NBA Summer League: Trae Young, Wendell Carter Jr. Showcase Upside in Hawks Win

Bart Young/Getty Images

Trae Young and Wendell Carter Jr. showed out on Tuesday.

Young scored 24 points and added five assists in the Atlanta Hawks' 101-93 win over the Chicago Bulls, while Carter added 23 points, six rebounds, two blocks and two assists in the losing effort.

Young has had his struggles at the Las Vegas Summer League, but he looked like a top-five pick on Tuesday, displaying his sharpshooter abilities from deep (7-of-13 from three).

Young wasn't perfect. He shot just 36.8 from the field and had four turnovers. But his playmaking has been impressive all summer, and he's bound to mix spectacular moments with bouts of inconsistency, at least early in his career.

Young's struggles at the rim, alongside some issues getting separation, remain an issue. But on Tuesday, he more closely resembled the player who lit up college basketball last season

Carter was steady once again, meanwhile, finishing 9-of 13 from the field, making the only three-pointer he attempted. He's continued to impress in Las Vegas, and once again earned high praise for his showing:

The young center already looks like a player who will help the Bulls, immediately, in every facet of the game. Chicago fans surely have to be thrilled at the prospect of a Carter-Lauri Markkanen pairing in the frontcourt going forward.