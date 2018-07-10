Ex-NFL Player Brandon Browner Charged with Attempted Murder, More

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive back Brandon Browner was charged with attempted murder along with five other charges on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com shared a press release from the La Verne Police Department which announced Browner was charged with four felonies and two misdemeanors:

In addition to attempted murder, the charges are robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and two counts of child endangerment, and he was arraigned at the Pomona Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to TMZ Sports, officials said Browner broke into the apartment of a former girlfriend and chased and dragged her before smothering her in a carpet while her children were present. The report noted he faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

This comes after Joe Studley and Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reported Browner was arrested Sunday on charges that included kidnapping for allegedly breaking in before he "physically forced the victim back into her residence when she attempted to flee."

He allegedly stole a Rolex watch valued at $20,000 and fled before police arrived.

Studley and Ahmed cited police who said Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence and required to stay away from the woman involved.

Browner played college football at Oregon State and appeared in NFL games for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. He won two Super Bowls in his career and also played in the CFL.