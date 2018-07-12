MLB Trade Rumors: Yankees 'Recently Inquired' About Mets' SP Zack Wheeler

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees continue to look at potential upgrades to their rotation, and New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler is reportedly among them.

According to Marc Carig of the Athletic, the Yankees "recently inquired" about the veteran hurler, although a trade between the two teams is reportedly still unlikely.

Wheeler has a 4.42 ERA in 17 starts so far in 2018, which is his first healthy season since 2014 after Tommy John surgery put his career on hold in 2015 and 2016. He was especially impressive in June, when he posted a 3.26 ERA in six starts, although a lack of run support led to an 0-2 record in that stretch.

The 28-year-old also has a 3.71 FIP this season, indicating he could have been even better than his current ERA.

This would be a valuable addition to a Yankees team that ranks 12th in the majors in starter ERA this season (3.88) and has few reliable options in the rotation behind Luis Severino.

While there has been speculation that the organization would target top Mets starters Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard, Jon Heyman of Fancred reported the team doesn't view them as "especially realistic" options.

That leaves Wheeler, who still represents an upgrade and remains under contract through the 2019 season.

Although the two New York teams don't often make deals together, the Yankees could be a quality trade partner thanks to their three players on the MLB.com top 100 prospects list who could be used as trade bait.