Red Sox News: Rafael Devers Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Injury

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 11, with shoulder inflammation Thursday.

Devers, 21, sat out Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers with the injury. Boston recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin in a corresponding move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.