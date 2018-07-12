Lakers' LeBron James Dines with Al Pacino, Leonardo DiCaprio in Los Angeles

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, CA - JUN 8: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on June 6, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

As LeBron James prepares to expand his entertainment portfolio, he's picking the ear of two of the greatest to ever do it.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward dined with Al Pacino and Leonardo DiCaprio in L.A. on Wednesday, per TMZ Sports

It's unclear what the trio discussed, but odds are it had something to do with James' foray to the big screen. LeBron is set to star in the Space Jam sequel that's been rumored for years and is in negotiations to star in an untitled comedy his production company sold, per Variety's Justin Kroll.

To this point, LeBron's lone appearance in a major motion picture was 2015's Trainwreck, where he starred as one of Bill Hader's clients and good friends. Given the number of accolades heaped upon Pacino and DiCaprio across their storied careers, it's not hard to see why LeBron would want to sit down with them.

Of course, there's no guarantee that acting even came up. They're big-time celebrities. Having dinner with LeBron was likely just as cool for Pacino and DiCaprio as it was on the opposite end. DiCaprio is a well-known Lakers fan who undoubtedly wanted to break bread with the city's new superstar.

TMZ noted that Maverick Carter, LeBron's business partner, was also in attendance. So odds are there was some business on the table.

But until we get some news on the details, one can only wish to have been a fly on the wall for those conversations. 

Related

    The LeBron Advice Walton REALLY Needs

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    The LeBron Advice Walton REALLY Needs

    Scott Sargent
    via Bleacher Report

    Lowe: Lakers Must Flip KD to Compete with Warriors

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Lowe: Lakers Must Flip KD to Compete with Warriors

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LBJ Muralist: 'Never Touch Anyone Against Kobe'

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LBJ Muralist: 'Never Touch Anyone Against Kobe'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe Is Now an Entertainment Mogul with a Friendlier Mission

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Kobe Is Now an Entertainment Mogul with a Friendlier Mission

    SI.com
    via SI.com