Kawhi Leonard Odds: Raptors Favored to Land Spurs Star Ahead of Next Season

A surprise suitor has emerged as the new favorite in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes: the Toronto Raptors.

Oddsshark shared new odds Thursday on the disgruntled forward's team for opening night, with the Raptors coming in at even odds.

The Raptors have been seen as outside contenders throughout the process, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the focus of most trade rumors.

Leonard, 27, requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs after a messy yearlong battle over the handling of his groin injury.

