Report: PSG Refuse to Sell Adrien Rabiot Amid Barcelona Pursuit

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Adrien Rabiot, with Paris Saint-Germain making it clear they are not going to sell the midfielder.

According to Sport (via the Mirror), Barca are looking to replace Andres Iniesta and Paulinho in their midfield and made a move for Rabiot, 23, but PSG are not prepared to do business with the Spanish club.

The report added relations are "frosty" between the two clubs following Neymar's £200 million switch from the Camp Nou to the Parc des Princes last summer, and the Blaugrana are unlikely to be able to sign Rabiot in the current transfer window.

However, the Frenchman only has a year remaining on his current contract in Paris, so PSG do not necessarily hold all the cards.

If they refuse to sell Rabiot this summer and he does not sign a new contract, they could lose him for free in 2019.

Given he came through the PSG youth system and has been nurtured into a fine first-team player, that would hardly be an ideal scenario for the French champions.

Paulinho returned to Guangzhou Evergrande recently after just one season with Barca:

It was something of a surprise return given the Brazilian had impressed at the Camp Nou despite low expectations when he joined the club last summer.

With Iniesta also having left for Japanese club Vissel Kobe, Barca are now short on options in the centre of midfield.

They have already brought in 21-year-old Arthur from Brazilian side Gremio in a deal worth €40 million (£35.5 million).

Rabiot could fit well in Barca's system as he boasts a fantastic passing range and can also provide defensive solidity.

But it seems PSG are not prepared to let him go, and Barcelona may need to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements.