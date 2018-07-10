Steve Mills, Scott Perry Say Joakim Noah Still with Knicks Amid Buyout Rumors

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 09: Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench in the third quarter against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on December 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Dylan Buell/Getty Images

New York Knicks general manager Scott Perry and team president Steve Mills said on Tuesday that while they have not been in contact with center Joakim Noah recently, his status with the team remains unchanged. 

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, the two confirmed Noah is "still on the team" and that he has spoken to new head coach David Fizdale.  

Noah, who is owed $37.8 million over the final two years of his deal, told TMZ Sports on Monday that while his future remains uncertain, he is fond of the Big Apple. 

"I love New York," he said. 

However, that feeling may not be mutual. 

The 33-year-old appeared in seven games last season amid rising tensions with former head coach Jeff Hornacek, and Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported in January that the team was "exploring avenues" to part ways with the veteran center. 

At this point, the only viable route may be using the stretch provision, given the bloated nature of Noah's contract. 

If the Knicks opt to stretch Noah's contract, he will be on their books for $7.5 million annually through 2022.  

