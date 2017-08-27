49ers vs. Vikings: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction for NFL Preseason 2017
San Francisco 49ersvsMinnesota Vikings
The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will close Week 3 of the preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Thus far, backup rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard has outplayed projected veteran starter Brian Hoyer under center. The coaching staff will also take a look at Eli Harold as the unquestioned starter at linebacker following Ahmad Brooks' release. In his preseason debut, running back Latavius Murray will join Dalvin Cook, who's impressed as a ball-carrier and receiver in the backfield.
Scoring Recap
Brian Hoyer finds Marquise Goodwin on a 46-yard throw for a score (7-0 49ers)
Hoyer connects with Carlos Hyde on a 24-yard reception for a score (14-0 49ers)
Marshall Koehn drills a 58-yard field goal (14-3 49ers)
Nick Rose connects on a 55-yard field goal (17-3 49ers)
Case Keenum sidearms a 9-yard pass to Rodney Adams for a score (17-10 49ers)
C.J. Beathard finds Raheem Mostert, who scrambles downfield for an 87-yard touchdown reception (24-10 49ers)
Jerick McKinnon returns a kickoff for 108 yards (24-17 49ers)
NFL @NFL
49ers RB @RMos_8Ball takes the screen pass... AND RUNS IT 87 YARDS FOR THE SCORE! #SFvsMIN https://t.co/Weu87ECKNt2017-8-28 02:18:56
Overhand, Sidearm, Just Get It Done!
Case Keenum may be able to close as a pitcher for a minor league squad.
NFL @NFL
Defender in the way? @casekeenum7 sidearms the throw and @rodney_adams87 runs it in for six! #SFvsMIN https://t.co/FtamDGZXz52017-8-28 02:13:10
Nick Rose Drills a 55-Yard Kick Through the Uprights
Koehn still holds the distance crown with a 58-yard field goal, but 55 yards isn't too shabby.
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
The 55-yard field goal by Nick 🌹 is good. #49ers lead 17-3 with 5:32 left in the 3rd quarter. #SFvsMIN2017-8-28 02:03:29
Koehn Hits 58-yarder, Pulls a 47-yarder
Do the Vikings want a strong leg or a more accurate leg?
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Oh, well. There's something to say for consistency. Marshall Koehn wide right from 47 yards.2017-8-28 01:53:04
Marshall Koehn's Backup Career Plan If He's Cut
Marshall Koehn Drills a 58-Yard Field Goal 🙌
Koehn may win the starting kicker position over veteran Kai Forbath with that score.
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Marshall Koehn missed one in practice from 58 yards exactly two weeks ago. He told me he should have made it. He more than made up for it.2017-8-28 01:48:09
Antone Exum with the Heads-Up Play
The Vikings' opportunity defense forces a timely takeaway.
NFL @NFL
Jabari Price knocks the ball loose and @tony_amarachi snags the INT! #SFvsMIN https://t.co/drVeobFjXm2017-8-28 01:53:21
Clean 👍
Thus far, the 49ers have the ideal"dress rehearsal" performance on film.
Eric Branch @Eric_Branch
#49ers penalties first two preseason games: 28 Tonight: 32017-8-28 01:43:24
Maybe Stretch the Field a Bit?
Bradford doesn't have Matthew Stafford's arm, but he's capable of throwing at least seven yards per pass attempt, right?
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
idk i'd argue that sam is definitely performing better than a "6.4 YPA" type quarterback, but he's still not playing well2017-8-28 01:32:05
49ers Lead Going into Halftime
After sleepwalking through the two previous exhibition games, the 49ers offense put together two touchdown drives against a quality defense. Hoyer looks like a starting-caliber quarterback. The Vikings haven't found an answer and go into halftime with zero points.
NFL @NFL
The @49ers take a 14-0 lead into the half! #SFvsMIN https://t.co/cjmI76beMm2017-8-28 01:20:36
Vikings Defense Strikes Back!
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks goes into his third season. He's a major component to the Vikings well-respected defense. The UCLA product covers the field sideline to sideline and occasionally attacks the pocket with aggression.
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
Watch out. @EricKendricks54 bursts through for the sack. #SFvsMIN https://t.co/lC1dKCcL9R2017-8-28 01:17:48
Foster Leads the Team in Tackles, Bowman Is Still Good
If Foster takes lessons from Bowman in the locker room, he'll play in a few Pro Bowls.
Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS
Reuben Foster has six tackles. NaVorro Bowman has four.2017-8-28 01:12:29
Expect to See the Vikings Starters in the 3rd Quarter
Sam Bradford has completed 13-of-17 pass attempts, but he's only moved the ball 82 yards. It's a common criticism of his game. He settles too often for the check-down pass.
Ben Goessling @GoesslingStrib
Vikings' drives with Sam Bradford and company this preseason now up to 10 punts and a field goal.2017-8-28 01:13:10
He Won't Have Any Left If That Continues
It's one thing to hit the open man, but quarterbacks need to throw into open space that doesn't set the receiver up for a wallop. The defenseless receiver argument doesn't hold in all cases.
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
Sam has been throwing receivers into some big hits this preseason2017-8-28 01:09:47
You Can't Ignore Brilliance Even If It Doesn't Count
Sam Bradford evaded the pass rush, moved forward and flicked a pass to Latavius Murray. But yes, it never happened because of rules.
Chris Tomasson @christomasson
Latavius Murray went out of bounds before coming back in for that one. So the best #Vikings play of the night never happened.2017-8-28 01:06:34
He's Going to Be 👌
There's no reason to test Joe Staley's knee, just make sure he's ready for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.
