Kyrie and IT Trade
DWade @DwyaneWade
👀2017-8-22 23:15:11
Evan Turner @thekidet
Damn dog, my guy I.T. Deserve better. I understand it's a business but that dude did a lot of the organization. Only going to get better!2017-8-22 23:47:22
Baze @24Bazemore
It's lit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥2017-8-23 00:25:31
Rudy Gay @RudyGay
🤔2017-8-22 23:26:02
Jamal Crawford @JCrossover
Wow....2017-8-23 00:13:59
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
👀 https://t.co/JckilfE3EC2017-8-22 23:31:40
Jordan Clarkson @JordanClarksons
wtf 👀2017-8-22 23:37:33
Eric Bledsoe @EBled2
Wow!2017-8-22 23:39:12
C.J. Miles @masfresco
The Association crazy lol2017-8-22 23:48:03
Zach LaVine @ZachLaVine
👀...2017-8-23 00:37:46
Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22
BLOCKBUSTER 👀👀2017-8-22 23:29:18
Ricky Rubio @rickyrubio9
Wooow. Who wins with that trade? 🤔2017-8-22 23:31:01
CJ McCollum @CJMcCollum
Wow2017-8-22 23:28:12
Patrick Patterson @pdpatt
😧2017-8-22 23:31:33
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
UPDATED. https://t.co/ayZ3NnnCuF2017-8-23 00:36:37
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
IT HAPPENED. https://t.co/WQKTbrpXBH2017-8-22 23:42:59
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
IT hugging his new teammate. https://t.co/79oAENC9eb2017-8-22 23:31:53
Max @fillinthablankk
"Welcome to the Cavaliers, Isaiah" https://t.co/5OENM3Bk8s2017-8-22 23:43:00
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Reunited. https://t.co/2tgRsvUuh92017-8-23 00:04:31
Roy @Nai_Roy
Rare pic of Lebron and IT https://t.co/qyETtYZbhB2017-8-23 00:11:36
Freezing Cold Takes @OldTakesExposed
👋 ☘️☘️ https://t.co/45UyUCsB7p2017-8-22 23:21:53
Drew Garrison @DrewGarrisonSBN
https://t.co/hkzjroNYgj2017-8-22 23:53:24
Big Wild Wave @DwavY
https://t.co/Y0b6NZ69u62017-8-22 22:30:14
Thomas Duffy @TJDhoops
LeBron welcoming Isaiah Thomas to the Cavs... https://t.co/9TqPuzXFMA2017-8-22 23:39:14
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
“Bye." https://t.co/S1l6OCOj3d2017-8-22 23:29:08
Jordan Ramirez @JRAM_91
Isaiah Thomas. Derrick Rose. Jose Calderon. https://t.co/PtFiQreua62017-8-22 23:30:34
Kevin Nesgoda @KevinNesgoda
I wonder how Kyrie is going to feel about giving interviews to The Boston Globe 🌎 every day?2017-8-22 22:54:23
ainge pls @MPleasing69
"Why Kyrie 3 feet shorter" https://t.co/FRLFvoDHQI2017-8-22 22:43:53
trey @treyzingis
“when did kyrie start wearing a headband?” “jr, that’s isaiah thomas.” https://t.co/8B1sN0uFgP2017-8-22 22:55:38
Chris Towers @CTowersCBS
It's going to be freaking AWESOME to watch Cleveland and Boston fanbases immediately 180 on their opinions of Isaiah and Kyrie. Here for it.2017-8-22 22:26:31
Matt Young @Chron_MattYoung
This is LeBron finding out he could be getting Isaiah Thomas in place of a pissy Kyrie Irving. https://t.co/nqegEvTRBN2017-8-22 22:34:38
Steve Perrault @Steve_Perrault
Bill Russell welcomes Uncle Drew to Boston https://t.co/OQ1Hz9V2O82017-8-22 23:31:01
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The 1st player of the 2011 draft was just traded for the last player in the SAME DRAFT. https://t.co/Aa08VeYbTN2017-8-22 23:36:21