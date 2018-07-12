3 Women Accusing Kellen Winslow II of Crimes Including Rape Unable to ID Him

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

None of the three women who testified in a San Diego court room Wednesday could identify Kellen Winslow II as the man who committed sexual crimes against them, including one woman who said she was raped.

Teri Figueroa of the Union-Tribune reported all three women failed to properly identify Winslow, who has been charged with a number of felonies, including kidnap and rape, as part of five separate incidents. One of the women identified one of Winslow's attorneys as the man who forced her to perform oral sex before raping her.

"He goes 'I'm going to (expletive) you or I'm going to kill you," the woman accused her assailant of saying.

Winslow, 34, was arrested in June on two counts of rape, one count of indecent exposure and two counts of burglary with the intent to rape. The allegations all stem from March to June, featuring women ranging from 54 years old to 86.

Winslow, a former Pro Bowl tight end who played nine NFL seasons, has been married to his wife Janelle since 2006. He was previously arrested on drug charges in 2014.

The women were testifying as part of a preliminary hearing to determine whether prosecutors had enough evidence to go forward with a trial.