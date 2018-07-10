NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's Las Vegas Results

Bart Young/Getty Images

Preliminary play at the Las Vegas Summer League wrapped up Tuesday with five games at Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion as teams continued to jockey for preferred positioning before the bracket for elimination play was finalized.

Below, we'll break down the action from Sin City and highlight the day's top performers with an eye on which standouts could wind up being big contributors when the 2018-19 season gets underway.

Tuesday's Schedule and Results

Portland Trail Blazers def. San Antonio Spurs, 95-89

Miami Heat def. Utah Jazz, 98-90

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls, 6 p.m. ET (NBA TV)

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Tuesday's Takeaways



Portland's Investment in Gary Trent Jr. Could Pay Big Dividends

Gary Trent Jr. wasn't a first-round pick, but his bank account will soon make it seem like he was.

The Duke product signed a guaranteed three-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers after coming off the board at No. 37 overall, and he'll reportedly rake in $3.9 million over the life of that deal, according to ESPN.com's Bobby Marks.

For a team that already had a bloated cap sheet, the Blazers' move may have raised some eyebrows.

But Tuesday, Trent made it clear why Portland believes in him.

The 19-year-old dropped a game-high 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three, and he dipped into his bag of scoring tricks to scorch the Spurs from a variety of angles.

While he wasn't conventionally labeled as a catch-and-shoot threat throughout the pre-draft process, Trent looked particularly sharp against San Antonio when he was breaking out one- and two-dribble pull-ups off screens or in isolation sets:

The Blazers already have a crowded rotation with CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Seth Curry, Nik Stauskas and Moe Harkless all under contract, so it's hard to imagine Trent will pick up regular minutes in the short term.

But if his scoring arsenal continues to expand, the Blazers' investment should look savvy once the depth chart isn't as cluttered.

Grayson Allen Offers Encouraging Glimpses at Versatility Despite Shooting Struggles

Grayson Allen entered Tuesday shooting 35 percent from the field in Vegas, and he didn't make big strides against the Miami Heat with a 7-of-17 display that featured a single make on five long-range attempts.

That said, it wasn't all doom and gloom.

Allen was Utah's most assertive on-ball playmaker, and he worked through his shooting struggles to make a real impact when the Jazz were on the move.



Most notably, Allen found success when he put the ball on the floor and slashed through the teeth of Miami's defense en route to a pair of emphatic slams at the rim:

He also played under control in transition and dropped some slick backdoor dimes:

As ESPN's Ryen Russillo wrote, Allen has "has looked great" and "does something different that is impressive" every time he hits the floor.

On a Jazz team that will be looking to clinch a third straight postseason berth, those qualities should endear Allen to head coach Quin Snyder in a hurry.