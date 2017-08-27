    49ers vs. Vikings: Live Updates, Highlights and Reaction for NFL Preseason 2017

    12:00am UTC Aug 28, 2017 Minneapolis
    The San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings will close Week 3 of the preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday. Thus far, backup rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard has outplayed projected veteran starter Brian Hoyer under center. The coaching staff will also take a look at Eli Harold as the unquestioned starter at linebacker following Ahmad Brooks' release. In his preseason debut, running back Latavius Murray will join Dalvin Cook, who's impressed as a ball-carrier and receiver in the backfield.

      Scoring Recap

      Brian Hoyer finds Marquise Goodwin on a 46-yard throw for a score (7-0 49ers)

      Hoyer connects with Carlos Hyde on a 24-yard reception for a score (14-0 49ers)

      Marshall Koehn drills a 58-yard field goal (14-3 49ers)

      Nick Rose connects on a 55-yard field goal (17-3 49ers)

      Case Keenum sidearms a 9-yard pass to Rodney Adams for a score (17-10 49ers)

      C.J. Beathard finds Raheem Mostert, who scrambles downfield for an 87-yard touchdown reception (24-10 49ers)

      Jerick McKinnon returns a kickoff for 108 yards (24-17 49ers)

      Short Pass Goes 87 Yards to the 🏠

      Raheem Mostert turns on the burners and extends a catch-and-run play for a long score.

      Overhand, Sidearm, Just Get It Done!

      Case Keenum may be able to close as a pitcher for a minor league squad.

      Nick Rose Drills a 55-Yard Kick Through the Uprights

      Koehn still holds the distance crown with a 58-yard field goal, but 55 yards isn't too shabby.

      Koehn Hits 58-yarder, Pulls a 47-yarder

      Do the Vikings want a strong leg or a more accurate leg?

      Marshall Koehn's Backup Career Plan If He's Cut

      Marshall Koehn Drills a 58-Yard Field Goal 🙌

      Koehn may win the starting kicker position over veteran Kai Forbath with that score.

      Antone Exum with the Heads-Up Play

      The Vikings' opportunity defense forces a timely takeaway.

      Clean 👍

      Thus far, the 49ers have the ideal"dress rehearsal" performance on film.

      Maybe Stretch the Field a Bit?

      Bradford doesn't have Matthew Stafford's arm, but he's capable of throwing at least seven yards per pass attempt, right?

      49ers Lead Going into Halftime

      After sleepwalking through the two previous exhibition games, the 49ers offense put together two touchdown drives against a quality defense. Hoyer looks like a starting-caliber quarterback. The Vikings haven't found an answer and go into halftime with zero points.

      Vikings Defense Strikes Back!

      Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks goes into his third season. He's a major component to the Vikings well-respected defense. The UCLA product covers the field sideline to sideline and occasionally attacks the pocket with aggression.

      Foster Leads the Team in Tackles, Bowman Is Still Good

      If Foster takes lessons from Bowman in the locker room, he'll play in a few Pro Bowls.

      Expect to See the Vikings Starters in the 3rd Quarter

      Sam Bradford has completed 13-of-17 pass attempts, but he's only moved the ball 82 yards. It's a common criticism of his game. He settles too often for the check-down pass.

      He Won't Have Any Left If That Continues

      It's one thing to hit the open man, but quarterbacks need to throw into open space that doesn't set the receiver up for a wallop. The defenseless receiver argument doesn't hold in all cases.

      You Can't Ignore Brilliance Even If It Doesn't Count

      Sam Bradford evaded the pass rush, moved forward and flicked a pass to Latavius Murray. But yes, it never happened because of rules.

      He's Going to Be 👌

      There's no reason to test Joe Staley's knee, just make sure he's ready for Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

      Vikings Tweak Offensive Line

      The 49ers aggressively attacked the Vikings offensive line for a quarter and a half. Minnesota's coaching staff made some shifts for improved protection.

      Nope, Allow Hoyer and His Group to Jell

      The 49ers have a new face at quarterback with several new receivers. Now is the time to work on continuity.

      Hey Sam Bradford, Throw the Ball Downfield!

      It's preseason, you're allowed to air it out, especially on the 3rd-and-long.

      49ers Are Serious About This Dress Rehearsal, Vikings Are Not

      For San Francisco, the keyword is execution. For Minnesota's defense, it's confusion.

      Brian Hoyer Is Picture Perfect 📷

      Hoyer: 9/9, 152 yards and 2 TDs

      Take a Deep Breath

      49ers left tackle Joe Staley doesn't seem to be in significant pain. He's walking around the sideline. It's likely a precautionary approach.

      This Could Go Really Good or Bad

      The Vikings offensive line has hurt the team in recent years. A solid front line would significantly help the running back duo featuring Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray.

      Ooops!

      The Vikings signed Mike Remmers to take over at right tackle. Arik Armstead dropped Sam Bradford behind the line of scrimmage on a misread.

      Kyle Shanahan Knows How to Draw 'Em Up!

      The 49ers are translating their practices to live action, that's good execution.

      This Is What Goodwin Does

      Goodwin is the deep threat among the 49ers receivers. He beat Darrelle Revis on a long catch-and-run score in the previous season for one of his six touchdown grabs last year.

      Goodwin Streaks Past the Vikings Defense 💨

      Expect to see more regular-season highlights of Goodwin burning defenses deep downfield.

      Vikings Left Their Deep Coverage on the Bus

      49ers strike on their first offensive drive. Vikings need to tighten up on communication.

      The Coaching Staff Will Take a Good 👀 at the No. 3 Overall Pick

      When you're drafted within the top five, you'll probably start Week 1.

      Money Well-Spent on the U.S. Bank Stadium 👌

      U.S. Bank Stadium will also host the Super Bowl 52 on February 4.

      Stefon Diggs Previews His Touchdown Celebration

      No seriosuly, expect to see Stefon Diggs in the end zone tonight.

      49ers Fans Traveling Well on Sunday

      Let's hope Brian Hoyer doesn't put them to sleep before halftime.

      49ers Reporting for Duty

      How will the 49ers offense look in their dress rehearsal against the Vikings' formidable defense?

      Dalvin Cook Ready for His "Dress Rehearsal"

      Cook is primed for a productive rookie year next to Latavius Murray. The fans will never forget Adrian Peterson, but they should be excited for what the second-rounder brings to the backfield.

      49ers and Vikings Wrap Up Week 3 of the Preseason

      Vikings fans will see what the backfield looks like for the 2017 season with Dalvin Cook and Latavius Murray active on Sunday.