. Clock Icon36 minutes ago

      Another 1-2-3 inning for Kershaw

      The Astros hitters don't stand a chance against Kershaw in this current form. The lefthander has struck out 11 batters on 73 pitches. He's due up second after Barnes in the bottom half of the sixth.

    9. Clock Icon39 minutes ago

      Rough Night for the Astros Leadoff Hitter

    11. Clock Icon40 minutes ago

      Kershaw Up to 10 Strikeouts!

    12. Clock Icon44 minutes ago

      Third double play for Keuchel!

      After Seager singles to center, Keuchel gets Forsythe to ground into a 5-4-3 double play. Keuchel has forced three double plays in five innings. We're still tied 1-1 heading to the sixth.

    13. Clock Iconan hour ago

    14. Clock Iconan hour ago

    16. Clock Iconan hour ago

      Astros 1, Dodgers 1 (End 4th)

      Keuchel has settled into a rhythm since giving up the leadoff home run to Taylor. The lefthander has given up three hits and only has one strikeout on 44 pitches.

    17. Clock Icon1:12 am

    18. Clock Icon1:06 am

      Kershaw strikes out the side

      After Bregman starts the fourth with a homer, Kershaw sets down Altuve. Correa and Gurriel on strikes. Kershaw is now up to eight strikeouts on 51 pitches in four innings.

    19. Clock Icon1:03 am

    21. Clock Icon1:00 am

      Home Run!

      Alex Bregman leads off the fourth with a solo home run over the left field fence!

    22. Clock Icon12:57 am

      Double Play Ends the Third

      The Dodgers have a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth.

    23. Clock Icon12:54 am

    24. Clock Icon12:49 am

      Five strikeouts for Kershaw

      After the single by Reddick, Keuchel pops a bunt foul with two strikes and Springer goes down swining to boost Kershaw's strikeout total to five. Austin Barnes, Kershaw and Taylor are due up in the third for the Dodgers.

    26. Clock Icon12:44 am

      Reddick Gets the First Houston Hit

    27. Clock Icon12:41 am

    28. Clock Icon12:39 am

      Easy inning for Keuchel

      Kike Hernandez leads off the bottom of the second with a single, but that's quickly erased by a double play. Keuchel then gets Logan Forsythe to fly out to conclude the second frame.

    29. Clock Icon12:31 am

      Six outs in 19 pitches for Kershaw

      Kershaw looks like he's in the zone early on. He's retired all six batters he's faced in an efficient 19 pitches.

    31. Clock Icon12:25 am

      Dodgers 1, Astros 0 (End 1st)

      Keuchel settles down after conceding the home run to Taylor as he strikes out Justin Turner and gets Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig to ground out.

    32. Clock Icon