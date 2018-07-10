Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Thunder Allow Star to Meet with Rockets, Heat, More

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in Denver. The Nuggets won 102-94. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder have allowed Carmelo Anthony to meet with the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and other teams ahead of his likely departure, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Wojnarowski and colleague Royce Young reported the Thunder have been working with Anthony's representatives to finalize either a trade or buyout.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

