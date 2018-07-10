Malik Monk Day-to-Day After Thumb Injury Initially Diagnosed as Fracture

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Malik Monk just caught a break by avoiding one.

According to a press release from the Charlotte Hornets, "After originally being diagnosed as a right thumb fracture in Las Vegas, Monk’s images were further reviewed by the Hornets team physicians and it has been determined that his thumb is not fractured. His status will now be listed as day-to-day."

Monk was originally slated to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks.

