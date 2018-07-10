NBA Summer League: Anfernee Simons Leads Blazers to Win vs. Lonnie Walker, Spurs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 10: Anfernee Simons #24 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 10, 2018 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bart Young/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers made it three wins in a row to start the NBA Summer League as they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 95-89 on Tuesday.

First-round draft pick Anfernee Simons struggled for Portland, scoring eight points on 4-of-13 shooting. Instead, Gary Trent Jr. stole the show, coming off the bench to register a game-high 20 points:

Wade Baldwin IV also continued what has been a strong summer league, narrowly missing out on a double-double (16 points, nine assists) and adding five steals in the victory. The former Memphis Grizzlies guard may be playing his way into Portland's rotation based on his work in Las Vegas.

For the Spurs, No. 18 overall pick Lonnie Walker IV was the co-leading scorer with Jaron Blossomgame as they dropped 12 points apiece.

SB Nation's Pounding the Rock liked what it saw from Walker, particularly when he flashed his ball-handling skills:

Although Walker was 5-of-13 from the field, he hit both of his three-point attempts, which was a promising sign. Walker was a 34.6 percent three-point shooter in college, and his range is likely to be among his early limitations offensively in the NBA.

