Carmelo Anthony Rumors: Thunder Allow Star to Meet with Rockets, Heat, More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder have allowed Carmelo Anthony to meet with the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and other teams ahead of his likely departure, ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.

Wojnarowski and colleague Royce Young reported the Thunder have been working with Anthony's representatives to finalize either a trade or buyout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.