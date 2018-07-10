Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets, Lakers, Heat Top Betting Odds to Sign SF

Carmelo Anthony Odds: Rockets, Lakers, Heat Top Betting Odds to Sign SFJuly 10, 2018
Bookmakers have penciled in the Houston Rockets as the new front-runners to land Carmelo Anthony once he parts ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
According to updated odds posted Tuesday by MyBookie (via OddsShark), the Rockets are +120 (bet $100 to win $120) favorites to sign Anthony. The Los Angeles Lakers are locked in as the second choice at +350, while the Miami Heat rank third at +500.
OddsShark @OddsShark
Updated odds to sign Carmelo Anthony (@betmybookie): Rockets +120 Lakers +350 Heat +500 Raptors +600 Celtics +700 Wizards +800 Nets +800 Hawks +1500 Knicks +2000 Field +700
Earlier Tuesday, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder have granted Anthony permission to speak with prospective suitors since it appears "inevitable" he will not be with the team next season.
According to Wojnarowski, the Thunder plan to either trade Anthony, at which point he will be waived, or waive him through the league's stretch provision.
"Anthony's contract makes trade possibilities less likely than simply executing the NBA's waive and stretch provision on his contract, which would save the Thunder $107 million in luxury tax and salary," he wrote. "That would spread his salary-cap hit equally at $9.3 million over three years."
Thus far, Anthony has met with the Rockets and Heat.
According to the New York Times' Marc Stein, "it would be a full-fledged surprise if he doesn't wind up with the Rockets."
