Conor McGregor to Receive Life-Sized Statue of Himself for 30th Birthday

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

GDANSK, POLAND - OCTOBER 21: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is seen in attendance during the UFC Fight Night event inside Ergo Arena on October 21, 2017 in Gdansk, Poland. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Conor McGregor will be enshrined in marble to commemorate his 30th birthday. 

According to the IndependentAspencrow, a sculptor from Lithuania, has crafted a life-sized statue of the famed UFC fighter out of marble powder, platinum silicone and UV-resistant polyurethane. 

"It is an honour that Conor has accepted this gift from me," Aspencrow told the Independent. "He is a phenomenon of our time, not just a smart athlete but also a visionary. To create the piece, I looked back to antiquity, when athletes were immortalised in sculptures as gods."

The sculptor also said he drew inspiration from one of Michelangelo's statues and melded that approach "with a modern-day graffiti to capture the present day's warrior sensibilities."

McGregor, who turns 30 on Saturday, will reportedly receive the statue at the end of September after it spends a couple of months on display in London. 

