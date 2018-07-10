Former UCLA Basketball Player Billy Knight Dies at Age 39

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former UCLA basketball player Billy Knight was found dead Sunday morning in Phoenix. He was 39.

UCLA Basketball announced the news Tuesday on Twitter. Tarek Fattal of the Los Angeles Daily News reported Knight was found by the Phoenix Fire Department on a local roadway and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles native spent five years with the Bruins from 1997-98 through 2001-02. He redshirted his true sophomore season because of a groin injury to gain an extra year of eligibility.

Knight averaged 8.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent from three-point range across 117 games at UCLA.

Fattal noted Knight posted a YouTube video Sunday that referenced a "life of sin" and told viewers it would be his "last message on Earth."

Lorenzo Mata, another Bruins alumnus, wrote a message on social media:

No further information about Knight's death was immediately released.

The news comes after former UCLA standout Tyler Honeycutt, 27. died last week. The Los Angeles County coroner's office told A.J. Perez of USA Today his death is being investigated as a potential suicide.