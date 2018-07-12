Charles Barkley Given 6,000-1 Odds, Steph Curry 15-1 at Celebrity Golf Event

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If Charles Barkley's golf game was an NBA team, it would be the Sacramento Kings, at least according to oddsmakers.

The Basketball Hall of Famer and TNT analyst is currently going off at 6,000-1 odds to win the 2018 American Century celebrity golf tournament, per David Purdum of ESPN.

Barkley has long struggled with his golf swing, which features an obvious hitch that's made him the subject of well-meaning jokes. Never one to be particularly sensitive, Barkley has always taken the barbs in stride—albeit while also working hard to improve his swing over time.

The field is led by former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder (8-5) and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (2-1), who are both known for their skills on the links. Mulder has won the event each of the last three years.

Harveys sportsbook manager Dave Cudney told Purdum there have been a few people who placed bets on Barkley.

"They usually are laughing when they're making the bets," Cudney said. "We all laugh."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is going off at 15-1 odds, while Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 30-1.