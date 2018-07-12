Cardinals GM Steve Keim Arrest Video Shows Him Refusing Breathalyzer Test

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Chandler Police Department has released body camera footage of Steve Keim's July 4 arrest, per TMZ Sports.

In the video, the Arizona Cardinals general manager told the police that he had only two beers that night, but he also refused to complete a breathalyzer test. He was then arrested for driving under the influence.

According to KTAR, he later consented to having his blood drawn to test his alcohol content.

Officers had initially witnessed him driving erratically and then later smelled alcohol on his breath after they pulled him over, according to the report.

Keim apologized for the incident Saturday in a statement, via Darren Urban of the team's official site:

"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions. Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

Keim has been with the organization since 1999 and has been the team's general manager since 2013.