Davis Bertans Agrees to Re-Sign with Spurs on 2-Year, $14.5M Contract

Big man Davis Bertans is staying with the San Antonio Spurs.

Bertans' agent told Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports that his client has agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million contract to stay in San Antonio.

Bertans was selected in the second round of the 2011 draft, but he didn't play his first NBA game until 2016. Over the past two seasons, the Latvia native has averaged 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range.

Although he is not a critical member of San Antonio's rotation, Bertans can be a matchup problem for opponents because he can stretch the floor with his outside shooting.

He can also hold his own on defense, as opponents shot 4.5 percentage points worse than their normal averages when he defended them during the 2017-18 campaign, per NBA.com.

While Bertans' return isn't a franchise-altering move, he'll at least help the Spurs maintain continuity in their frontcourt rotation as they attempt to make the playoffs for the 22nd season in a row.