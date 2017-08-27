Copy Link Icon

49ers vs. Vikings: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction for NFL Preseason 2017

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

Minneapolis

The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will close Week 3 of the preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Thus far, backup rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard has outplayed projected veteran starter Brian Hoyer under center. The coaching staff will also take a look at Eli Harold as the unquestioned starter at linebacker following Ahmad Brooks' release. In his preseason debut, running back Latavius Murray will join Dalvin Cook, who's impressed as a ball-carrier and receiver in the backfield.