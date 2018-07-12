Kawhi Leonard Odds: Raptors Favored to Land Spurs Star Ahead of Next Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green, right, stands at the bench with injured teammates Kawhi Leonard, second from left, and Rudy Gay, center, during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in San Antonio. General manager R.C. Buford acknowledges star forward Kawhi Leonard is unhappy with the Spurs. He remains optimistic the relationship can be salvaged. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

A surprise suitor has emerged as the new favorite in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes: the Toronto Raptors.

Oddsshark shared new odds Thursday on the disgruntled forward's team for opening night, with the Raptors coming in at even odds.

The Raptors have been seen as outside contenders throughout the process, with the Los Angeles Lakers being the focus of most trade rumors. 

Leonard, 27, requested a trade from the San Antonio Spurs after a messy yearlong battle over the handling of his groin injury.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Chuck Is 6,000-1 to Win Celebrity Golf Event

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chuck Is 6,000-1 to Win Celebrity Golf Event

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Knicks Landed a Real Star in Kevin Knox

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Knicks Landed a Real Star in Kevin Knox

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Oakley Arrested for Allegedly Cheating in Vegas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Oakley Arrested for Allegedly Cheating in Vegas

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Stop Blaming Dubs for Other Teams' Problems

    Toronto Raptors logo
    Toronto Raptors

    Stop Blaming Dubs for Other Teams' Problems

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report