Tour de France 2018: Route Location, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Stage 5

Christophe Ena/Associated Press

One of the more daunting stages of the 2018 Tour de France begins on Wednesday, when Stage 5 gets underway in Lorient. There will be several climbs over an unpredictable and tiring course set to test yellow jersey holder Greg van Avermaet and his nearest contenders.

Fernando Gaviria won the fourth stage on Tuesday, finishing ahead of both Peter Sagan and Andre Greipel. It's the second stage Gaviria has claimed this year, but it's the more natural climbers who can distinguish themselves ahead of Wednesday's finish in Quimper.

Date: Wednesday, July 11

Time: 12:19 p.m. BST/7:19 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Gaviria and Co. will "face 205km of rolling up-and-down racing over five categorised climbs which, for the first time this year, will really drain the legs," per Lawrence Ostlere of the Independent.

There is also "Menez Quelerc'h, a very famous 2.9km straight climb in Breton cycling," according to Cycling News. The same source noted how Sagan should be comfortable during the stage.

Peter Dejong/Associated Press

It's a valid point since he is adept on the climbs, a trait shared by Michael Matthews. Van Avermaet can also handle the hills, so the BMC Racing ace has a good chance of padding his general classification lead.

Yet Sagan is one to watch thanks to his ability to stay relevant in the points classification. Sagan has won the green jersey five times, meaning the Bora-Hangshore rider knows how to keep mistakes to a minimum and won't take unnecessary chances from the pack.

Sagan has already won Stage 2 on this year's tour. It's a far cry from 2017, when the 28-year-old was disqualified after being judged to have caused a crash involving Mark Cavendish.

It was since determined Sagan was above blame, a ruling likely to buoy him with confidence for the sprint finishes in this year's race. A sprint finish won't be easy on the uphill final stretch of Stage 5, though.

JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Sagan, Van Avermaet and Gaviria will have to decide how much of their GC standings they want to risk during a stage likely to be dominated for long stretches by a break.

Another rider to watch might be Thomas de Gendt, who is an able climber capable of edging into an early advantage and leading a break.

A surprise winner could emerge from any break, unless Sagan or another member of the GC decides it's worth pushing for control before Quimper, over holding their positions and banking points for less-demanding stages.