Eric Branch @Eric_Branch
Joe Staley (knee) is still standing on the sideline; not in discomfort, casually chatting with FB Kyle Juszczyk.2017-8-28 00:52:09
Vikings Tweak Offensive Line
The 49ers aggressively attacked the Vikings offensive line for a quarter and a half. Minnesota's coaching staff made some shifts for improved protection.
Andrew Krammer @Andrew_Krammer
Latavius Murray making his #Vikings debut on this drive. Bradford in, OL mixed. Hill at left tackle, Easton at LG, Elflein at C2017-8-28 00:50:39
Nope, Allow Hoyer and His Group to Jell
The 49ers have a new face at quarterback with several new receivers. Now is the time to work on continuity.
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
Last week, the 49ers' starters had to stay in longer because of turnovers. Have they been so efficient this week that they should play less?2017-8-28 00:38:07
Hey Sam Bradford, Throw the Ball Downfield!
It's preseason, you're allowed to air it out, especially on the 3rd-and-long.
Luke Inman @Luke_Spinman
3rd and long 2 yard route 2 yard pass... https://t.co/RBXpmLaTAh2017-8-28 00:44:44
49ers Are Serious About This Dress Rehearsal, Vikings Are Not
For San Francisco, the keyword is execution. For Minnesota's defense, it's confusion.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
#49ers game-planned for the third game. Offense that had five turnovers last week (four in first half) carving up talented #Vikings defense.2017-8-28 00:37:03
Brian Hoyer Is Picture Perfect 📷
Hoyer: 9/9, 152 yards and 2 TDs
NFL @NFL
.@bhoyer7 connects with @elguapo for another @49ers TD! #SFvsMIN https://t.co/rjAJFbvkFz2017-8-28 00:37:44
Take a Deep Breath
49ers left tackle Joe Staley doesn't seem to be in significant pain. He's walking around the sideline. It's likely a precautionary approach.
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
#49ers LT Joe Staley is out with a knee injury.2017-8-28 00:34:16
This Could Go Really Good or Bad
The Vikings offensive line has hurt the team in recent years. A solid front line would significantly help the running back duo featuring Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.
Albert Breer @AlbertBreer
Vikings offensive line = What the team's season hinges on.2017-8-28 00:21:30
Ooops!
The Vikings signed Mike Remmers to take over at right tackle. Arik Armstead dropped Sam Bradford behind the line of scrimmage on a misread.
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
That sack had more to do with Remmers reading and blocking the wrong defender more than a blocking failure2017-8-28 00:21:34
Kyle Shanahan Knows How to Draw 'Em Up!
The 49ers are translating their practices to live action, that's good execution.
Nick Wagoner @nwagoner
Also worth noting, the intermediate connection between Hoyer and Garcon to set up that deep ball has been a practice staple as well.2017-8-28 00:19:08
This Is What Goodwin Does
Goodwin is the deep threat among the 49ers receivers. He beat Darrelle Revis on a long catch-and-run score in the previous season for one of his six touchdown grabs last year.
Eric Branch @Eric_Branch
Length of Marquise Goodwin's six career TDs (regular season): 40, 59, 43, 84, 6 and 67. #49ers2017-8-28 00:18:15
Goodwin Streaks Past the Vikings Defense 💨
Expect to see more regular-season highlights of Goodwin burning defenses deep downfield.
NFL @NFL
🏃💨💨💨 @flashg88dwin is fast. Like, REALLY fast. #SFvsMIN https://t.co/e7Rm5Xhigq2017-8-28 00:23:03
Vikings Left Their Deep Coverage on the Bus
49ers strike on their first offensive drive. Vikings need to tighten up on communication.
Arif Hasan @ArifHasanNFL
Looks like that was a route designed to attack quarters; cvg passoff confusion caused hesitation and then TD2017-8-28 00:13:53
The Coaching Staff Will Take a Good 👀 at the No. 3 Overall Pick
When you're drafted within the top five, you'll probably start Week 1.
Eric Branch @Eric_Branch
DL Solomon Thomas starts instead of Tank Carradine. #49ers2017-8-28 00:08:06
Money Well-Spent on the U.S. Bank Stadium 👌
U.S. Bank Stadium will also host the Super Bowl 52 on February 4.
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
Be great! #Skol https://t.co/HtgpLEqv1Y2017-8-27 23:59:25
- August 27, 2017
Stefon Diggs Previews His Touchdown Celebration
No seriosuly, expect to see Stefon Diggs in the end zone tonight.
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
Walking back into @usbankstadium like... https://t.co/A8JSpwdMpv2017-8-27 23:36:01
49ers Fans Traveling Well on Sunday
Let's hope Brian Hoyer doesn't put them to sleep before halftime.
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
Road warriors. #SFvsMIN https://t.co/qLNBK6cXo62017-8-27 22:07:20
49ers Reporting for Duty
How will the 49ers offense look in their dress rehearsal against the Vikings' formidable defense?
San Francisco 49ers @49ers
Roll call: where are you watching #SFvsMIN from tonight? 30 minutes 'til kickoff. https://t.co/twWnT2DUWH2017-8-27 23:30:22
Dalvin Cook Ready for His "Dress Rehearsal"
Cook is primed for a productive rookie year next to Latavius Murray. The fans will never forget Adrian Peterson, but they should be excited for what the second-rounder brings to the backfield.
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
Welcome home, Dalvin! Time to Cook! 👨🍳 https://t.co/b2mOBZOF8R2017-8-27 22:05:27
49ers and Vikings Wrap Up Week 3 of the Preseason
Vikings fans will see what the backfield looks like for the 2017 season with Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray active on Sunday.
Minnesota Vikings @Vikings
Ready for some football. #Skol https://t.co/RyxXzie9a62017-8-27 19:59:34
Short Pass Goes 87 Yards to the 🏠
Raheem Mostert turns on the burners and extends a catch-and-run play for a long score.