Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Join Blue Jays' Triple-A Team After Knee Injury

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will reportedly join the Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons when he returns from the disabled list after suffering a strained patellar tendon last month.

On Tuesday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reported Buffalo will be the prized third baseman's next stop once cleared to return unless the organization feels he "needs to play himself into game shape at a lower level."

Guerrero, rated the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB.com, shined during limited appearances for the Jays during spring training.

The 19-year-old rising star posted a 1.385 OPS with a home run in four games. His homer was a memorable one, as he launched a walk-off shot at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, his hometown and also where his father, Hall of Fame electee Vladimir Guerrero, started his MLB career.

He began the regular season with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at the Double-A level, and he tore the cover off the ball in 53 games before the knee injury.

Guerrero compiled a .407/.457/.667 triple-slash line with 11 homers, 55 runs batted in and 44 runs scored. He owns a .932 OPS across 234 appearances in the minors since 2016.

In May, Fisher Cats manager John Schneider said it was only a matter of time before the slugger moved up the ladder, so the team was enjoying its time with him.

"He's a fun kid, man," Schneider told reporters. "He comes to the field every day and he's just like, 'Let's go.' It's easy to do when he's having the success he's having, but he's just ready to roll every day, and he's just a lot of fun."

If promoted to Buffalo, Guerrero will attempt to boost a Bisons offense that ranks 10th out of 14 International League teams in runs.

It's unclear whether the Blue Jays, who are 15 games behind the final playoff spot in the American League with a 41-48 record, will consider calling him up to the big leagues this year or dedicate the entire season to development in the minors.