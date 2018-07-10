Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets, Lakers, Heat Top Betting Odds to Sign SF

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - APRIL 25: Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder pushes Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during game 5 of the Western Conference playoffs at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on April 25, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
J Pat Carter/Getty Images

Bookmakers have penciled in the Houston Rockets as the new front-runners to land Carmelo Anthony once he parts ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to updated odds posted Tuesday by MyBookie (via OddsShark), the Rockets are +120 (bet $100 to win $120) favorites to sign Anthony. The Los Angeles Lakers are locked in as the second choice at +350, while the Miami Heat rank third at +500.

Earlier Tuesday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder have granted Anthony permission to speak with prospective suitors since it appears "inevitable" he will not be with the team next season.

According to Wojnarowski, the Thunder plan to either trade Anthony, at which point he will be waived, or waive him through the league's stretch provision.

"Anthony's contract makes trade possibilities less likely than simply executing the NBA's waive and stretch provision on his contract, which would save the Thunder $107 million in luxury tax and salary," he wrote. "That would spread his salary-cap hit equally at $9.3 million over three years."

Thus far, Anthony has met with the Rockets and Heat.

According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, "it would be a full-fledged surprise if he doesn't wind up with the Rockets."

