Astros vs. Dodgers: Live Updates and Score for World Series Game 1
Houston AstrosvsLos Angeles Dodgers
The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers begin the 2017 World Series on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium. Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Astros, who are searching for their first-ever World Series title. Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers, who are looking for their first championship since 1988. The big news entering Game 1 is the health of Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, who is in the starting lineup after missing the NLCS.
Jake Kaplan @jakemkaplan
Dallas Keuchel is done after 6 2/3 innings. Here comes Brad Peacock.2017-10-25 02:07:00
Andy McCullough @McCulloughTimes
The Dodgers will have Brandon Morrow and Kenley Jansen lined up for the final six outs. They are in a good spot.2017-10-25 01:57:35
Kershaw dominant through seven
McCann's flyout to center ends the top of the seventh. Kershaw receives handshakes and hugs in the dugout after he records the third out. It looks like Dave Roberts could be going to his dominant bullpen to close the game.
MLB @MLB
Take a good look. #WorldSeries https://t.co/9x847WLghN2017-10-25 01:51:08
Home Run!
Turner launches a home run into the left field bleachers to put the Dodgers up 3-1!
Taylor walks with two outs
Keuchel issues his first walk of the night to Taylor with two outs in the sixth. Can Turner take advantage of the mistake and put the Dodgers ahead?
Another 1-2-3 inning for Kershaw
The Astros hitters don't stand a chance against Kershaw in this current form. The lefthander has struck out 11 batters on 73 pitches. He's due up second after Barnes in the bottom half of the sixth.
Rough Night for the Astros Leadoff Hitter
Jake Kaplan @jakemkaplan
George Springer is 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Clayton Kershaw tonight.2017-10-25 01:34:36
Kershaw Up to 10 Strikeouts!
Bob Nightengale @BNightengale
That was Clayton Kershaw's 10th strikeout. The last #Dodgers pitcher with 10 or more in a World Series game? Sandy Koufax, Game 7, 19652017-10-25 01:33:16
Third double play for Keuchel!
After Seager singles to center, Keuchel gets Forsythe to ground into a 5-4-3 double play. Keuchel has forced three double plays in five innings. We're still tied 1-1 heading to the sixth.
Zachary D. Rymer @zachrymer
Clayton Kershaw already has nine strikeouts in five innings. Most vs. the Astros this year was 10, by Corey Kluber and Aaron Nola.2017-10-25 01:24:29
Jeff Passan @JeffPassan
Clayton Kershaw drops down three-quarters to punch out Josh Reddick. He needed six pitches to get three outs in the fifth.2017-10-25 01:19:38
Astros 1, Dodgers 1 (End 4th)
Keuchel has settled into a rhythm since giving up the leadoff home run to Taylor. The lefthander has given up three hits and only has one strikeout on 44 pitches.
Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN
Dallas Keuchel: 11 outs, 39 pitches.2017-10-25 01:12:00
Kershaw strikes out the side
After Bregman starts the fourth with a homer, Kershaw sets down Altuve. Correa and Gurriel on strikes. Kershaw is now up to eight strikeouts on 51 pitches in four innings.
Scott Miller @ScottMillerBbl
That was 7th HR Kershaw allowed this postseason in 20 IP. Also: He's surrendered HR in 9 consecutive starts.2017-10-25 01:02:43
Home Run!
Alex Bregman leads off the fourth with a solo home run over the left field fence!
Double Play Ends the Third
The Dodgers have a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth.
Ryan Fagan @ryanfagan
That's two innings in a row hard-hit line drives by the Dodgers have turned into double plays for the Astros. First Seager, now Taylor.2017-10-25 00:56:49
Tyler Kepner @TylerKepner
Kershaw with 5 Ks among his first 10 batters faced...even more impressive because the Astros hitters had fewest Ks in MLB this season.2017-10-25 00:52:22
Five strikeouts for Kershaw
After the single by Reddick, Keuchel pops a bunt foul with two strikes and Springer goes down swining to boost Kershaw's strikeout total to five. Austin Barnes, Kershaw and Taylor are due up in the third for the Dodgers.
Reddick Gets the First Houston Hit
Andy McCullough @McCulloughTimes
Josh Reddick breaks up Clayton Kershaw's no-hit bid. He makes a good heel.2017-10-25 00:43:39
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
First #WorldSeries pitch to the Dodgers since 1988? 447 feet over the wall https://t.co/RLGHElBitr2017-10-25 00:41:22
Easy inning for Keuchel
Kike Hernandez leads off the bottom of the second with a single, but that's quickly erased by a double play. Keuchel then gets Logan Forsythe to fly out to conclude the second frame.
Six outs in 19 pitches for Kershaw
Kershaw looks like he's in the zone early on. He's retired all six batters he's faced in an efficient 19 pitches.
Dodgers 1, Astros 0 (End 1st)
Keuchel settles down after conceding the home run to Taylor as he strikes out Justin Turner and gets Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig to ground out.
Pitching Change