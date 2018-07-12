Red Sox News: Rafael Devers Placed on 10-Day DL with Shoulder Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

BOSTON, MA - JULY 9: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws to second base in the fifth inning of a game against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park on July 9, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to July 11, with shoulder inflammation Thursday. 

Devers, 21, sat out Wednesday's game against the Texas Rangers with the injury. Boston recalled infielder Tzu-Wei Lin in a corresponding move.

     

