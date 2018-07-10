Michael Bidwill Says Cardinals GM Steve Keim Will Be Punished for DUI Arrest

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said during an interview with Mike Broomhead of KFYI that there would be "consequences" for general manager Steve Keim, who was arrested for DUI last week.

"First of all, I'm extremely disappointed," Bidwill said (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk). "It's inexcusable. He did bring it to our attention right away that night and has been extremely remorseful and contrite. He's taken steps to make things right, but the reality is that there is a process in place that the league has and there are going to be consequences here."

Meanwhile, Adam Bagni of 12 News noted the Glendale Police Department included an interesting detail in their arrest report: Keim identified himself as the "director of security" for the Cardinals during his arrest.

Keim was arrested July 4 in Chandler, Arizona. According to KTAR.com, officers said Keim had been driving "erratically," had the smell of alcohol on his breath and exhibited slurred speech.

The police report also noted that Keim refused to take several sobriety tests, including a breath test, "walk and turn" test and "one-leg stand" test. He also "had trouble following the tip of a ballpoint pen without moving his head."

He released a statement following the incident:

"I truly regret my incredibly poor judgment and inexcusable actions. Everyone associated with the NFL and its teams is held to a high standard of behavior and I obviously failed to meet that. I sincerely apologize to our organization and its fans as well as to my family. I accept full responsibility for my actions and hold myself completely accountable. Moving forward, I will take the steps to ensure that I never put myself or the Cardinals in this type of situation again."

The team called the arrest "unacceptable and inexcusable" in its statement and added that it was "continuing to gather information" and would "handle the matter appropriately and in accordance with all league policies as well as within the legal system."

Keim has served as Arizona's general manager since the 2013 season. The team has gone 49-30-1 during his tenure and reached the postseason twice.