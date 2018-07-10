Knicks GM Scott Perry Declines Comment on Kristaps Porzingis Contract Extension

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Knicks All-Star Kristaps Porzingis is set to be a restricted free agent next offseason if he doesn't sign an extension by mid-October. On Tuesday, Knicks general manager Scott Perry was vague about where the team stands in terms of a potential extension for Porzingis.

"We continue to stay in touch with Kristaps and he's part of our long-term plan," he said, per Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. "But we'll get all of that figured out at the appropriate time in terms of when we get into that negotiation. We're comfortable with where we're at with him. We'll work together with he and his representation to figure something out."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.