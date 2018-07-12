5 Moves Cleveland Cavaliers Can Still Make This Offseason

0 of 5

Pool/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't had the greatest offseason, as LeBron James left them to join the Los Angeles Lakers. But compared to 2010, there's still plenty for Cleveland to get excited about.

Drafting Collin Sexton to be the franchise point guard was a good start. He's already impressed in Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 18.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists while showing off his elite athleticism on both ends.

Cleveland also signed former Kansas big man Billy Preston to a two-way contract, replacing London Perrantes. Preston, the former 247Sports 5-star high school recruit, is putting up 10.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in only 19.7 minutes per game at summer league.

So, what do the Cavs need to do the rest of this offseason? They currently have only 10 players signed to guaranteed contracts, with James, Jeff Green and Jose Calderon all having joined other teams in free agency.

The Cavaliers still don't have any cap space, but moving out of luxury-tax territory gives them an $8.6 million mid-level exception to use. They also have a $5.8 million trade exception from the Kyrie Irving trade last August.

While this team isn't officially in rebuild mode yet, it appears to be headed that way. Before training camp kicks off in late September, the Cavs should pursue the following five moves.