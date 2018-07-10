LeSean McCoy's Ex-Girlfriend's Lawyer Releases Statement on Alleged Attack

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The attorney representing Delicia Cordon, the estranged girlfriend of LeSean McCoy, released a statement Tuesday detailing an alleged assault that occurred at her shared home with the Buffalo Bills running back.

"At approximately 3:00 a.m. on this morning, while she was sleeping in the residence that she shares with Mr. McCoy, Ms. Cordon was physically assaulted in the home by a male assailant who entered the home with no signs of forced entry," attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham wrote in a statement provided to CNN.

"The assailant demanded specific items of jewelry that had been previously gifted to Ms. Cordon by Mr. McCoy, which Mr. McCoy had requested back on many occasions. In fact, after Ms. Cordon refused to return the jewelry gifts to Mr. McCoy, he would often suggest to Ms. Cordon that she could be robbed because the jewelry was expensive."

Furthermore, the statement said Cordon suffered injuries to her head, face and arms. Those injuries were detailed in a since-deleted Instagram photo posted by Cordon's friend earlier Tuesday.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident," Milton police told ESPN.com's Mike Rodak. "When officers arrived they found one victim who had been physically assaulted by a lone intruder. During the altercation, the suspect demanded specific items from the victim."

Milton police and the NFL are both investigating the matter, but suspects have yet to be named.

Attorneys representing Cordon also said McCoy had "his family, friends and laborers" try to "wrongfully evict" her from the home while she was out of town. The statement also says McCoy had the old security system removed in favor of a new one that Cordon did not have access to.

McCoy released a statement Tuesday denying any wrongdoing.

"For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false," he wrote. "Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months."