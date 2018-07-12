UFC Fight Night 133 Predictions: Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Pack your cowboy boots and practice your Statue of Liberty plays for this Saturday as the UFC heads to the CenturyLink Arena in Boise for UFC Fight Night 133.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos returns for the first time since failing to regain his crown at UFC 211. Standing opposite the cage will be former World Series of Fighting champion Blagoy Ivanov.

There are a lot of questions surrounding Dos Santos, and Ivanov needs to prove he can hang with the elite.

UFC posterchild Sage Northcutt also returns to the cage against Zak Ottow. Speaking of returns, Chad Mendes hits the Octagon for the first time since 2014 when he meets Myles Jury. There are no shortage of interesting returns and bouts lining the main card this weekend. So, there is no better time to break down the action with the B/R cast.

Matthew Ryder, Scott Harris, Steven Rondina and Nathan McCarter return for a complete look at the main card's six fights complete with predictions. Want to find out who the staff picked? Let's take a gander at the staff selections for UFC Fight Night 133.